Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Refrigerator Water Filter (6 month)

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Refrigerator Water Filter (6 month)

Refrigerator Water Filter (6 month)

ADQ32617703
  • front view 1
  • front view 2
  • close up view 1
  • close up view 2
  • close up view 3
  • front view 3
front view 1
front view 2
close up view 1
close up view 2
close up view 3
front view 3

Key Features

  • Replacement LG Refrigerator Water Filters
  • Effective Filtration
  • Genuine LG Refrigerator Water Filters
  • Easy reach, easy replacement
More
GR-P307STB

Mounting Location

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

There's a water filter in the upper right corner of the refrigerator

How to Replace

The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

STEP 1
Remove the old cartridge

Rotate the knob of the cartridge counter clockwise. When the cartridge is removed, you will feel it click out of place. Pull of the cartridge.

 

- NOTE: Replacing filter causes small amount of water (around 25cc) to flow out. Please put up a cup under the hole to prevent it.

Rotate the knob of the cartridge counter clockwise When the cartridge is removed you will feel it click out of place. Pull of the cartridge Replacing filter causes small amount of water around 25cc to flow out Please put up a cup under the hole to prevent it

STEP 2
Replace with a new cartridge

Take the new cartridge out of it’s packaging and remove protective cover from the o-rings. With cartridge knob in the vertical position, push the new filter cartridge into the cover until it stops.

 

If you can turn the filter from side to side, it isn’t fully inserted. Push it in firmly and twist it into place. You will hear the snap when it clicks into place. Using it’s handle, twist the cartridge clockwise about 1/4 turn. You will hear the snap when it clicks into place.

Take the new cartridge out of it is packaging and remove protective cover from the o rings With cartridge knob in the vertical position push the new filter cartridge into the cover until it stops If you can turn the filter from side to side it is not fully inserted Push it in firmly and twist it into place You will hear the snap when it clicks into place Using it is handle twist the cartridge clockwise about one quater turn You will hear the snap when it clicks into place

STEP 3
Flushing the water system after replacing filter

To clean the system dispense 2.5 gallons (9.46 L) of water through filter before use (dispense for approximately 5 minutes).

To clean the system dispense 9 dot 46 L of water through filter before use dispense for approximately 5 minutes

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Parts Number

    ADQ32617703

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 