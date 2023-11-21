How to use Tip

It is important to learn how to properly load a dishwasher to use the maximum capacity of it. Overall, having a dishwasher surely makes cleaning your dishes easier. Not only do they reduce electricity and water use, but they also save up a lot of money and effort. Also, learning how to fill it up and use all available spaces will help cleaning all your dishes. In this guide, you will learn how to do efficient dishwasher loading along with some hacks that you will love.

How to Properly Load a Dishwasher Step by Step?

Dishwashers can come in various designs and capacities. For instance, when it comes to LG dishwashers, some come with 14 place settings, while others have less or more. Understanding how to load a dishwasher using the manual can help you get the most use out of it as it will save both energy and water.

Furthermore, you will have no dishes left behind. So, make sure to check it out first. In addition, the steps below will walk you through accurately loading your dishwasher from A to Z perfectly.

Check If Your Dishes Are Dishwasher Friendly

The first of these dishwasher loading tips is checking your kitchenware. You should know that not all utensils and kitchenware go into the dishwasher. Some pots, pans, utensils and kinds of Tupperware cannot be washed in a dishwasher. But they are only to be hand-washed. So, check your kitchenware, and to ease your mind make sure to only buy dishwasher-safe dishes.

Do a Quick Scrape

Relax, you do not need to do a ton of work on this. Simply use a dish brush to scrape off excess foods off your plates. This will help prevent any clogs within your dishwasher. Moreover, this is where installing the dishwasher right next to the kitchen sink comes in handy.

Know where everything goes

As mentioned before, dishwashers differ in size and capacity. Therefore, you must know where everything goes to make use of all the space efficiently. Also, this is how you will get perfectly cleaned dishes without any hassle.

Top Rack or 3rd Rack

Dishwashers may vary on the utensils’ placings. Some have designated baskets for spoons, forks, knives, and spatulas. While others have a rack at the top for utensils. Additionally, make sure to separate your silverware to prevent nesting, which would make it easier to clean. Also, face knives downwards to avoid as a protective measurement.

Furthermore, LG dishwashers feature a utensils rack at the top. This third rack eases loading your utensils. As you won't need to bend much and hurt your back. But you will load it within a minute standing up - which is easy, quick, and back pain-free.

Middle Rack

The middle rack is designed for glasses, cups, small bowls and other small kitchenware. They also must be placed downward to avoid water overflow. Some dishwashers have special compartments for special items. Such as baby feeding bottles and stemmed glasses.

Bottom rack

Bottom racks are designated for pots, pans, casserole dishes, and they should be facing down. That is to avoid water flowing off from them. Also, plates go virtually at the bottom rack.

While it is crucial not to overcrowd them, you do not need to leave a ton of space between them. In fact, in dishwashers such as LG QuadWash Steam Dishwasher, the plate tines leave perfect space.

Also, it must be mentioned that LG dishwashers feature an Easy Rack. What distinguishes this rack is its adjustability in both height and width. Which will help you load all sorts of big and small kitchen ware.

Check the washing arms

When learning how to properly load a dishwasher it is important to check the washing arms. Make sure they can rotate freely without any kitchenware blocking their rotation. You can do so by either looking at them or giving them a single spin with your hand. This way you will make sure nothing is blocking their movement.

Use the right dishwasher detergent

Sometimes, manufacturers recommend the type of detergent suitable for the dishwasher. If so, make sure to stick with it. There are various types of dishwasher detergents, such as:

Tabs

Powder

Liquid

Gel

Moreover, make sure to fill up the correct designated compartment. As some dishwashers have compartments for cleansing salts or glass shining detergents. You can also get a rinse aid which will ensure perfect cleaning and residue-free drying.

Choose the right cycle

Each dishwasher has various cycle programmes, each suited for a certain kind of wash. These cycles depend on the types of dishes, the level of soiling, desired temperature and more. For instance, LG dishwashers have Turbo Cycles for extremely dirty dishes. As they have a rinse cycle too. In anyways, select the suitable one, close your dishwasher's door, and let it do its magic.

Let things cool down before unloading

When your dishwasher's cycle is done, it will probably make a beeping sound. Some LG dishwashers, such as LG QuadWash Dishwasher are super smart. They can be connected to your phone via the ThinQ application. And once they are done, you will receive a notification of that.

Also, remember that the dishes will be super-hot, so you might want to crack the dishwasher's door a bit to let out the steam and have them cool down. And then they will be clean and ready to be unloaded. Lastly, make sure to empty bottom rack first, then middle, and then top. This will help you avoid water dripping on dry kitchenware.

FAQ

How many litres does a dishwasher use per load exactly?

The average dishwasher takes up to 9.5 litres per wash. However, this may differ from one dishwasher to the other as the cycles consume water differently.

How to keep the dishwasher clean and fresh smelling?

There are many products designated for that. As there are freshener tablets that you can keep even when washing dishes. Also, you can run a cleansing cycle with vinegar and baking soda.

What is a top loading dishwasher and how efficient is it?

Top loading dishwashers are built-in ones good for small kitchens. So, if you have a big kitchen, or a big family, it might not be the most efficient.

What is a front load dishwasher and is it suitable for homes?

Front loading dishwashers are gigantic ones, designed for the catering sectors. So, they are better suited for restaurant kitchens rather than homes.

Does LG offer a half load dishwasher for small loads?

LG offers some dishwashers with a half-load cycle. This is perfect for small loads that need to be done efficiently and quickly.

To sum up, understanding how to properly load a dishwasher is key to having perfectly clean dishes. And following the steps mentioned above will help you get exactly that!