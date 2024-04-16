Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG InstaView Oven 76 Liters, A++, Air Fry & Steam Sous-Vide

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG InstaView Oven 76 Liters, A++, Air Fry & Steam Sous-Vide

WSED7667M

LG InstaView Oven 76 Liters, A++, Air Fry & Steam Sous-Vide

front view
iF Design AWARD 2023

iF Design

iF Design AWARD 2023

LG Built-in Steam Oven
reddot winner 2023

Red Dot Design

reddot winner 2023

LG Built-in Steam Oven

Ready for a Kitchen that Serves?

Knock Twice, See Inside

Knock Twice, See Inside

Check your food instantly without opening the oven with InstaView™.

Big Mess? No Problem

Big Mess? No Problem

In as quickly as 10 minutes, EasyClean™ leaves your oven clean.

Cook from Beyond Your Kitchen

Cook from Beyond Your Kitchen

Check your food's progress with the LG ThinQ™ app.

A++ rated Oven

A++ rated Oven

Cooking with A++ rated oven helps reduce electricity bills.

Instant Access

 

See What's Cookin

Simply knock twice on the glass to view your food without letting the heat out of the oven.

 

Easy Maintenance

 

A Clean Oven Everytime with EasyClean™

EasyClean™ keeps the inside of your oven looking like new. No chemicals and no fumes.

 

STEP 1

Press the EasyClean™ button.

 

Press the EasyClean™ button.

STEP 2

Watch as the steam is sprayed inside the oven.

 

Watch as the steam is sprayed inside the oven.

STEP 3

Simply wipe away any residue with a cloth or towel.

 

Simply wipe away any residue with a cloth or towel.

Smart Cooking

 

Meet Your New Cooking Assistant

From simple features like preheating the oven, setting the timer, and monitoring the current progress to more complex functions like diagnosing and resolving any issues based on usage patterns — LG ThinQ™ allows you to do them all from your phone.

 

Your Next Meal is Just a Scan Away

Scan an HMR frozen food barcode with ThinQ's Scan to Cook, and enjoy deliciously convenient meals. The app recommends the mode, temperature, and cook time, so you don't have to set a thing.

 

Your Next Meal is Just a Scan Away

*Affiliate HMR brands are being added and will continue to expand.

 

Immagine di una donna che scansiona un codice a barre di un surgelato con il suo smartphone.

Your Favorite Dish through My Recipe

Create and save recipes that reflect your taste and expertise through My Recipe in the ThinQ app. Recipes with up to three steps can be saved and effortlessly cooked by sending them to your oven.

 

Your Favorite Dish through My Recipe

Cook Like a Pro

 

Next Level Taste in Your Next Level Kitchen

Bring gourmet taste to your next meal with a number of premium features ready for use.

 

Imagen de pechugas de pollo al vapor, alitas de pollo fritas con aire, galletas y filete al vacío sobre la mesa. Los iconos que representan las funciones de convección ProBake, aire sous vide, freidora de aire y convección ProBake se incluyen a continuación

ProBake Convection

LG ProBake Convection® delivers precise, even heating to every rack. Equipped with a heating element at the back of the oven lets it roast and bake to perfection.

 

ProBake Convection

Sous Vide

Sous Vide with low-temperature steam ensures maximum juiciness and nutrition, no separate water tank is required as it is cooked with steam alone.

 

Sous Vide

Air Fry

Have your favorite crispy foods without the guilt of deep frying with Air Fry.

 

Air Fry

ProBake Steam

Maintain your food's nutritional value by steaming your food and setting-in flavor.

 

ProBake Steam

Pizza Mode

Pizza mode is specifically designed to cook homemade or fresh pizza as well as frozen pizza. Enjoy a crispier crust and more delicious toppings with a pizza mode that can be set up to 250℃.

 

Pizza Mode

*Vacuum machine required for Sous Vide cooking is not provided separately

Una imagen que muestra el horno y la calificación energética A+.

A++ Energy Grade Ensures High Energy Efficiency

Innovative by Design

Imagen de cocina con horno incorporado LG, campana y encimera de gas instalada.

Style and Harmony

Primer plano del horno con acabado negro mate.

Matte Black Finish

Imagen que muestra el amplio interior del horno.

Bigger is Better

Built-in Oven Installation Guide

Click for further details on how the Built-in Oven fits into your space, including a guide to measurements and other criteria to heed.

 

 

1. Measuring the Installation Area


HA-Built-in-Oven-Best1-WSED7667M-MatteBKGlass-15-Installation

2. Installation Precautions

A ventilation hole of 50 mm is needed between the rear wall and the floor of the installation cabinet, as well as a 5 mm ventilation hole between both sides of the oven and cabinet.

 

Installation Precautions

In order to prevent the oven from sliding out of place when opened, make sure to screw the oven onto a flat surface during installation.

Built-in-Oven-Best1-WSED7667M-MatteBKGlass-

      

 

 

Parts & Accessories

Esta es una imagen de cajas en la mesa de la cocina.

View details of the parts you’ll receive for installation.

 

 

 

 

 

 

What's In the Box?

Accessory

Accessory

Accessory

Download the manual for instructions on product usage and settings.

USER GUIDE

You May Also Like

Complete your kitchen with the full Built-in experience.

INDUCTION HOB
INDUCTION HOB
LINK TO BUILT-IN HOOD PDP.
LINK TO BUILT-IN HOOD PDP
LINK TO BUILT-IN HOOD PDP
LINK TO BUILT-IN HOOD PDP.
Print

All Spec

What people are saying