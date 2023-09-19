About Cookies on This Site

6.3 cu ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Fan Convection Electric Slide-in Range with Air Fry & EasyClean®

6.3 cu ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Fan Convection Electric Slide-in Range with Air Fry & EasyClean<sup>®</sup>

LSEL6333D

6.3 cu ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Fan Convection Electric Slide-in Range with Air Fry & EasyClean®

front view

Much to adore- the Oven Range with more

  • Background of cheese sticks with fresh frying icons

    Healthy air-frying mode

     

    Indulge in guilt-free cooking with less oil.

  • Hand-shaped icons cleaning and pictures of the inside of the oven

    Easy clean-up and maintenance

     

    Effortless cleaning in just 10 minutes with the EasyClean setting.

  • Icon for large interior size and food on oven tray

    Large capacity

     

    Prepare large dishes with ease.

  • Woman controls oven with smartphone

    Smart control with LG ThinQ™

     

    Monitor and adjust your oven from your smartphone.

Air fry

Feed a crowd with delicious air fry flavor

Make fries, wings, and more with less oil and no extra gadgets on your kitchen counters.

 

Cooking french fries and chicken wings

*Air fry basket included. Refer to the owner’s manual for recommended cooking instructions. Model design may vary.

EasyClean

The easy way to keep your oven clean

The EasyClean setting makes your oven shiny and clean in just 10 minutes, without the use of chemicals or high heat.

 

Cleaning the inside of the oven

*Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort or the use of the full self-clean feature. Model design may vary.

Usability

Thoughtfully designed for your needs

Food appears on the tray as the oven zooms in

More space to get creative

Whether you’re baking batches of cookies or a 20-pound turkey (with all the sides!) for a holiday dinner, this spacious 6.3cu. ft. oven can fit it all.

Heat wire running on induction at top of oven

2-in-1 Design

Easily switch from 12” to 9” hot plates to cook a big pot of chili or simmer a small pan of sauce without moving pans around.

ThinQ™

Experience smarter cooking

Use the LG ThinQ™ app on your smartphone to start the oven, set cooking times, or check on dinner from anywhere. Control your oven with your voice by connecting your Alexa or Google Home devices.

 

Woman controls oven with smartphone

*Model design may vary.
*Participating products may vary. Refer to the LG ThinQ™ app for details.

Design

A sleek look

The range has a custom, built-in appearance and blends seamlessly into your kitchen.

 

The oven in harmony with the kitchen
Wide view window

Wide view window

Glass touch control

Glass touch control

Front-tilt knobs

Front-tilt knobs

