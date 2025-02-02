LG Built-in Microwave Oven | Touch Control| Stainless Steel |White Led Display | 8 Auto-cook Recipes

Check your cooking guide again to make sure you have followed directions correctly, and to see what might cause variations in cooking time. Cooking guide times and heat settings are suggestions, chosen to help prevent overcooking, the most common problem in getting used to this oven. Variations in the size, shape, weight and dimensions of the food require longer cooking time. Use your own judgment along with the cooking guide suggestions to test food conditions, just as you would do with a conventional cooker.