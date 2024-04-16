We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
14 Place Setting Dishwasher, Platinum Silver Color,Quad Wash, Easy Rack plus, Less Noise, Dual zone Wash, Turbo Cycle,Inverter Direct Drive Motor,Smart ,ThinQ
14 Place Setting Dishwasher, Platinum Silver Color,Quad Wash, Easy Rack plus, Less Noise, Dual zone Wash, Turbo Cycle,Inverter Direct Drive Motor,Smart ,ThinQ
*Compared to the LG non-steam model. Base on counting of water spots between LG model DFB325(steam) and DFB415(non-steam), according to LG internal test methods.
Foldable Tines
Load the dishes your way, whether it's a pan on the top rack or a bowl on the bottom.
Easy Height Adjustment
Adjust the height of the upper rack to three different levels to load taller items.
Machine Clean Reminder
Keep your dishwasher fresh by activating the Machine Clean Reminder. After every 30 cycles the lighted indicator will let you know it's time to run the cleaning cycle.
Minimalist Exterior Design
The elegant exteriors of LG dishwashers can complement the design of any kitchen.
Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.
All Spec
APPERANCE
-
Tub Material
STS
-
Colors
Prime Silver
-
Status Indicators
No
-
Time Remaining Indicator
LED
BASIC SPEC
-
Total Place Settings
14
-
Display Type
LED
-
Installation Type
Free Standing
-
Panel Type
Front Control
CYCLE/OPTION
-
Auto
Yes
-
Cancel
Yes
-
Control Lock
Yes
-
Delay Start
Yes
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Dual Zone
Yes
-
Eco
Yes
-
Energy Saver
Yes
-
Express
Yes
-
Extra Dry
Yes
-
Half Load
Yes
-
Heavy
No
-
High Temp.
Yes
-
Intensive
Yes
-
Machine Clean
Machine Clean(Nonsteam)_3 Sec. Key
-
Normal
No
-
Number of Options
7
-
Number of Wash Cycles (Program)
9
-
Refresh
No
-
Rinse
Yes
-
Steam
No
-
Turbo
Yes
DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT
-
Adjustable Leg (mm)
30
-
Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)
680 x 890 x 665
-
Packing Weight (kg)
51
-
Product Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)
600 x 850 x 600
-
Product Weight (kg)
46
ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE
-
Noise Level (dBA)
44
-
Cycle Time
297
-
Express Cycle Time
38
-
Noise Emission Class
B
-
Turbo Cycle Time
59
-
Water Consumption(L)
9.9
KEY FEATURE
-
Auto Opening Door
No
-
Anti-Bacterial Treatment
Yes
-
Aqua-Stop
Yes
-
Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser
Yes
-
DirectDrive Motor™
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
Yes
-
Number of Spray Arms
3
-
QuadWash™
Yes
-
SenseClean Wash System
Yes
-
Smart Rack+™
Yes (Upper Rack_Partially Foldable / Lower Rack_Partially Foldable)
-
Soil (Turbidity) Sensor
Yes
-
TrueSteam™
No
-
Vario Washing System
Yes
-
Water Softner
Yes
POWER / RATINGS
-
Frequency (Hz)
50/60 Hz
-
Power Consumption (W)
1600-1800 W
-
Power Supply (V)
220-240 V~
RACK FEATURES
-
Height Adjustable 3rd Rack
Yes(Fixed)
-
Cutlery Baskets
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
NFC
Yes
-
Proactive Customer Care
No
-
Remote Control
No
-
Remote Monitoring
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
What people are saying
Find Locally
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.