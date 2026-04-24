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28.2 Ft Refigerator | Sid by Side | Inverter

28.2 Ft Refigerator | Sid by Side | Inverter

LS32CBBSIV
Front view of 28.2 Ft Refigerator | Sid by Side | Inverter LS32CBBSIV
Front open view with food
Handle View
Detail view
Vegetable box
Front open without food
Front left door open with food view
Front left door open view
Right side view
Left side View
Side view
Back view
Front view of 28.2 Ft Refigerator | Sid by Side | Inverter LS32CBBSIV
Front open view with food
Handle View
Detail view
Vegetable box
Front open without food
Front left door open with food view
Front left door open view
Right side view
Left side View
Side view
Back view

Key Features

  • Keep food fresher for longer with LG's NatureFRESH™ cooling technology.
  • Cool evenly and quicker with LG's DoorCooling+™ technology.
  • Maximise freshness and reduce energy cost with Linear Cooling™ technology.
  • 10 Year Warranty with LG's Smart Inverter Compressor™, enjoy smart efficient operation.
  • Store up to 40 bags of food shopping with 655L capacity.
More
An close up video of water dripping from crisp green lettuce is next to a close up video of water falling on fresh red tomatoes, is next to a video of bright wet blueberries moving around.
LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE LinearCooling model GSLV71PZTM. The result may vary in actual usage.

Front view of black InstaView refrigerator with interior light on, showing contents through door and blue DoorCooling rays.
DoorCooling

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Drinks are colder and food stays fresher with the even and faster performance of DoorCooling ™.

*Based on UL, TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.

*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.

*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS.

*2706.

Hand holding phone with Smart Diagnosis app, open refrigerator in background with Smart Diagnosis icon above.
Smart Diagnosis™

Keep You a Step Ahead

Troubleshoots minor issues and update maintenance alerts so you can avoid the hassle of service calls.
The 10 Year Warranty for the Smart Inverter Compressor logo is next to the Smart Inverter logo.

Energy Efficient & Durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years of peace of mind.
SASO

SASO

Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.

FAQs

What is the benefit of a Door-in-Door refrigerator?

LG’s Door-in-Door system provides easy access to everyday essentials without opening the whole Fridge door. Store regularly used drinks and snacks like milk, juice, butter, fruit and yoghurts in the easy to reach compartment, designed to minimise cool air loss and thus helps reduce energy usage in your smart tech LG Fridge.

What do I need to plumb in a French Door fridge freezer? 

You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your plumbed French Door fridge freezer, in accordance with the Owner Manual.Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.

What do I need to plumb in a Side by Side fridge freezer? 

You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your plumbed Side by Side fridge freezer, in accordance with the Owner Manual.Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer? 

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. For models with ThinQ functionality, you can also use the LG ThinQ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models. 

 What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

 LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple clever features. From roomy French Door, Quad Door Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView Door-in-Door technology, and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that helps keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer drawer system. Don’t forget to check for the appliance's energy efficiency and product warranty. 

What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed ice and water dispenser fridge?

LG offers the choice of plumbed and non-plumbed fridge models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the water tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb for capacity: 200-300L is perfectly designed for apartments and smaller households of 1+ people; 340-400L is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; 500-600L suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend 600L+. French Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range. 

Will an LG fridge freezer make a lot of noise?

Our LG fridge freezers utilise a Smart Inverter Compressor or Inverter Linear Compressor, designed to ensure the fridge generates low noise by adjusting cooling power and fridge temperatures based on its environment. The Smart Inverter Compressor or Inverter Linear Compressor helps to make your kitchen a quiet, relaxing place to enjoy.

Does a lower fridge freezer capacity mean it is lower quality?

No, our range of fridges are all designed to deliver high quality functionality, across a range of sizes to suit our customer’s needs. Although our smaller sized fridges generally have less features due to their size, this does not take away from the quality features they possess. Specifically, our low capacity fridges utilise the multi air flow feature, where air vents located in the rear of the fridge/freezer direct cold air into the fridge cavity to help keep food fresh. With this feature and many more, all LG fridge freezers are designed to offer high quality results, to suit the needs of all consumers.

SUMMARY

Print
Storage Volume Total (L)
798
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 913
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Door Cooling+
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Smart Diagnosis

Key Spec

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 913

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • FEATURES - InstaView

    No

  • FEATURES - Door-in-Door

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

    Platinum Silver3

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Side by Side

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    C

CAPACITY

  • Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)

    8.6

  • Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)

    18.5

  • Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

    32

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    242

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    524

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    798

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    Yes [Inner Top Display]

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Depth without door (mm)

    798

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    913

  • Depth with handle (mm)

    913

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    129

  • Height to Top of Case (mm)

    1790

  • Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)

    1790

  • Packing Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    960 x 1885 x 970

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 913

  • Product Weight (kg)

    119

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Deodorizer

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • InstaView

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Freezer Light

    Side LED

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2

  • Drawer_Freezer

    2 Transparent

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Platinum Silver3

  • Door (Material)

    PET

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    No

  • Handle Type

    Pocket Spray

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    425

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Side LED

  • Door Basket_Dairy Corner

    No

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4

  • Egg tray/Egg basket

    Egg Tray

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Metallic Decoration (Basket)

    No

  • Metallic Decoration (Door cooling)

    Yes

  • Metallic Decoration (Drawer)

    No

  • Metallic Decoration (Shelf)

    No

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Vegetable Box (Fresh Balancer)

    No

  • Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

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