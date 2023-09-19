We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7Kg Condensing Type Dryer, Sensor Dry, Stone Silver Color, Smart Diagnosis
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Body Color
-
Stone Silver
-
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
-
7
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 690 x 850
All Spec
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Stainless
-
Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Dryer
-
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
-
7
-
Display Type
-
Touch LED
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 690 x 850
-
Body Color
-
Stone Silver
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
