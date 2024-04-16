We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG InstaView Oven 76 Liters, A++, Air Fry & Steam Sous-Vide
Ready for a Kitchen that Serves?
Knock Twice, See Inside
Check your food instantly without opening the oven with InstaView™.
Big Mess? No Problem
In as quickly as 10 minutes, EasyClean™ leaves your oven clean.
Cook from Beyond Your Kitchen
Check your food's progress with the LG ThinQ™ app.
A++ rated Oven
Cooking with A++ rated oven helps reduce electricity bills.
Instant Access
See What's Cookin
Simply knock twice on the glass to view your food without letting the heat out of the oven.
Easy Maintenance
A Clean Oven Everytime with EasyClean™
EasyClean™ keeps the inside of your oven looking like new. No chemicals and no fumes.
STEP 1
Press the EasyClean™ button.
STEP 2
Watch as the steam is sprayed inside the oven.
STEP 3
Simply wipe away any residue with a cloth or towel.
Smart Cooking
Meet Your New Cooking Assistant
From simple features like preheating the oven, setting the timer, and monitoring the current progress to more complex functions like diagnosing and resolving any issues based on usage patterns — LG ThinQ™ allows you to do them all from your phone.
Your Next Meal is Just a Scan Away
Scan an HMR frozen food barcode with ThinQ's Scan to Cook, and enjoy deliciously convenient meals. The app recommends the mode, temperature, and cook time, so you don't have to set a thing.
*Affiliate HMR brands are being added and will continue to expand.
Your Favorite Dish through My Recipe
Create and save recipes that reflect your taste and expertise through My Recipe in the ThinQ app. Recipes with up to three steps can be saved and effortlessly cooked by sending them to your oven.
Cook Like a Pro
Next Level Taste in Your Next Level Kitchen
Bring gourmet taste to your next meal with a number of premium features ready for use.
ProBake Convection
LG ProBake Convection® delivers precise, even heating to every rack. Equipped with a heating element at the back of the oven lets it roast and bake to perfection.
Sous Vide
Sous Vide with low-temperature steam ensures maximum juiciness and nutrition, no separate water tank is required as it is cooked with steam alone.
Air Fry
Have your favorite crispy foods without the guilt of deep frying with Air Fry.
ProBake Steam
Maintain your food's nutritional value by steaming your food and setting-in flavor.
Pizza Mode
Pizza mode is specifically designed to cook homemade or fresh pizza as well as frozen pizza. Enjoy a crispier crust and more delicious toppings with a pizza mode that can be set up to 250℃.
*Vacuum machine required for Sous Vide cooking is not provided separately
Innovative by Design
Built-in Oven Installation Guide
Click for further details on how the Built-in Oven fits into your space, including a guide to measurements and other criteria to heed.
1. Measuring the Installation Area
2. Installation Precautions
A ventilation hole of 50 mm is needed between the rear wall and the floor of the installation cabinet, as well as a 5 mm ventilation hole between both sides of the oven and cabinet.
In order to prevent the oven from sliding out of place when opened, make sure to screw the oven onto a flat surface during installation.
Parts & Accessories
View details of the parts you’ll receive for installation.
What's In the Box?
Accessory
Accessory
Accessory
All Spec
