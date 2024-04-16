Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
14 Place Setting Dishwasher Built-In , Noble Steel Color,Quad Wash, Easy Rack plus, Less Noise, Dual zone Wash, Turbo Cycle,Inverter Direct Drive Motor,Smart ,ThinQ

DBC435TSL

front view
Reasons to Buy LG Dishwasher

Sparkling Dishes, Less Water Spots*

TrueSteam™ made by boiling water reaches the entire surface of every
dish inside the tub resulting in sparkling clean dishes. Pure water
particles of steam also help reduce water spots.
Power Cleaning

High temperature steam, which consists of tiny particles, easily separate stains from dishes.

Less Water Spots

TrueSteam™ leaves dishes sparkling clean while reducing water spots by up to 30%.*

*Compared to the LG non-steam model. Base on counting of water spots between LG model DFB325(steam) and DFB415(non-steam), according to LG internal test methods.

Clean from Every Angle

Thanks to Multi-Motion spray arms and high-pressure jets, QuadWash™ provides maximum coverage to get things clean the first time.
Four Washing Arms

The multi-directionally rotating arms shoot water streams in various angles that reach every corner of the dishwasher.

Multi-Directional Rotation

With four spray arms instead of two, QuadWash™ provides stronger cleaning performance to clean every dish on every rack.

Easy Loading & Maximum Flexibility

Easy to adjust on-the-fly, this racking system can shift to handle any challenge your dishes serve up.
Foldable Tines

Load the dishes your way, whether it's a pan on the top rack or a bowl on the bottom.

Easy Height Adjustment

Adjust the height of the upper rack to three different levels to load taller items.

Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

More space for hard-to-fit items, from long flatware to small espresso cups.

Quiet, Efficient & Reliable

LG's Inverter Direct Drive Motor was designed with quiet in mind. With fewer moving parts, you get reliable performance from one of the quietest dishwashers in its class.
Energy Efficient

Less Water Spots

Greater Convenience & Performance

Customized features allow for enhanced cleaning and drying performance while helping your life in the kitchen become much easier.
Auto Open Dry

At the end of the program, the door opens automatically. This provides excellent drying performance by letting heated air escape and allow fresh air to reach the dishes.

Turbo cycle

Choose the Turbo Cycle to clean hard soiled dishes in just less than an hour.

Dual Zone Wash

Gently clean your delicate dishes while power-washing heavy-duty pots and pans with Dual Zone Wash.

High Temp

Tub temperature reaches up to 80°C during the rinse cycle, which enables ultimate hygienic care of dishes.

Innovation for a Smarter, Connected Home

SmartThinQ™ introduces a new world of connectivity, convenience, and customization.
  • Download cycles

    With the LG SmartThinQ™ smartphone app, download new wash cycles to meet your needs-such as Pots & Pans, Casseroles, Glassware and Night Care.

  • Personalized Settings

    Personalize your dishwasher cycles by using the smartphone app to select different cleaning options.

Machine Clean Reminder

Keep your dishwasher fresh by activating the Machine Clean Reminder. After every 30 cycles the lighted indicator will let you know it's time to run the cleaning cycle.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis helps solve problems quickly and efficiently through your smartphone, with suggestions for easy solutions and next steps.

Upgrade the Look of Your Kitchen

LG dishwasher bring a sleek, modern design to your kitchen. Built with innovative LG technology, your dishwasher will work as beautifully as it looks.
Minimalist Exterior Design

The elegant exteriors of LG dishwashers can complement the design of any kitchen.

Elegant Interior Design

Durable and easy to maintain with elegant and aesthetically pleasing look.

Micro LED Display

Sleek, hidden controls and clear digital readout make choosing settings easier.

SASO label

Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.

Print

All Spec

APPERANCE

  • Tub Material

    STS

  • Colors

    Noble Steel

  • Status Indicators

    Indicator(Bar)

  • Time Remaining Indicator

    LED

BASIC SPEC

  • Total Place Settings

    14

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Installation Type

    Built-In

  • Panel Type

    Top Control

CYCLE/OPTION

  • Auto

    Yes

  • Cancel

    Yes

  • Control Lock

    Yes

  • Delay Start

    Yes

  • Delicate

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Dual Zone

    Yes

  • Eco

    Yes

  • Energy Saver

    Yes

  • Express

    Yes

  • Extra Dry

    Yes

  • Half Load

    Yes

  • Heavy

    No

  • High Temp.

    Yes

  • Intensive

    Yes

  • Machine Clean

    Machine Clean(Steam)

  • Normal

    No

  • Number of Options

    8

  • Number of Wash Cycles (Program)

    10

  • Refresh

    Yes

  • Rinse

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Turbo

    Yes

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

  • Adjustable Leg (mm)

    60

  • Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)

    683 x 840 x 654

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    50

  • Product Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)

    598 x 815 x 554

  • Product Weight (kg)

    45

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

  • Noise Level (dBA)

    43

  • Cycle Time

    233

  • Express Cycle Time

    56

  • Noise Emission Class

    B

  • Turbo Cycle Time

    78

  • Water Consumption(L)

    9.5

KEY FEATURE

  • Auto Opening Door

    Yes

  • Anti-Bacterial Treatment

    Yes

  • Aqua-Stop

    Yes

  • Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

    Yes

  • DirectDrive Motor™

    Yes

  • Inverter Direct Drive Motor

    Yes

  • Number of Spray Arms

    3

  • QuadWash™

    Yes

  • SenseClean Wash System

    Yes

  • Smart Rack+™

    Yes (Upper Rack_Partially Foldable / Lower Rack_Fully Foldable)

  • Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

    Yes

  • TrueSteam™

    Yes

  • Vario Washing System

    Yes

  • Water Softner

    Yes

POWER / RATINGS

  • Frequency (Hz)

    50/60 Hz

  • Power Consumption (W)

    1600-1800 W

  • Power Supply (V)

    220-240 V~

RACK FEATURES

  • Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

    Yes(Adjustable)

  • Cutlery Baskets

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC

    No

  • Proactive Customer Care

    No

  • Remote Control

    No

  • Remote Monitoring

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

