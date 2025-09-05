Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
14 Place Setting Dishwasher Built-In , Noble Steel Color,Quad Wash, Easy Rack plus, Less Noise, Dual zone Wash, Inverter Direct Drive Motor ,ThinQ

14 Place Setting Dishwasher Built-In , Noble Steel Color,Quad Wash, Easy Rack plus, Less Noise, Dual zone Wash, Inverter Direct Drive Motor ,ThinQ

14 Place Setting Dishwasher Built-In , Noble Steel Color,Quad Wash, Easy Rack plus, Less Noise, Dual zone Wash, Inverter Direct Drive Motor ,ThinQ

DBC513TS
LG Dishwasher - DBC513TS
LG Dishwasher - DBC513TS
Key Features

  • 14 Place Setting Dishwasher Built-In
  • Quad Wash
  • Easy Rack plus
  • Less Noise
  • Inverter Direct Drive Motor
  • ThinQ
More

Find Online

    Reasons to Buy LG Dishwasher

    Reasons to Buy LG Dishwasher

    Clean from Every Angle

    Clean from Every Angle

    Thanks to Multi-Motion spray arms and high-pressure jets, QuadWash™ provides maximum coverage to get things clean the first time.
    Four Washing Arms

    Four Washing Arms

    The multi-directionally rotating arms shoot water streams in various angles that reach every corner of the dishwasher.

    Multi-Directional Rotation

    Multi-Directional Rotation

    With four spray arms instead of two, QuadWash™ provides stronger cleaning performance to clean every dish on every rack.

    Easy Loading & Maximum Flexibility

    Easy Loading & Maximum Flexibility

    Easy to adjust on-the-fly, this racking system can shift to handle any challenge your dishes serve up.
    Foldable Tines

    Foldable Tines

    Load the dishes your way, whether it's a pan on the top rack or a bowl on the bottom.

    Easy Height Adjustment

    Easy Height Adjustment

    Adjust the height of the upper rack to three different levels to load taller items.

    Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

    Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

    More space for hard-to-fit items, from long flatware to small espresso cups.

    Quiet, Efficient & Reliable

    Quiet, Efficient & Reliable

    LG's Inverter Direct Drive Motor was designed with quiet in mind. With fewer moving parts, you get reliable performance from one of the quietest dishwashers in its class.
    Greater Convenience & Performance

    Greater Convenience & Performance

    Customized features allow for enhanced cleaning and drying performance while helping your life in the kitchen become much easier.

    Turbo cycle

    Choose the Turbo Cycle to clean hard soiled dishes in just less than an hour.

    Dual Zone Wash

    Dual Zone Wash

    Gently clean your delicate dishes while power-washing heavy-duty pots and pans with Dual Zone Wash.

    High Temp

    High Temp

    Tub temperature reaches up to 80°C during the rinse cycle, which enables ultimate hygienic care of dishes.

    Innovation for a Smarter, Connected Home

    Innovation for a Smarter, Connected Home

    SmartThinQ™ introduces a new world of connectivity, convenience, and customization.
    • Download cycles

      Download cycles

      With the LG SmartThinQ™ smartphone app, download new wash cycles to meet your needs-such as Pots & Pans, Casseroles, Glassware and Night Care.

    • Personalized Settings

      Personalized Settings

      Personalize your dishwasher cycles by using the smartphone app to select different cleaning options.

    Machine Clean Reminder

    Machine Clean Reminder

    Keep your dishwasher fresh by activating the Machine Clean Reminder. After every 30 cycles the lighted indicator will let you know it's time to run the cleaning cycle.

    Smart Diagnosis™

    Smart Diagnosis™

    Smart Diagnosis helps solve problems quickly and efficiently through your smartphone, with suggestions for easy solutions and next steps.

    Upgrade the Look of Your Kitchen

    Upgrade the Look of Your Kitchen

    LG dishwasher bring a sleek, modern design to your kitchen. Built with innovative LG technology, your dishwasher will work as beautifully as it looks.
    Minimalist Exterior Design

    Minimalist Exterior Design

    The elegant exteriors of LG dishwashers can complement the design of any kitchen.

    Minimalist Exterior Design

    Elegant Interior Design

    Durable and easy to maintain with elegant and aesthetically pleasing look.

    Micro LED Display

    Micro LED Display

    Sleek, hidden controls and clear digital readout make choosing settings easier.

    SASO label

    Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice.
    Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.

    FAQ

    Q.

    Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?

    A.

    1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before every wash to prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.
    2. Separate your colored and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.

    Q.

    [IE] What should I do when I encounter this error?

    A.

    1. It occurs when the washing container is not filled with water for a certain period of time.
    2. Check if the faucet is locked or the water hose is not connected.
    3. Check if the water supply hose is pressed or bent.
    4. Please check if the water supply hose is frozen because of the cold weather.

    Q.

    [OE] What should I do when I encounter this error?

    A.

    1. If the drain hose is twisted or bent, or if the drain hose is installed too high, the water flow may be interrupted and the water may not drain well. In this case, make sure that the drain hose is not more than 6 cm off of the floor and arrange it so that the bottom of the hose falls evenly, without obstruction.
    2. Make sure that the drain hose is not blocked with dust or other substances.
    3. Check if the drain hose has frozen due to cold weather.

    Q.

    [dE] What should I do when I encounter this error?

    A.

    If the valve where the source water is supplied or the dispense valve of the faucet is closed, the water pipe sterilization and water outlet sterilization features will not work. Please open the source water valve or the dispense valve.

    Q.

    How do I register my ThinQ products?

    A.

    1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.
    2. Bring your product close to the internet router. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product.
    3. Install the ThinQ application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ application and registering your product.

    All Spec

    What people are saying

