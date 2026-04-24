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28.2 Ft Refigerator | Sid by Side | Inverter
28.2 Ft Refigerator | Sid by Side | Inverter
Key Features
- Keep food fresher for longer with LG's NatureFRESH™ cooling technology.
- Cool evenly and quicker with LG's DoorCooling+™ technology.
- Maximise freshness and reduce energy cost with Linear Cooling™ technology.
- 10 Year Warranty with LG's Smart Inverter Compressor™, enjoy smart efficient operation.
- Store up to 40 bags of food shopping with 655L capacity.
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE LinearCooling model GSLV71PZTM. The result may vary in actual usage.
*Based on UL, TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS.
*2706.
Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.
FAQs
What is the benefit of a Door-in-Door refrigerator?
LG’s Door-in-Door system provides easy access to everyday essentials without opening the whole Fridge door. Store regularly used drinks and snacks like milk, juice, butter, fruit and yoghurts in the easy to reach compartment, designed to minimise cool air loss and thus helps reduce energy usage in your smart tech LG Fridge.
What do I need to plumb in a French Door fridge freezer?
You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your plumbed French Door fridge freezer, in accordance with the Owner Manual.Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.
What do I need to plumb in a Side by Side fridge freezer?
You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your plumbed Side by Side fridge freezer, in accordance with the Owner Manual.Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. For models with ThinQ functionality, you can also use the LG ThinQ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.
What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple clever features. From roomy French Door, Quad Door Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView Door-in-Door technology, and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that helps keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer drawer system. Don’t forget to check for the appliance's energy efficiency and product warranty.
What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed ice and water dispenser fridge?
LG offers the choice of plumbed and non-plumbed fridge models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the water tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.
What size fridge freezer do I need?
Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb for capacity: 200-300L is perfectly designed for apartments and smaller households of 1+ people; 340-400L is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; 500-600L suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend 600L+. French Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.
Will an LG fridge freezer make a lot of noise?
Our LG fridge freezers utilise a Smart Inverter Compressor or Inverter Linear Compressor, designed to ensure the fridge generates low noise by adjusting cooling power and fridge temperatures based on its environment. The Smart Inverter Compressor or Inverter Linear Compressor helps to make your kitchen a quiet, relaxing place to enjoy.
Does a lower fridge freezer capacity mean it is lower quality?
No, our range of fridges are all designed to deliver high quality functionality, across a range of sizes to suit our customer’s needs. Although our smaller sized fridges generally have less features due to their size, this does not take away from the quality features they possess. Specifically, our low capacity fridges utilise the multi air flow feature, where air vents located in the rear of the fridge/freezer direct cold air into the fridge cavity to help keep food fresh. With this feature and many more, all LG fridge freezers are designed to offer high quality results, to suit the needs of all consumers.
SUMMARY
Key Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 913
PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
FEATURES - InstaView
No
FEATURES - Door-in-Door
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)
Platinum Silver3
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Side by Side
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
C
CAPACITY
Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)
8.6
Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)
18.5
Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)
32
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
242
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
524
Storage Volume Total (L)
798
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Door alarm
Yes
Express Freeze
Yes
Internal LED Display
Yes [Inner Top Display]
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Depth without door (mm)
798
Depth without handle (mm)
913
Depth with handle (mm)
913
Packing Weight (kg)
129
Height to Top of Case (mm)
1790
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)
1790
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
960 x 1885 x 970
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 913
Product Weight (kg)
119
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
Yes
Deodorizer
Yes
Door-in-Door
No
InstaView
No
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Freezer Light
Side LED
Door Basket_Transparent
2
Drawer_Freezer
2 Transparent
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Water Only Dispenser
No
Automatic Ice Maker
No
Ice Maker_Manual
No
Ice & Water Dispenser
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
Finish (Door)
Platinum Silver3
Door (Material)
PET
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
No
Handle Type
Pocket Spray
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
425
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Refrigerator Light
Side LED
Door Basket_Dairy Corner
No
Door Basket_Transparent
4
Egg tray/Egg basket
Egg Tray
Hygiene Fresh
No
Hygiene Fresh+
No
Metallic Decoration (Basket)
No
Metallic Decoration (Door cooling)
Yes
Metallic Decoration (Drawer)
No
Metallic Decoration (Shelf)
No
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
Vegetable Box (Fresh Balancer)
No
Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
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