LG Heat Pump Dryer, 8kg Capacity, Stone White color

RH81T2AP6RM

Front view

*Washing Machines have Five Years Warranty, Direct Drive Motor has ten years Warranty, Dryers has five years Warranty.
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years

There is a dryer on the background of a smiling mother and daughter.

LG Heat Pump Dryer for Sustainable Care

Live to a New Standard of Convenience and healthy drying.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Heat Pump

Enjoy the Gentle Dry with Heat Pump

Dries laundry at low temperatures, gentle on clothes.

  • Heater Dryer

  • Heat Pump Dryer

*It may vary depending on the texture of the clothes.

It shows that the drying time is different for each fabric.
Sensor Dry

An Optimal Dry on the First Try

Have well dried clothes the first time with Sensor Dry, which humidity sensor automatically optimizes drying time.

*The results may vary depending on your actual environmental condition.

Visible and Elegant Design

Washing machines and dryers are arranged in parallel in the interior background.

  Washer and Dryer

There is a dryer with a good view of the door in the interior background.

    Door

Inside the interior background, the panel of the dryer is enlarged.

    Control Panel

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

SASO_Label

Key Spec

  • Body Color

    White

  • Max Dry Capacity (kg)

    8.0

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 610

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    No

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

All Spec

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    No

  • Anti Crease

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Condenser Care

    No

  • Delay End

    No

  • Drum Care

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Dry Level

    4 Levels

  • Favourite

    No

  • Less Time

    No

  • More Time

    No

  • Rack Dry

    No

  • Remote Start

    No

  • Steam

    No

  • Time Dry

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806087994490

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity (kg)

    8.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    1-23 hours

  • Display Type

    Full Touch LCD

  • Door Lock Indication

    No

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    640 x 880 x 640

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)

    1043

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 610

  • Weight include packing (kg)

    49.5

  • Weight (kg)

    48.0

FEATURES

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    No

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    No

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

    No

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    No

  • Dual Lint Filter

    No

  • Empty Water Indicator

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    No

  • Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump Electric

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • Inverter Motor

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    No

  • Reversible Door

    No

  • Sensor Dry

    Yes

  • Type

    Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    White

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Round PC Cover

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

PROGRAMS

  • Allergy Care (dryer)

    No

  • Activewear(Sportswear)

    Yes

  • AI Dry

    No

  • Bedding Refresh

    No

  • Bulky Item

    No

  • Cool Air

    No

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton +

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Down Jacket Refresh

    No

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    No

  • Jeans

    No

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    No

  • Quick Dry

    No

  • Rack Dry

    No

  • Refresh

    Yes

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Steam Hygiene

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Towels

    Yes

  • Warm Air

    No

  • Wool

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    No

  • Energy Monitoring

    No

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

