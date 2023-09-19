About Cookies on This Site

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

True Convection

True Convection

With extra heating element around the fan. LG True Convection system cooks more quickly, evenly, and efficiently than it would in a conventional oven. It also distributes heat and optimizes heating algorithm, flow rate and velocity. Discover faster preheating and better cooking.
Powerful Burner

Powerful Burner

Are you worry that electric cooker has weak cooking power and take long time to boil? Thanks to powerful dual burner and efficiency, the boiling time is 28% faster than the gas model.
No Chemicals, Just Water

No Chemicals, Just Water

With a hydrophilic enamel coating you can easily remove any residue with nothing but water. Just wipe away any residue after spraying water inside the oven and push the EasyClean™ button to activate 20 minutes. "LG gas oven ranges are the easiest ovens to clean"
Extra Large Capacity

Extra Large Capacity

Handle any size meal. LG offers you large capacity(178ℓ) to give you the flexibility to cook large food, such as pizza or chicken.

Large Pizza

The wide width makes you cook up to 46cm diameter food such as a large pizza.

Large chicken

2 Layered Cookies

You can cook more food with the large capacity of 2 layers.

Safe Touch

3 layers of oven glass will prevent user from suffering burns.

Hidden Bake Heater

Conceals the lower oven bake heater to eliminate hard-to-reach areas for easy cleaning.

Soft Closing Drawer

The guided rails of drawer make opening & closing soft.

Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.

Recommended Products

Table Caption
Features LRE3193ST LRE3163ST
LRE3193ST
LG Free standing Electric Oven, 6.3 Cu.ft, True convection, Bake Heater, Stainless Steel-LRE3193ST
LRE3163ST
LG 6.3 Cu.ft Free standing Electric Oven, Big Capacity, True convection, ®EasyClean-LRE3163ST
CAPACITY 6.3 Cu.ft 6.3 Cu.ft
DIMENSION 757 x 1204 x 673 29 7/8" x 47 1/8" x 28 1/4"
ThinQ™ No No
WHERE TO BUY WHERE TO BUY

