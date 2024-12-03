5 burners built-in gas hob

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

CG5Z3626SJ
Key Features

  • Safe and precise heat control.
  • Cook fast with the power of 4.0kW.
  • A sleek design for any kitchen.

Ready for a kitchen that serves?

Image of turning gas Knob by hand.

Turn up the heat

Safe and precise heat control.

This image shows the firepower of LG gas hob.

Elevate your cooking

Cook fast with the power of 4.0kW.

This is the image of the kitchen interior with LG gas hob installed.

Stylish design

A sleek design for any kitchen.

Knob control

Dial up the heat, dial down the risk

Adjust the heat to your exact desired temperature with knob controls and trust automatic ignition to keep you safe.

This video shows the konb design of LG gas hob.

*Product videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

4.0kW power

Cook with power

With the maximum power of 4.0kW, water boils quickly, meals are prepared swiftly, cutting time in the kitchen.

It is an image of water boiling with the strong firepower of LG gas hob. The center burner for maximum firepower is highlighted.

Innovative by design

This is an image of the kitchen interior with LG built-in oven, hood, and gas hob installed.

Harmonious style

Top view image of the gas hob.

Stainless steel durability

A close-up image of the cast iron frame of the gas hob.

Heavy duty grates

Built-in gas hob installation guide

Click for further details on how the built-in gas hob fits into your space, including a guide to measurements and other criteria to heed.

1. Measuring the installation area

50mm of clearance space should surround the appliance. At least 700mm should also separate the highest point of the hob surface, including the burners, and the underside of any horizontal surface directly above it.

This image shows the dimension of the induction hob.

2. Installation precautions​

A gap between 25mm and 74mm should separate the underside of an appliance and any surface underneath it.

This image shows the dimension of the gas hob.

Parts & accessories

View details of the parts you’ll receive for installation.

Image of a box on a kitchen table.

What’s in the box?

Accessories and parts images from gos hob.

Accessories and parts images from gos hob.

Accessories and parts images from gos hob.

Accessories and parts images from gos hob.

Download the manual for instructions on product usage and settings.

User guide

All Spec

What people are saying

