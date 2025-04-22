We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
14 Places QuadWash™ Dishwasher Prime Silver with TrueSteam™, Heat Dry
Key Features
- TrueSteam™ leaves your dishes truly clean, reduces water spots, and sanitizes them.
- QuadWash™ uses Multi-Motion arms to clean in one go, with Dual Zone for custom pressure.
- With Auto Open Dry, the door opens automatically when done, allowing air to dry dishes naturally.
- Heat Dry circulates hot air for efficient drying, delivering table-ready dishes.
Sparkling clean, swiftly ready to dine
TrueSteam™
Hygienic shine, less water spots
QuadWash™
Leaves no dirty dished behind
Auto Open Dry
Cycle complete door opens to refresh
Heat Dry
Quick-dry, ready-to-use
TrueSteam™ ¹⁾ leaves your dishes truly clean, reduces water spots, and sanitizes²⁾ them.
All-around wash, sparkling clean
Four Multi-Motion spray arms to clean dishes the first time, while Dual Zone Wash allows you to choose different pressure levels for each rack.
Auto Open Dry
Natural dry finish
The door opens automatically when done, allowing air to reach the dishes so they dry naturally.
Quick-dry, ready-to-use
Heat Dry³⁾ circulates hot air throughout the dishwasher for faster, more complete drying, delivering sparkling, table-ready dishes right off the rack, including hard-to-dry plastics
Table-ready dishes in only 1-hour
LG’s 1-Hour Wash and Dry⁴⁾ cycle combines with exclusive technologies to deliver sparkling, table-ready dishes in just 1 hour.
No dish left behind
LG's flexible rack can be easily adjusted to accommodate dishes of variable sizes as needed.
Front display
Keep an eye on the clock
Easily manage your time with a hidden LED display that counts down the remaining cycle time.
Peaceful cleaning, done quietly
With LG’s noise reduction technology, your dishes are quietly cleaned while you relax in peace⁵⁾.
Stay connected, stay sparkling clean
Get notified when your wash cycle is complete through the LG ThinQ® ⁶⁾ app.
* Please use only dishwasher-safe dishes in your dishwasher.
*The product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
1)TrueStem™
-Test date: 20.1.14
-Test agency: TÜV Rheinland
-Test model: DFB22M, DFB22M1
-Test conditions: Voltage: 220±1% V, Frequency 60±1% Hz, Temperature 20±2°C, Humidity 65±5%, Water supply temperature 15±2°C, Water supply pressure 240±20kPam, Detergent type B 24g, No rinse aid, Standard mode
-Test method: For water hardness levels of 51ppm, 153ppm, 204ppm, and 68ppm, count the number of water spots depending on whether a water softening device is used. For 102ppm, measure the number of water spots under the following conditions: (1) Using water softener only, (2) Without water softener, (3) Using water softener and rinse, (4) Using water softener with steam and rinse, (5) Using water softener with steam, (6) Steam only without water softener
-Test results: When neither water softener nor steam were used, 123 water spots were formed. When using steam without water softener, 19 water stains were formed (84% reduction).
-The tested models and the DFC287HVS model use the same water softener and the same steam generation technology.
-Actual results may vary depending on the environment.
2)Sanitizes
[Reduces Escherichia coli, Salmonella typhimurium, Listeria monocytogenes]
-Test date: 21.9.1
-Test agency: KTR(Korea Testing & Research Institute)
-Test report number: TBK-2021-005911, TBK-2021-005912, TBK-2021-005913
-Test model: LG 14 Place XD dishwasher
-Test conditions: The dishwasher operated in Eco + Hi-Temp + Steam mode. Contaminated inoculum was applied to 2 rice bowls and 2 soup bowls with an initial concentration of approximately (1.0*10^8) CFU/mL.
-Test method: Test strains were pre-incubated on Tryptic soy agar at (35±1)℃ for 18~24 hours and adjusted to (1.0~9.9*10^8) CFU/mL using sterile saline. Sterilized dishes (2 rice bowls and 2 soup bowls) were inoculated with 0.2 mL of the test solution, dried for 1 hour, and placed in the dishwasher.
-Test results: Under the test conditions, Escherichia coli, Salmonella typhimurium, Listeria monocytogenes were reduced by more than 99.999%.
-The tested models and the DFC287HVS model use the same steam generation technology.
-Actual results may vary depending on the environment.
3)Heat Dry
-Test date: 21.12.10
-Test agency: TÜV Rheinland
-Test model: DFB22SA, DFB24MS
-Test conditions: Voltage: 220±1% V, Frequency 60±1% Hz, Temperature 20±2°C, Humidity 65±5%, Water supply temperature 15±2°C, Water supply pressure 240±20kPam, Water supply hardness ≤ 150ppm, Detergent type B 24g, Reference rinse aid formular III (sauer)
-Test mode: Plastic, glass, stainless steel, etc. practical use dishware were selected for 49 types and tested. Drying performance was scored after 30 minutes from the end of the alert (remaining water on dishware was scored with 0-2 points per dish, total 98 points). No detergents or rinses that may affect drying performance were used during product operation.
-Test results: LG dishwasher with heat dry(DFB24MS, 94.3 points) has scored 37% higher drying performance index for the proposed practical tableware and kitchen untensil at standard mode with a selectable maximum drying function than LG dishwasher without heat dry(DBF22SA, 68.8 points).
-Actual results may vary depending on the environment.
4)1-Hour Wash and Dry
-1-hour Wash and Dry consists of 50 minutes of washing and 10 minutes of heat dry, completing both in an hour. Adding other options may increase the total time.
5)Low noise
-Noise level : 41dB or lower, based on LG internal test results.
-Based on internal testing results (Sound Power Level, PWL measurement) under the ECO mode + Energy Saver + AOD option settings (January 2019).
-Noise levels are measured as an average across the full dishwasher cycle, including pre-wash, main wash, rinse, and drying stages.
-Noise levels may vary depending on the operating cycle and conditions of use.
-2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only).
6)LG ThinQ®
-ThinQ® functions may vary depending on the product and country. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
-Also, when first connecting to dishwasher, it must be in the same Wi-Fi environment, and after that, the dishwasher must always operate within the registered Wi-Fi environment.
FAQ
What kind of detergent should I use for my dishwasher?
'For dishwashers, you should use dishwasher-specific detergents, not general detergents. There are three types of such detergents: powder, liquid, and tablet. Each detergent may have different dissolving speeds and cleaning capabilities depending on the type of detergent and the manufacturer, so be sure to check the product information and use the recommended amount of detergent listed by the manufacturer based on the loaded amount and dirtiness.
Do I need to pre-wash my dishes before using the dishwasher?
LG dishwashers use the powerful water flow of their QuadWash™ tornado wash blades, along with TrueSteam™, to thoroughly clean your dishes without the need for pre-washing. However, a light pre-wash with just water to remove large food particles from the dishes can help clean them more efficiently. Get the most out of your dishwasher's cleaning capabilities by pre-washing as needed. Just remove large food particles and load your dishwasher right away.
How can I get rid of water spots on my dishes?
The TrueSteam® feature and water softener in LG dishwashers can effectively remove water spots from dishes. In addition, using a rinse aid reduces the surface tension of water droplets, which is excellent for drying dishes and preventing spots. Rinse aid is added automatically when drying if you lift the flap on the detergent dispenser and fill it to the maximum fill level.
What's the smart way to load my dishwasher?
Bottom basket: Pots and pans loaded upside down, dinner plates, soup plates, dessert plates Middle basket: Glasses, cups, saucers and wine glasses Top basket: Cutlery such as teaspoons, dessert spoons, soup spoons, and forks When placing dishes in the baskets, it's important to tilt them slightly so that the water can flow properly. TIP: If a bulky pot in the bottom basket jams the tray, fix this easily with the tray height adjustment feature.
Can I wash plastic containers in my dishwasher?
Yes, but only if they are made of heat-resistant plastics; regular plastics can become deformed in high-temperature washes.
What can I do about the food odors after use?
We recommend cleaning the filter once every 1-2 weeks to remove odors. TIP: To sterilize the inside of the dishwasher, pour 200 to 300 ml of white vinegar in a shallow bowl, place it in the top basket, and run it on Auto Cycle.
Can this dishwasher be installed outside of the home?
This product is an indoor appliance for home use only, and cannot be used for commercial (cafes, etc.), industrial, or laboratory purposes. (It cannot be installed even for research purposes at school science labs and so on as the purpose is to clean chemicals.) However, it is possible to install this product for simple display and not for actual operation.
Will the dishwasher fit in my kitchen?
Most modern kitchens are designed around the industry standard of a 60cm wide appliance, which is exactly what LG’s 60cm dishwashers offer. This standard size ensures that our freestanding dishwashers blend seamlessly into your existing kitchen layout without any hassle.
