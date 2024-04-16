We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Hood 60cm, With Touch Control, Powerful suction, and 3 modes with Power Boost mode
Ready for a Kitchen that Serves?
Your Favorite Kitchen Duo
Experience harmony between your Induction Hob and Hood through the LG ThinQ™ app.
Powerful Performance
Select from three modes of hood operation, and enjoy clear air from its powerful suction.
Easy Control
Control with a Touch
Activate your Hood with just a touch of your finger.
Control with a Touch
High Performance
More Power, Less Noise
The LG Hood is designed to provide noiseless and powerful suction.
More Power, Less Noise
Innovative by Design
Built-in Hood Installation Guide
Click for further details on how the Built-in Hood fits into your space, including a guide to measurements and other criteria to heed.
1. Measuring the Installation Area
Make sure the hood is placed horizontally to avoid grease collection at one end. After installation, make sure there is space to pull out the plug if necessary.
Measuring the Installation Area
2. Installation Precautions
For safety and effective operation, there should be 650-750 mm between the hood and the induction or the gas hob.
Installation Precautions
Parts & accessories
View details of the parts you’ll receive for installation.
What's In the Box?
What's In the Box
What's In the Box
What's In the Box
What's In the Box
What's In the Box
You may also like
Complete your kitchen with the full built-in experience.
how to use the Control Lock function?
Press and hold down the (Lock) or (Control Lock) for 3 seconds
Why it is operates too loudly. A loud humming noise is heard?
A noise occurs due to vibrations generated by internal parts and foreign objects during operation
How to install the product?
Check user manual
All Spec
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.