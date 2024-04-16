Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Hood 60cm, With Touch Control, Powerful suction, and 3 modes with Power Boost mode

LG Hood 60cm, With Touch Control, Powerful suction, and 3 modes with Power Boost mode

HC7Z2425S

LG Hood 60cm, With Touch Control, Powerful suction, and 3 modes with Power Boost mode

Ready for a Kitchen that Serves?

Your Favorite Kitchen Duo

Experience harmony between your Induction Hob and Hood through the LG ThinQ™ app.

Powerful Performance

Select from three modes of hood operation, and enjoy clear air from its powerful suction.

Easy Control​

Activate your Hood with just a touch of your finger.

High Performance

The LG Hood is designed to provide noiseless and powerful suction.

Innovative by Design

Style and Harmony

                                                          


Elegant Finish

LED Lighting

Built-in Hood Installation Guide

Click for further details on how the Built-in Hood fits into your space, including a guide to measurements and other criteria to heed.

 

 

 

 

 

1. Measuring the Installation Area

Make sure the hood is placed horizontally to avoid grease collection at one end. After installation, make sure there is space to pull out the plug if necessary.

 

2. Installation Precautions​

For safety and effective operation, there should be 650-750 mm between the hood and the induction or the gas hob.

 

Parts & accessories

View details of the parts you’ll receive for installation.

 

 

 

 

What's In the Box?

Download the manual for instructions on product usage and settings.

Hood

Q.

how to use the Control Lock function?

A.

Press and hold down the (Lock) or (Control Lock) for 3 seconds

Q.

Why it is operates too loudly. A loud humming noise is heard?

A.

A noise occurs due to vibrations generated by internal parts and foreign objects during operation

Q.

How to install the product?

A.

Check user manual

What people are saying