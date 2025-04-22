* Please use only dishwasher-safe dishes in your dishwasher.

1)TrueStem™

-Test date: 20.1.14

-Test agency: TÜV Rheinland

-Test model: DFB22M, DFB22M1

-Test conditions: Voltage: 220±1% V, Frequency 60±1% Hz, Temperature 20±2°C, Humidity 65±5%, Water supply temperature 15±2°C, Water supply pressure 240±20kPam, Detergent type B 24g, No rinse aid, Standard mode

-Test method: For water hardness levels of 51ppm, 153ppm, 204ppm, and 68ppm, count the number of water spots depending on whether a water softening device is used. For 102ppm, measure the number of water spots under the following conditions: (1) Using water softener only, (2) Without water softener, (3) Using water softener and rinse, (4) Using water softener with steam and rinse, (5) Using water softener with steam, (6) Steam only without water softener

-Test results: When neither water softener nor steam were used, 123 water spots were formed. When using steam without water softener, 19 water stains were formed (84% reduction).

-The tested models and the DFC287HVS model use the same water softener and the same steam generation technology.

-Actual results may vary depending on the environment.

2)Sanitizes

[Reduces Escherichia coli, Salmonella typhimurium, Listeria monocytogenes]

-Test date: 21.9.1

-Test agency: KTR(Korea Testing & Research Institute)

-Test report number: TBK-2021-005911, TBK-2021-005912, TBK-2021-005913

-Test model: LG 14 Place XD dishwasher

-Test conditions: The dishwasher operated in Eco + Hi-Temp + Steam mode. Contaminated inoculum was applied to 2 rice bowls and 2 soup bowls with an initial concentration of approximately (1.0*10^8) CFU/mL.

-Test method: Test strains were pre-incubated on Tryptic soy agar at (35±1)℃ for 18~24 hours and adjusted to (1.0~9.9*10^8) CFU/mL using sterile saline. Sterilized dishes (2 rice bowls and 2 soup bowls) were inoculated with 0.2 mL of the test solution, dried for 1 hour, and placed in the dishwasher.

-Test results: Under the test conditions, Escherichia coli, Salmonella typhimurium, Listeria monocytogenes were reduced by more than 99.999%.

-The tested models and the DFC287HVS model use the same steam generation technology.

-Actual results may vary depending on the environment.

3)Heat Dry

-Test date: 21.12.10

-Test agency: TÜV Rheinland

-Test model: DFB22SA, DFB24MS

-Test conditions: Voltage: 220±1% V, Frequency 60±1% Hz, Temperature 20±2°C, Humidity 65±5%, Water supply temperature 15±2°C, Water supply pressure 240±20kPam, Water supply hardness ≤ 150ppm, Detergent type B 24g, Reference rinse aid formular III (sauer)

-Test mode: Plastic, glass, stainless steel, etc. practical use dishware were selected for 49 types and tested. Drying performance was scored after 30 minutes from the end of the alert (remaining water on dishware was scored with 0-2 points per dish, total 98 points). No detergents or rinses that may affect drying performance were used during product operation.

-Test results: LG dishwasher with heat dry(DFB24MS, 94.3 points) has scored 37% higher drying performance index for the proposed practical tableware and kitchen untensil at standard mode with a selectable maximum drying function than LG dishwasher without heat dry(DBF22SA, 68.8 points).

-Actual results may vary depending on the environment.

4)1-Hour Wash and Dry

-1-hour Wash and Dry consists of 50 minutes of washing and 10 minutes of heat dry, completing both in an hour. Adding other options may increase the total time.

5)Low noise

-Noise level : 41dB or lower, based on LG internal test results.

-Based on internal testing results (Sound Power Level, PWL measurement) under the ECO mode + Energy Saver + AOD option settings (January 2019).

-Noise levels are measured as an average across the full dishwasher cycle, including pre-wash, main wash, rinse, and drying stages.

-Noise levels may vary depending on the operating cycle and conditions of use.

-2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only).

6)LG ThinQ®

-ThinQ® functions may vary depending on the product and country. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

-Also, when first connecting to dishwasher, it must be in the same Wi-Fi environment, and after that, the dishwasher must always operate within the registered Wi-Fi environment.