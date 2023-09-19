[Filtration efficiency]
-Test Model: DOE radial-pleat filter element.
-Test Date: 21.11.15.
-Test Method: IEST RP CC001.6 (2016) HEPA and ULPA Filters.
-Test Institution: SGS IBR Laboratory.
-Test Result: efficiency ≥99.97% reported.
*Results may be different depending on the environment.
[UV]
-Test Model: FS151P*** (FS061PWHA).
-Test Date: (TÜV Rheinland) '21. 5. 10 ~ 5. 18.
-Test Method: Reference test standard ISO22196:2011.
-Test Institution: TÜV Rheinland, KTR (KOREA TESTING & RESEARCH INSTITUTION).
-Test method: Placed bacteria solution on one point of the blower fan blade, operated the for an hour, and measured the bacteira solution. (Specification reference : ISO22196:2011).
-Test strains: Staphylococcus aureus (ATCC 6538)/Staphylococcus epidermidis (ATCC 12228)/Klebsiella pneumoniae (ATCC 4352).
-Test Result: Bacteria 99.99% removal.
*Results may be different depending on the environment.
[Deorization efficiency]
-Test Model: Korean domestic FS061PWHA.
-Test Date: 21.03.20~4.23.
-Test Method: SPS-KACA 002-0132 Indoor air purifier.
-Test Institution: Korea Air Cleaning Assosiation.
-Test Result: Satisfies the certification criteria.
*Results may be different depending on the environment.