4 burners built-in gas hob

Ready for a kitchen that serves?
Cook with control and precision
Precise flame adjustment for better control of heat you need when you whip up your next meal.
A meal made with power and speed
Cut down your cooking time with the maximum power of 4.0kW. Make your food quickly and simply.
Stylish and tough
The elegant stainless steel design complements any kitchen.
Knob control
Precision when you cook
Adjust the temperature, precisely, by controlling individual burners with a knob.
The knob design of LG gas hob.
4.0kW power
Cook with power
With the maximum power of 4.0kW, water boils faster, meals are prepped faster, reducing time in the kitchen.
Water is boiling with the strong firepower of LG gas hob
Innovative by design
Built-in gas hob installation guide
Click for further details on how the built-in gas hob fits into your space, including a guide to measurements and other criteria to heed.
1. Measuring the installation area
50mm of clearance space should surround the appliance. At least 700mm should also separate the highest point of the hob surface, including the burners, and the underside of any horizontal surface directly above it.
Dimension of the gas hob.
2. Installation precautions
A gap between 25mm and 74mm should separate the underside of an appliance and any surface underneath it.
Dimension of the gas hob.
Parts & accessories
View details of the parts you’ll receive for installation.
Image of a box on a kitchen table.
What’s in the box?
Accessories and parts images from gas hob.
Accessories and parts images from gas hob.
Accessories and parts images from gas hob.
Accessories and parts images from gas hob.
Download the manual for instructions on product usage and settings.
