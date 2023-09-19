We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Four Washing Arms
The multi-directionally rotating arms shoot water streams in various angles that reach every corner of the dishwasher.
Multi-Directional Rotation
With four spray arms instead of two, QuadWash™ provides stronger cleaning performance to clean every dish on every rack.
Foldable Tines
Load the dishes your way, whether it's a pan on the top rack or a bowl on the bottom.
Easy Height Adjustment
Adjust the height of the upper rack to three different levels to load taller items.
Energy Efficient
Compared to conventional motors, LG's innovative Inverter Direct Drive Motor helps increase energy efficiency.
Long-Lasing Durability
Count on your LG dishwasher for years to come with a 10-year limited warranty on the Direct Drive Motor.
Dual Zone Wash
Gently clean your delicate dishes while power-washing heavy-duty pots and pans with Dual Zone Wash.
High Temp
Tub temperature reaches up to 80°C during the rinse cycle, which enables ultimate hygienic care of dishes.
Download cycles
With the LG ThinQ™ smartphone app, download new wash cycles to meet your needs-such as Pots & Pans, Casseroles, Glassware and Night Care.
Personalized Settings
Personalize your dishwasher cycles by using the smartphone app to select different cleaning options.
Machine Clean Reminder
Keep your dishwasher fresh by activating the Machine Clean Reminder. After every 30 cycles the lighted indicator will let you know it's time to run the cleaning cycle.
Smart Diagnosis™
Smart Diagnosis helps solve problems quickly and efficiently through your smartphone, with suggestions for easy solutions and next steps.
Minimalist Exterior Design
The elegant exteriors of LG dishwashers can complement the design of any kitchen.
