Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
4 burners built-in gas hob

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

4 burners built-in gas hob

4 burners built-in gas hob

CG5Z2414SJ
()
  • front
  • knob
  • power
  • left
  • top
  • knob closeup
  • closeup
  • logo closeup
  • lifestyle
  • lifestyle
front
knob
power
left
top
knob closeup
closeup
logo closeup
lifestyle
lifestyle

Key Features

  • Safe and precise heat control.
  • Cook fast with the power of 4.0kW.
  • A sleek design for any kitchen.

Ready for a kitchen that serves?

The knob design of LG gas hob.

Cook with control and precision

Precise flame adjustment for better control of heat you need when you whip up your next meal.

The firepower is coming out strongly from LG gas hob.

A meal made with power and speed

Cut down your cooking time with the maximum power of 4.0kW. Make your food quickly and simply.

The kitchen interior with LG gas hob installed.

Stylish and tough

The elegant stainless steel design complements any kitchen.

Knob control

Precision when you cook

Adjust the temperature, precisely, by controlling individual burners with a knob.

The knob design of LG gas hob.

4.0kW power

Cook with power

With the maximum power of 4.0kW, water boils faster, meals are prepped faster, reducing time in the kitchen.

Water is boiling with the strong firepower of LG gas hob

Innovative by design

A kitchen with the LG built-in gas hob, oven and hood installed.

Harmonious style

Top view image of the gas hob.

Stainless steel

A close-up image of the cast iron frame of the gas hob.

Cast iron frame

Built-in gas hob installation guide

Click for further details on how the built-in gas hob fits into your space, including a guide to measurements and other criteria to heed.

1. Measuring the installation area

50mm of clearance space should surround the appliance. At least 700mm should also separate the highest point of the hob surface, including the burners, and the underside of any horizontal surface directly above it.

Dimension of the gas hob.

2. Installation precautions

A gap between 25mm and 74mm should separate the underside of an appliance and any surface underneath it.

Dimension of the gas hob.

Parts & accessories

View details of the parts you’ll receive for installation.

Image of a box on a kitchen table.

What’s in the box?

Accessories and parts images from gas hob.

Accessories and parts images from gas hob.

Accessories and parts images from gas hob.

Accessories and parts images from gas hob.

Download the manual for instructions on product usage and settings.

User guide

You may also like

Complete your kitchen with the full Built-in experience. 

Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 