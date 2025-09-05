Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
76L Electric Oven | InstaView Oven | Air Fry | Air Sous-Vide| Black Stainless Steel

76L Electric Oven | InstaView Oven | Air Fry | Air Sous-Vide| Black Stainless Steel

76L Electric Oven | InstaView Oven | Air Fry | Air Sous-Vide| Black Stainless Steel

WSED7613B
LG Oven - WSED7613B
front door open view
owen chamber detailed view
owen chamber detailed view
door handle view
front door open view with food
front door open view
right perspective view
right side door open view
right perspective open view
left side view
front door open detailed view
Right view with food
Right view open
Bottom prespective view
Key Features

  • A+ Energy Grade
  • InstaView™
  • EasyClean™
  • LG ThinQ™
Ready for a Kitchen that Serves?

Knock Twice, See Inside

Knock Twice, See Inside

Check your food instantly without opening the oven with InstaView™.

Big Mess? No Problem

Big Mess? No Problem

In as quickly as 10 minutes, EasyClean™ leaves your oven clean and ready to go for your next use.

Cook from Beyond Your Kitchen

Cook from Beyond Your Kitchen

Check your food's progress from anywhere in the house with the LG ThinQ™ app.

A+ rated Oven

A+ rated Oven

Cooking with an exceptionally energy-efficient, A+ rated oven helps reduce electricity bills.

Instant Access

See What's Cookin'

Simply knock twice on the glass to view your food without letting the heat out of the oven.

 

See What's Cookin'

Easy Maintenance

A Clean Oven Everytime with EasyClean™

EasyClean™ keeps the inside of your oven looking like new. No chemicals and no fumes.

 

A Clean Oven Everytime with EasyClean™

A Clean Oven Everytime with EasyClean™

STEP 1

Fill a spray bottle 510ml of water. Spray about 60ml of water on the wall and corners.

STEP

STEP 2

Then pour the remaining water onto the bottom of the oven.

 

STEP

STEP 3

Press the EasyClean™ button.

 

STEP

STEP 4

Simply wipe away any residue with a cloth or towel.

STEP

Smart Cooking

Meet Your New Cooking Assistant

From simple features like preheating the oven, setting the timer, and monitoring the current progress to more complex functions like diagnosing and resolving any issues based on usage patterns — LG ThinQ™ allows you to do them all from your phone.

 

Meet Your New Cooking Assistant

Cook Like a Pro

Next Level Taste in Your Next Level Kitchen

Bring gourmet taste to your next meal with a number of premium features ready for use.

 

Next Level Taste in Your Next Level Kitchen

Next Level Taste in Your Next Level Kitchen

ProBake Convection

LG ProBake Convection® delivers precise, even heating to every rack. Equipped with a heating element at the back of the oven lets it roast and bake to perfection.

ProBake Convection
Air Sous Vide

Air Sous Vide uses low oven heat and airflow for maximal juiciness. it doesn't need to circulate water and instead, relies on controlled heat for further consistency in how your food is treated.

Air Sous Vide

Air fry

Have your favorite crispy foods without the guilt of deep frying with Air Fry.

Air fry

Pizza Mode

Pizza mode is specifically designed to cook homemade or fresh pizza as well as frozen pizza. Enjoy a crispier crust and more delicious toppings with a pizza mode that can be set up to 300℃.

Pizza Mode

*Vacuum machine required for Sous Vide cooking is not provided separately

A+ Energy Grade Ensures High Energy Efficiency

A+ Energy Grade Ensures High Energy Efficiency

A+ Energy Grade Ensures High Energy Efficiency

Innovative by Design

Style and Harmony

                                                          

  Style and Harmony

STS Finish

  STS Finish

Bigger is Better

  Bigger is Better

Built-in Oven Installation Guide

Click for further details on how the Built-in Oven fits into your space, including a guide to measurements and other criteria to heed.

 

Built-in Oven Installation Guide

Click for further details on how the Built-in Oven fits into your space, including a guide to measurements and other criteria to heed.

 

1. Measuring the Installation Area

1. Measuring the Installation Area

2. Installation Precautions

A ventilation hole of 50 mm is needed between the rear wall and the floor of the installation cabinet, as well as a 5 mm ventilation hole between both sides of the oven and cabinet.

In order to prevent the oven from sliding out of place when opened, make sure to screw the oven onto a flat surface during installation.

In order to prevent the oven from sliding out of place when opened, make sure to screw the oven onto a flat surface during installation.

 

لمنع انزلاق الفرن خارج مكانه عند فتحه، تأكد من تثبيته بالبراغي على سطح مستوٍ خلال تركيبه.

Parts & Accessories

Parts & Accessories

Parts & Accessories

View details of the parts you’ll receive for installation.

 

What's In the Box?

What's In the Box?

What's In the Box?

What's In the Box?

Download the manual for instructions on product usage and settings.

FAQs

How do I install an LG Oven?

You must engage a qualified electrician to complete the installation of your LG Oven, in accordance with the Owner Manual. Incorrect installation by a non qualified installer may result in product not working properly, failure or safety risk.

How do I clean an LG Oven?

It is highly recommended that an LG oven is cleaned regularly and thoroughly. You can use LG's Blue EasyClean cycle as part of your regular cleanup routine, for instance after weekend baking, which will help you clean your oven in just a 10 minute cycle. This exciting feature uses a patented hydrophilic enamel and the power of steam to target baked-in grease and food stains, conveniently reducing the time and effort it takes to clean a traditional oven. Some models are also equipped with a Pyrolytic Self-Cleaning function, which you can use to tackle heavier baked-in residues.

What is a Pyrolytic Oven?

Pyrolysis refers to a self-cleaning process that allows the food stains accumulated in the oven cavity to be reduced to ash using extremely high temperatures. It is very useful for removing baked-in residue, and enables a more efficient cleaning experience.

Can I cook Pizza in an LG Oven?

LG Ovens are equipped with a special Pizza mode, conveniently designed to deliver pizzeria-worthy results. This user-friendly setting takes the complexity out of pizza baking, helping to deliver crispy crusts and melted cheese.

Does the LG Oven have an air fryer?

Yes! As a part of our pro cooking features, all of our LG Ovens have an Air Fryer mode. Induldge in your favourite foods without the guilt, as the Air Fryer uses powerful air circulation to achieve crispy, golden results with significantly less oil.

Which cooking modes does the Pro Cooking feature offer?

LG Ovens offer cooking versatility with its pro cooking feature options. These features range from 4 to 6 essential cooking features that cater to the differing needs of your cooking experience. Cook like a pro with the 4-in-1 pro cooking features including a Convection Oven, Air Fryer, Sous Vide, and Pizza Mode coming with every LG Oven. Additionally, a Steam Cooking and Dehydrator feature come with select LG Ovens to further expand your culinary horizons.

Is the LG Oven Instaview feature the same as the LG Instaview Fridge feature?

Very similar! The LG Oven Instaview feature utilises the familiar "knock, knock" action of an Instaview fridge to take a peak into your cooking progress. The Oven Instaview feature is primarily used to monitor cooking results without letting out hot air by opening the door.

Do I risk burning myself if I use the Instaview feature while the oven is turned on?

The external surface of the Oven door has high thermal insulation thanks to the 4 layers of glass. Allowing you to knock on the the outside of the door to take a peak even when an LG oven is operating at maximum temperature.

