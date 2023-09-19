About Cookies on This Site

Reasons to Buy LG Dishwasher

Reasons to Buy LG Dishwasher

Clean from Every Angle

Clean from Every Angle

Thanks to Multi-Motion spray arms and high-pressure jets, QuadWash™ provides maximum coverage to get things clean the first time.
Easy Loading

Easy Loading & Maximum Flexibility

Easy to adjust on-the-fly, this racking system can shift to handle any challenge your dishes serve up.
Quiet, Efficient

Quiet, Efficient & Reliable

LG's Inverter Direct Drive Motor was designed with quiet in mind. With fewer moving parts, you get reliable performance from one of the quietest dishwashers in its class.
Greater Convenience

Greater Convenience & Performance

Customized features allow for enhanced cleaning and drying performance while helping your life in the kitchen become much easier.
Innovation for a Smarter, Connected Home

Innovation for a Smarter, Connected Home

ThinQ™ introduces a new world of connectivity, convenience, and customization.
Upgrade the Look of Your Kitchen

Upgrade the Look of Your Kitchen

LG dishwasher bring a sleek, modern design to your kitchen. Built with innovative LG technology, your dishwasher will work as beautifully as it looks.
Learn More
Turbo cycle

Turbo cycle

Choose the Turbo Cycle to clean hard soiled dishes in just less than an hour.
Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.

Four Washing Arms

The multi-directionally rotating arms shoot water streams in various angles that reach every corner of the dishwasher.

Multi-Directional Rotation

With four spray arms instead of two, QuadWash™ provides stronger cleaning performance to clean every dish on every rack.

Foldable Tines

Load the dishes your way, whether it's a pan on the top rack or a bowl on the bottom.

Easy Height Adjustment

Adjust the height of the upper rack to three different levels to load taller items.

Energy Efficient

Compared to conventional motors, LG's innovative Inverter Direct Drive Motor helps increase energy efficiency.

Long-Lasing Durability

Count on your LG dishwasher for years to come with a 10-year limited warranty on the Direct Drive Motor.

Dual Zone Wash

Gently clean your delicate dishes while power-washing heavy-duty pots and pans with Dual Zone Wash.

High Temp

Tub temperature reaches up to 80°C during the rinse cycle, which enables ultimate hygienic care of dishes.

Download cycles

With the LG ThinQ™ smartphone app, download new wash cycles to meet your needs-such as Pots & Pans, Casseroles, Glassware and Night Care.

Personalized Settings

Personalize your dishwasher cycles by using the smartphone app to select different cleaning options.

Machine Clean Reminder

Keep your dishwasher fresh by activating the Machine Clean Reminder. After every 30 cycles the lighted indicator will let you know it's time to run the cleaning cycle.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis helps solve problems quickly and efficiently through your smartphone, with suggestions for easy solutions and next steps.

Minimalist Exterior Design

The elegant exteriors of LG dishwashers can complement the design of any kitchen.

Elegant Interior Design

Durable and easy to maintain with elegant and aesthetically pleasing look.

What people are saying