LG Heat Pump Dryer, 8kg Capacity, Stone White color
Find Online
*Washing Machines have Five Years Warranty, Direct Drive Motor has ten years Warranty, Dryers has five years Warranty.
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Heat Pump
Enjoy the Gentle Dry with Heat Pump
Dries laundry at low temperatures, gentle on clothes.
*It may vary depending on the texture of the clothes.
*The results may vary depending on your actual environmental condition.
Visible and Elegant Design
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
SASO_Label
Key Spec
-
Body Color
White
-
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
8.0
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 610
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
No
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
All Spec
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
No
-
Anti Crease
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Condenser Care
No
-
Delay End
No
-
Drum Care
No
-
Drum Light
No
-
Dry Level
4 Levels
-
Favourite
No
-
Less Time
No
-
More Time
No
-
Rack Dry
No
-
Remote Start
No
-
Steam
No
-
Time Dry
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806087994490
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
8.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
1-23 hours
-
Display Type
Full Touch LCD
-
Door Lock Indication
No
-
Figure Indicator
18:88
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
640 x 880 x 640
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)
1043
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 610
-
Weight include packing (kg)
49.5
-
Weight (kg)
48.0
FEATURES
-
Embossing Inner Drum
No
-
6 Motion DD
No
-
AI DD
No
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
No
-
Auto Restart
No
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)
No
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
No
-
Dual Lint Filter
No
-
Empty Water Indicator
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
No
-
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump Electric
-
Inverter DirectDrive
No
-
Inverter Motor
No
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
LoadSense
No
-
Reversible Door
No
-
Sensor Dry
Yes
-
Type
Condenser Dryer (Ventless)
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
White
-
Door Type
Black Tinted Round PC Cover
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
PROGRAMS
-
Allergy Care (dryer)
No
-
Activewear(Sportswear)
Yes
-
AI Dry
No
-
Bedding Refresh
No
-
Bulky Item
No
-
Cool Air
No
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton +
No
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Download Cycle
No
-
Down Jacket Refresh
No
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Easy Care
No
-
Jeans
No
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Quick 30
No
-
Quick Dry
No
-
Rack Dry
No
-
Refresh
Yes
-
Skin Care
No
-
Steam Hygiene
No
-
Steam Refresh
No
-
Towels
Yes
-
Warm Air
No
-
Wool
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
No
-
Smart Pairing
No
-
Energy Monitoring
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
