Many people search for an economic and energy saving dishwasher for distinct reasons. Most importantly to save their energy consumption and keep our planet safe. Therefore, there are many initiatives in the world of kitchen appliances which aim to grant eco-friendly options combined with a touch of luxury.

For instance, LG's dishwashers with quadwash guarantees an efficient wash from every angle, while also saving both electricity and water. Therefore, you will learn here the benefits of choosing an energy saving dishwashers and much more.

Inverter Direct Drive Benefits in an Energy Saving Dishwasher

Owning a dishwasher with an excellent motor is key to saving energy; whether its water or electricity consumption. LG dishwashers are distinguished by having an Inverter Direct Drive. Learn here about this reliable and energy-saving motor.



What is an Inverter Direct Drive?

The Inverter Direct Drive is the motor that allows LG dishwashers to stand out. It is the secret behind these dishwashers' quiet performance, efficiency, and long-term1 reliability.

In addition, this motor system reduces water waste. It does so through controlling the water circulation and flow intensity. Combined with the Dual Zone Wash feature, it ensures perfect cleaning while also saving water. Discover below the benefits of owning an LG dishwasher with an Inverter Direct Drive motor system.

Cutting Down Electricity Bills

Dishwashers consume little electricity by heating the water and running slower cycles. Hence, not only does it save electricity, but it will also sanitise your dishes perfectly.

Saving Water

Many dishwashers use certain mechanisms, such as LG's QuadWash which cleans every single spot-on plate, cup, and utensil. This efficient mechanism reduces the use of water, thus saving it.

Furthermore, these dishwashers feature a rinse cycle. Which saves a lot of water rather than rinsing the dishes manually over running water.

Reducing Carbon Footprint

Carbon footprint is the amount of carbon released into the air. And when using energy saving dishwashers, you will get less carbon dioxide within your home. In other words, the air you and your family breathe will be clean and fresh.

Long Term Durability

When buying an energy-saving dishwasher model, you will find that it has the highest quality of materials. And that is what gives it longer durability. Which also helps you save money on both maintenance and need to replace it.

Less Noise

Energy saving appliances are designed to quietly operate. In other words, you will not hear cracking and smashing sounds when running your dishwasher.

Great Cleaning Performance

As we mentioned before, some dishwashers use mechanisms to save water. But in addition to that, these mechanisms also ensure perfect cleaning results.

Unlimited Features

Modern dishwashers combine both energy-saving alongside unmatched features. Such as flexible racks, steaming, powering cleaning and more.

Why Choose LG QuadWash Steam Dishwasher?

LG QuadWash Steam Dishwasher has one-of-a-kind features that makes it one of the best options yet. It will guarantee you sparkling dishes, less water spotting, and a powerful cleanser to get hygienic plates. Furthermore, it is custom designed to your needs. All to enhance the cleaning and drying performance and make your kitchen life easier and smoother.

QuadWash™

First, we mentioned before that most dishwashers use specific cleansing mechanisms to both save water and ensure perfect cleaning. LG's QuadWash system cleans dishes in a multi-motion spray with high-pressure jets. Moreover, it features multi-directionally rotating arms, to get every corner of every plate. Thus, ensuring their dishes get washed from every angle, inside and out.

Easy Rack Plus™

Loading LG QuadWash Steam Dishwasher is simple. You can get it done with no time, and little effort. The racks are flexible and easy to adjust, therefore you can shift them to your preferences to fit everything you need to wash. Furthermore, the racks are equipped with foldable tines, to make space for bigger pots and pans.

ThinQ™

It is wonderful that LG allows you to control every appliance in your home via your phone, right? This amazing dishwasher is also part of LG's vision for future and smart homes. Simply download the cycle and personalise the settings to your liking. Also, you will get machine cleaning reminders and smart diagnosis for maintenance and problem detecting.

Turbo Cycle

If you have hard solid dishes filled with grease and residue, then this cycle will be your life saver. No need to scrub and tire yourself, as all you need to do is load your dishwasher and let it do its magic. As the Turbo Cycle will provide a dual zone wash with high temperature to leave your dishes squeaky clean.

Moreover, you should know that this cycle is 59 minutes, which means even though it is extremely strong. It still consumes less electricity and water.

True Steam

Washing dishes with boiling hot water is bad for anyone's hands, and that is where LG's dishwasher comes in. It uses the steam of boiling water to clean the surface and insides of every plate, cup, bowl, spoon and fork. In addition, you won't have to worry about water spots, as the steam will dry-out these spots by up to 30%. Leaving your glasses and dishes sparkling clean.

It looks good!

Modern kitchens are characterised by sleek appliances with modern designs. If you are seeking to have a smart-looking kitchen, then this dishwasher will absolutely deliver. As it features:

Minimalist designs on the outside

Elegant and reliable interior

Sleek LED display

FAQ

Do Dishwashers Save Water Truly?

Yes, it really does. Many studies and research have shown that modern dishwashers, such as LG Dishwasher with QuadWash and True Steam, saves a lot of water. As it does so thanks to LG's innovative Inverter Direct Drive Motor, which increases energy and water-waste highly.

Is using a dishwasher better than hand washing dishes?

Yes, it is. Using a dishwasher saves more electricity and water, thus saving money. Also, using a dishwasher is less of an effort than hand-washing dishes.

In conclusion, your future smart home is not complete without an energy saving dishwasher that saves water and electricity while ensuring high performance. That is exactly what you will find with LG’s QuadWash dishwashers - which are made to make life easier!