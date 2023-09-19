We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
6.3 cu ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Fan Convection Electric Slide-in Range with Air Fry & EasyClean®
Much to adore- the Oven Range with more
Feed a crowd with delicious air fry flavor
Make fries, wings, and more with less oil and no extra gadgets on your kitchen counters.
*Air fry basket included. Refer to the owner’s manual for recommended cooking instructions. Model design may vary.
The easy way to keep your oven clean
The EasyClean setting makes your oven shiny and clean in just 10 minutes, without the use of chemicals or high heat.
*Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort or the use of the full self-clean feature. Model design may vary.
Thoughtfully designed for your needs
Experience smarter cooking
Use the LG ThinQ™ app on your smartphone to start the oven, set cooking times, or check on dinner from anywhere. Control your oven with your voice by connecting your Alexa or Google Home devices.
*Model design may vary.
*Participating products may vary. Refer to the LG ThinQ™ app for details.
A sleek look
The range has a custom, built-in appearance and blends seamlessly into your kitchen.
Buy Directly
LSEL6333D
