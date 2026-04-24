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LG Top Freezer 21.6 Cu.Ft | ThinQ™ Silver

LG Top Freezer 21.6 Cu.Ft | ThinQ™ Silver

LT23HBHSIV
Front view of LG Top Freezer 21.6 Cu.Ft | ThinQ™ Silver LT23HBHSIV
FrontOpen_Food
FrontOpen
Freezer
DoorCooling
Drawer
Door Handle
Display
LeftPerspective
RightPerspective
LeftSide
LeftSideOpen_Food
RightSide
Side view
Rear view
Front view of LG Top Freezer 21.6 Cu.Ft | ThinQ™ Silver LT23HBHSIV
FrontOpen_Food
FrontOpen
Freezer
DoorCooling
Drawer
Door Handle
Display
LeftPerspective
RightPerspective
LeftSide
LeftSideOpen_Food
RightSide
Side view
Rear view

Key Features

  • Seals in farm freshness longer
  • Delivers freshness evenly and faster
  • Minimize bacteria and odors, maximize freshness
  • Save defrosting time
  • More space in the freezer
  • Smart control, smart life
More
fruits and vegetables such as lettuce, tomatoes, and blueberries are freshly preserved in the product.

LinearCooling™

Seals in farm freshness longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7days1).

Modern kitchen with open LG Top Freezer fridge stocked with food, illustrating how the Door Cooling feature works.

DoorCooling⁺ ™

Delivers freshness evenly and faster

Food stays fresh and drinks get ice cold on any shelf with even and faster cooling performance2).

Close-up of LG Top Freezer fridge showing Hygiene Fresh compartment keeping vegetables and fruits fresh.

Hygiene FreshTM

Minimize bacteria and odors, maximize freshness

Keep your fridge clean with Hygiene FreshTM, which deodorizes and removes up to 99.99%3) of bacteria.

Fresh 0 Zone

Save defrosting time

The special drawer allows you to better preserve foods like meat and fish without frosting and defrosting.

*Fresh 0 Zone keeps foods at a lower temperature than other compartments.

*The temperature may vary with settings, food condition and home use conditions.

Moving Ice Maker

More space in the freezer

Whenever you need to free up space in the freezer, you can take out the ice tray and move it easily.

LG ThinQ™

Smart control, smart life

Control your appliance remotely from anywhere

Control your LG refrigerator settings anywhere through any WiFi-enabled device with LG ThinQTM.

A woman controlling an lg refrigerator remotely using her smartphone. The image highlights the refrigerator's smart connectivity, allowing users to manage and adjust settings from their mobile device.

Remote Control

An lg top freezer refrigeratordoor is shown slightly open, and a smartphone screen displaying a notification from the lg thinq app. The image emphasizes the refrigerator's smart alert feature that notifies users if the door is left open.

Smart Alert

An lg top freezer refrigerator in a modern kitchen with a close-up of a smartphone screen displaying monitoring data. The image illustrates the refrigerator's ability to provide users with performance and usage statistics through a connected app.

Monitoring

Modern kitchen featuring an lg smart refrigerator with smart fresh air technology, designed to optimize cooling based on usage patterns for energy efficiency, even during peak times.

Smart Learner

The smarter way to cool

Smart Fresh Air learns your usage patterns to optimize cooling, even during peak use times.

Step 1. Smart fresh air algorithm

Smart Fresh Air analyzes usage patterns over a 3-week period to optimize cooling performance.

Step 2. lower 1℃ from user setting temperature

Based on the usage patterns, Smart Fresh Air will increase cooling 2 hours before periods of high usage.

Step 3. Minimize temperature rise to keep food fresh

Even when the door is opened frequently, the inside temperature stays at optimal levels to keep food fresh.

*Wi-Fi connection should be required.

*Smart Leaner operation controlled and monitored only in LG ThinQTM App. (Ref. Display check not supported).

Smart Inverter Compressor™

Energy efficient and durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years peace of mind.

*10-year Warranty on the compressor part only. Additional costs other than the compressor may be charged (Labor, Other Parts, etc.).

*Product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

 

1)LinearCoolingTM  

-Based on TÜV test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pakchoi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCoolingTM model. 

-The result may vary in actual usage.

-Applicable models only. 

 

2)DoorCooling ⁺ TM  

-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling⁺ ™ and Non-DoorCooling⁺ ™ models. 

-Applicable models only. 

-DoorCooling⁺ ™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

 

3) Hygiene FreshTM

-Bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Bacillus cereus, Klebsiellapneumonia.

-Confirmed by TÜV Rheinland on all processes and results, test method referring to the ASTM E2149 test protocol.

-The number of bacteria was counted before and after an hour(1hr) reaction made by placing fractions(1g) of the filter into the 50ml diluted bacterial solution.

-Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result direct interactions were observed. Results may vary in real use conditions.  

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LT23CBBSIV
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
831 x 1860 x 741
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
Finish (Door)
P/S3

Key Spec

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    831 x 1860 x 741

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • FEATURES - Door-in-Door

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

    P/S3

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    P/S3

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Deodorizer

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual(Movable)

    Yes

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    Yes

  • Egg tray/Egg basket

    Yes

  • Hygiene Fresh

    Yes

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    612

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    184

  • Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)

    6.5

  • Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)

    15.1

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    428

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    85

  • Depth without door (mm)

    635

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    635

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    94

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    831 x 1860 x 741

What people are saying

FAQs

What is the benefit of a Door-in-Door refrigerator?

LG’s Door-in-Door system provides easy access to everyday essentials without opening the whole Fridge door. Store regularly used drinks and snacks like milk, juice, butter, fruit and yoghurts in the easy to reach compartment, designed to minimise cool air loss and thus helps reduce energy usage in your smart tech LG Fridge.

What do I need to plumb in a French Door fridge freezer? 

You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your plumbed French Door fridge freezer, in accordance with the Owner Manual.Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.

What do I need to plumb in a Side by Side fridge freezer? 

You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your plumbed Side by Side fridge freezer, in accordance with the Owner Manual.Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer? 

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. For models with ThinQ functionality, you can also use the LG ThinQ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models. 

 What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

 LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple clever features. From roomy French Door, Quad Door Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView Door-in-Door technology, and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that helps keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer drawer system. Don’t forget to check for the appliance's energy efficiency and product warranty. 

What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed ice and water dispenser fridge?

LG offers the choice of plumbed and non-plumbed fridge models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the water tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb for capacity: 200-300L is perfectly designed for apartments and smaller households of 1+ people; 340-400L is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; 500-600L suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend 600L+. French Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range. 

Will an LG fridge freezer make a lot of noise?

Our LG fridge freezers utilise a Smart Inverter Compressor or Inverter Linear Compressor, designed to ensure the fridge generates low noise by adjusting cooling power and fridge temperatures based on its environment. The Smart Inverter Compressor or Inverter Linear Compressor helps to make your kitchen a quiet, relaxing place to enjoy.

Does a lower fridge freezer capacity mean it is lower quality?

No, our range of fridges are all designed to deliver high quality functionality, across a range of sizes to suit our customer’s needs. Although our smaller sized fridges generally have less features due to their size, this does not take away from the quality features they possess. Specifically, our low capacity fridges utilise the multi air flow feature, where air vents located in the rear of the fridge/freezer direct cold air into the fridge cavity to help keep food fresh. With this feature and many more, all LG fridge freezers are designed to offer high quality results, to suit the needs of all consumers.

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