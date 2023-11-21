We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
How to use Tip
Special Features and Functions
This video will show you how to operate special features and functions that come equipped with the following dishwasher models.
Turn the power on before activating any special features.
Be sure to look at the manual for more details.
The chime on/off function turns off the button sounds and the melody at the end of the cycle.
To activate or deactivate the function, press and hold the Half Load button for 3 seconds.
If you run the dishwasher at night, the chime on/off function is a great feature for light sleepers. [The error alert sound cannot be turned off.]
The Machine Clean icon will flash when it is time to clean the inside of the dishwasher and eliminate residual soils, odor, white spots, and other dirt.
You can run the cycle using only water or add citric acid, white vinegar, or another cleaning agent that’s dishwasher safe for more effective results. Do not add detergent.
Empty the unit of any dishware, then press and hold Heavy for 3 seconds to activate the Machine Clean.
The Machine Clean icon will reset automatically after the Machine Clean cycle is run.
To reset the icon manually, press and hold the Delicate button for 3 seconds. The icon will stop flashing until it is once again time to clean the dishwasher.
The Control Lock feature helps prevent settings from being changed during a cycle.
This feature locks all of the buttons on the control panel except for the Power button.
Press and hold Dual Zone for 3 seconds to activate or deactivate this function.
Note: You must deactivate the control lock feature to select new settings.
The Control Lock feature does not lock the door.
Dishwasher Cycles from A to Z
Dishwasher cycles are many, and if you are new to the world of dishwashers, they can be confusing. This guide will have all the LG dishwasher cycles explained in depth. Also, it will walk you through all kinds of cycles, such as turbo cycle, self-cleaning cycle, light cycle, intensive cycle and more.
How to Choose the Right Washing Cycle?
Choosing the right dishwasher cycle all depends on your needs. As many dishwashers features various cleaning programmes and cycles to serve you best. Overall, to choose the right washing cycle, you must ask yourself these questions:
- How soiled are the dishes - slightly or heavily?
- Is the load for daily kitchenware of fine China?
- Are you in a rush and in need for a quick cycle?
- Do you need a cycle that ensure perfect sanitisation?
- How much is the dishwasher's capacity?
Types of Dishwasher Cycles
Every dishwasher comes with distinct options for cycles. They all differ in time, temperature, and water intensity, steam & load more. If you are unsure which to choose, then this guide will have all dishwasher cycles explained from A to Z.
Express Wash Dishwasher Cycle
First of all, if you are in a rush to use some of your kitchen ware. You can load them in your dishwasher and use LG’s efficient express wash cycle. This includes rinsing, washing, and drying kitchenware quickly and perfectly. In other words, timewise, this cycle is the shortest, but it is still just as efficient.
- Amount of water consumed: 12.4 litres
- Amount of energy consumed: 0.61 kWh
- Cycle duration: 38 minutes
Turbo Cycle
If you own a LG QuadWash Steam Dishwasher then you must know about its Turbo cycle. As it will help you get sparkling clean dishes with fewer water spots than other dishwashers. It does so by spraying hot water, which is 65 Celsius degrees. Also, the high-temperature water surrounds dishes, glasses, and everything else to dry them perfectly and make them shinier.
- Amount of water consumed: 18.8 litres
- Amount of energy consumed: 0.87 kWh
- Cycle duration: 59 minutes
Rinse Cycle Dishwasher Cycle
In addition, if you need to give your dishes a rinse before washing, then a rinse cycle is the way to go. While it does not necessarily clean dishes, it prevents food leftovers from drying over kitchenware using water only. Moreover, this cycle will save your time and energy from doing the rinse yourself - so no back pains from rinsing dishes.
- Amount of water consumed: 6.5 litres
- Amount of energy consumed: 0.01 kWh
- Cycle duration: 18 minutes
True Steam Cycles
Another feature in LG dishwashers is the True Steam feature. This feature is what makes these dishwashers unique. As it removes 99.9% of bacteria and germs from your kitchenware. When choosing one of the steam cycles, the steam will spray all over the dishwasher from top as well as from bottom. Which will dry and sterilize all plates, glasses, cups, and utensils. Furthermore, there are three steam cycles featured in LG dishwasher, and they are:
1. Delicate Cycle
On the other hand, if you have slightly soiled dishes, then you can use a delicate cycle. Also, it is perfect for delicate kitchenware and containers that cannot be washed at high temperatures.
- Amount of water consumed: 16.8 litres
- Amount of energy consumed: 1.14 kWh
- Cycle duration: 124 minutes
2. Intensive Cycle
Got dishwasher friendly pots and pans that are heavily soiled? Worry not, as this intensive cycle will clean every inch of them. Such heavy-duty cycles use extra water and heat to clean cookware perfectly from residue and food particles.
- Amount of water consumed: 23.9 litres
- Amount of energy consumed: 1.76 kWh
- Cycle duration: 185 minutes
3. Refresh Cycle
The last steam cycle featured in LG dishwashers is the Refresh Cycle. This one is perfect for clean dishes that have not been used in while. For instance, if you were on a long vacation and got some debris collecting on your dishes. Simply load your dishwasher, select the Refresh Cycle, and you will be good to go.
- Amount of water consumed: 9.8 litres
- Amount of energy consumed: 0.78 kWh
- Cycle duration: 66 minutes
Eco Cycle Dishwasher
LG dishwashers is great for saving both electricity and water. Therefore, it has its own Eco cycle, which uses energy efficiently thus lowering water consumption. All while maintaining excellent washing performance.
- Amount of water consumed: 9.9 litres
- Amount of energy consumed: 0.95 kWh
- Cycle duration: 215 minutes
LG Dishwasher Clean Cycle
LG self-clean is truly a one-of-a-kind feature. Not worrying about cleaning your dishwasher will definitely make your life easier. Also, connecting your smart LG dishwasher to the ThinQ application will contribute to that. As you will receive cleaning cycle reminders as well as notifications when the cycle is done. Also, you can customize this cleaning cycle to your liking and needs as you can choose Download Cycle to save it on your phone.
In addition, when your dishwasher needs cleaning, it will let you know. If there were any soils, odours, or dirty spots inside it. It will flash a light to let you know it is time for a cleaning cycle.
- Amount of water consumed: 12.1 litres
- Amount of energy consumed: 0.75 kWh
- Cycle duration: 83 minutes
Auto Cycle
Lastly, the auto cycle is the to go to options regardless of soil level. It achieves the best cleaning for kitchenware through customised timing and temperature which you can choose on the ThinQ app.
- Amount of water consumed: 13.1 litres
- Amount of energy consumed: 1.08 - 1.17 kWh
- Cycle duration: 195 minutes
Special Features
In addition, the previous cycles include special features that make them more efficient. In fact, each feature is distinguished with its own features which helps you decide if it’s the right cycle for your load.
- Dual Zone – found in Auto, Intensive, Eco, Turbo, and Express cycles.
- Half Load - Auto, Intensive, Delicate, and Eco Cycles
- Energy Saving - Auto, Delicate, and Eco cycles
- Steam - Auto, Intensive, Delicate, Refresh, Eco, Turbo, and Express cycles
- High Temperature - Auto, Intensive, Eco, Turbo, and Express cycles
- Extra Dry - Auto, Intensive, Delicate, Refresh, Eco, Turbo, Express and Rinse cycles
FAQ
Can I open dishwasher mid cycle, or does it cause issues?
Yes, you can. For LG dishwashers, you need to check the ThinQ app and pause the cycle through it. By doing so, you will have a 3-minute window to pause it. But note that after a 3-mintue pause if you do not start the dishwasher the cycle will automatically turn off.
How much water does a dishwasher use in one cycle exactly?
This depends on the cycle or programme you choose, as you will see above, each cycle consumes different amounts of water. But generally speaking, a regular cycle would use around 9 litres of water.
What is Download Cycle option?
ThinQ app features various special cycles that aren't usually amongst the basic ones. This option allows you to explore these cycles, and download and store them on your phone.
In conclusion, dishwasher cycles are many, and they all aim to meet your dish-washing needs whatever they are. And in short words, LG has equipped all of its dishwashers with various cycles to help you out and keep your kitchenware perfectly clean.
Dishwasher Repair & Maintenance
Just like all home appliances, dishwasher repair along with troubleshooting and maintenance is necessary. Checking your dishwasher's health on a regular basis will help you avoid any complex issues at unpleasant times. Therefore, this guide will walk you through everything about repairing and maintaining dishwashers.
Dishwasher Repair Tips & Hacks
Make the Most of ThinQ App
Every smart LG home appliance can be connected to your phone through the ThinQ app, especially dishwashers. This application helps you maintain your LG dishwasher. How?
By sending you reminders to diagnose, maintain, or even repair it whenever it is needed.
Another way is that you can request via ThinQ a diagnosis of the state of the dishwasher.
In addition, you can customize your notifications and cycles. You can share them with other LG ThinQ app users too! In short words, this application will truly make your maintenance life easier.
Check the warranty
Having a good manufacturer is key to worrying less about your dishwasher’s health. A good warranty protects you from any extra expenses. For instance, the LG dishwasher repair is included within its warranty. In addition, LG dishwashers, such as the LG QuadWash Steam Dishwasher made to perfection. They are known for their high quality, long lifespan and durability, which would not require much repair. As well, its Inverter Direct drive motor has a 10-year warranty that will ensure durability.
How to repair LG dishwasher is something all LG professionals are familiar with. So, when relying on these professionals you will get the best service possible.
Regularly clean your dishwasher
It is important to understand how to clean your dishwasher properly. As it will prevent any other complex issues. This includes:
- Cleaning spray arms and preventing their blockage.
- Ensuring the dishwasher filter is clean and in good health.
- Run a cleaning cycle monthly.
- Use white vinegar to get rid of food residue.
In addition, make sure you are using the right dishwasher detergents and cleaning products. As not all cleaning products are suitable for all dishwashers. For instance, you cannot use bleach on stainless steel dishwashers. As it will damage its interior.
Load your dishwasher properly
Understanding how to load your dishwasher properly is key to keeping it in good health. For example, if you put kitchenware in the way of spray arms, it might break it or stop its rotation.
Keep your dishwasher running
In addition, leaving your dishwasher unused for extended periods of time will reduce its efficiency. When that happens, dishwasher parts may collect calcium deposits. This would negatively affect the rotation of washing arms as well as the filter’s drainage.
Know the good maintenance people
Knowing the good maintenance people near your area will save you a lot of trouble. Therefore, you must familiarise yourself with them. For instance, if you are looking up the dishwasher repair in your city, you will find multiple specialised professionals. Make sure to read the reviews from other customers to ensure these are trusted and reliable companies.
Check the water supply and flow
In some instances, the water supply might not be reaching the dishwasher properly. That might be a blockage happening to the water supply. If you feel like your dishwasher is not getting water properly, call a trusted plumber to figure out what is wrong.
Make sure power outlets are in good shape
Furthermore, when it comes to all home appliances, not just dishwashers, we must make sure that the power outlets and fuses are in good health. If you see exposed wires or breakings on the wire, you must call maintenance instantly. If that happens to your dishwasher's power plug it can be a big hazard.
Keep an eye for leaks
Having exposed wires is even more dangerous if there is a leakage going on. Thus, you must always check around your dishwasher for any leaked water. Remember, water leakage can damage appliances. As it can cause mould and mildew on the dishwasher itself as well as the floor and wall near it.
In conclusion, all home appliances must be checked on a regular basis to make sure they are working as they should. When it comes to dishwasher repair and maintenance, there are many helping outlets to bring back your dishwasher to its best conditions.
How to Choose an Energy-Saving Dishwasher
Many people search for an economic and energy saving dishwasher for distinct reasons. Most importantly to save their energy consumption and keep our planet safe. Therefore, there are many initiatives in the world of kitchen appliances which aim to grant eco-friendly options combined with a touch of luxury.
For instance, LG's dishwashers with quadwash guarantees an efficient wash from every angle, while also saving both electricity and water. Therefore, you will learn here the benefits of choosing an energy saving dishwashers and much more.
Inverter Direct Drive Benefits in an Energy Saving Dishwasher
Owning a dishwasher with an excellent motor is key to saving energy; whether its water or electricity consumption. LG dishwashers are distinguished by having an Inverter Direct Drive. Learn here about this reliable and energy-saving motor.
What is an Inverter Direct Drive?
The Inverter Direct Drive is the motor that allows LG dishwashers to stand out. It is the secret behind these dishwashers' quiet performance, efficiency, and long-term1 reliability.
In addition, this motor system reduces water waste. It does so through controlling the water circulation and flow intensity. Combined with the Dual Zone Wash feature, it ensures perfect cleaning while also saving water. Discover below the benefits of owning an LG dishwasher with an Inverter Direct Drive motor system.
Cutting Down Electricity Bills
Dishwashers consume little electricity by heating the water and running slower cycles. Hence, not only does it save electricity, but it will also sanitise your dishes perfectly.
Saving Water
Many dishwashers use certain mechanisms, such as LG's QuadWash which cleans every single spot-on plate, cup, and utensil. This efficient mechanism reduces the use of water, thus saving it.
Furthermore, these dishwashers feature a rinse cycle. Which saves a lot of water rather than rinsing the dishes manually over running water.
Reducing Carbon Footprint
Carbon footprint is the amount of carbon released into the air. And when using energy saving dishwashers, you will get less carbon dioxide within your home. In other words, the air you and your family breathe will be clean and fresh.
Long Term Durability
When buying an energy-saving dishwasher model, you will find that it has the highest quality of materials. And that is what gives it longer durability. Which also helps you save money on both maintenance and need to replace it.
Less Noise
Energy saving appliances are designed to quietly operate. In other words, you will not hear cracking and smashing sounds when running your dishwasher.
Great Cleaning Performance
As we mentioned before, some dishwashers use mechanisms to save water. But in addition to that, these mechanisms also ensure perfect cleaning results.
Unlimited Features
Modern dishwashers combine both energy-saving alongside unmatched features. Such as flexible racks, steaming, powering cleaning and more.
Why Choose LG QuadWash Steam Dishwasher?
LG QuadWash Steam Dishwasher has one-of-a-kind features that makes it one of the best options yet. It will guarantee you sparkling dishes, less water spotting, and a powerful cleanser to get hygienic plates. Furthermore, it is custom designed to your needs. All to enhance the cleaning and drying performance and make your kitchen life easier and smoother.
QuadWash™
First, we mentioned before that most dishwashers use specific cleansing mechanisms to both save water and ensure perfect cleaning. LG's QuadWash system cleans dishes in a multi-motion spray with high-pressure jets. Moreover, it features multi-directionally rotating arms, to get every corner of every plate. Thus, ensuring their dishes get washed from every angle, inside and out.
Easy Rack Plus™
Loading LG QuadWash Steam Dishwasher is simple. You can get it done with no time, and little effort. The racks are flexible and easy to adjust, therefore you can shift them to your preferences to fit everything you need to wash. Furthermore, the racks are equipped with foldable tines, to make space for bigger pots and pans.
ThinQ™
It is wonderful that LG allows you to control every appliance in your home via your phone, right? This amazing dishwasher is also part of LG's vision for future and smart homes. Simply download the cycle and personalise the settings to your liking. Also, you will get machine cleaning reminders and smart diagnosis for maintenance and problem detecting.
Turbo Cycle
If you have hard solid dishes filled with grease and residue, then this cycle will be your life saver. No need to scrub and tire yourself, as all you need to do is load your dishwasher and let it do its magic. As the Turbo Cycle will provide a dual zone wash with high temperature to leave your dishes squeaky clean.
Moreover, you should know that this cycle is 59 minutes, which means even though it is extremely strong. It still consumes less electricity and water.
True Steam
Washing dishes with boiling hot water is bad for anyone's hands, and that is where LG's dishwasher comes in. It uses the steam of boiling water to clean the surface and insides of every plate, cup, bowl, spoon and fork. In addition, you won't have to worry about water spots, as the steam will dry-out these spots by up to 30%. Leaving your glasses and dishes sparkling clean.
It looks good!
Modern kitchens are characterised by sleek appliances with modern designs. If you are seeking to have a smart-looking kitchen, then this dishwasher will absolutely deliver. As it features:
- Minimalist designs on the outside
- Elegant and reliable interior
- Sleek LED display
FAQ
Do Dishwashers Save Water Truly?
Yes, it really does. Many studies and research have shown that modern dishwashers, such as LG Dishwasher with QuadWash and True Steam, saves a lot of water. As it does so thanks to LG's innovative Inverter Direct Drive Motor, which increases energy and water-waste highly.
Is using a dishwasher better than hand washing dishes?
Yes, it is. Using a dishwasher saves more electricity and water, thus saving money. Also, using a dishwasher is less of an effort than hand-washing dishes.
In conclusion, your future smart home is not complete without an energy saving dishwasher that saves water and electricity while ensuring high performance. That is exactly what you will find with LG’s QuadWash dishwashers - which are made to make life easier!
How To Clean a Dishwasher?
How do you clean a dishwasher perfectly is very important to ensure your dishes are clean and sanitised. Also, it is crucial to deep clean dishwasher on a regular basis to keep it running efficiently and avoid bad odours. Especially that with time, more minerals and food bits and pieces might build up and block water flow.
While some dishwashers, like LG’s dishwashers, have self-cleaning cycles. You might still want to put in a little extra work. So, discover here how to clean your dishwasher.
How Do You Clean a Dishwasher from A to Z
Many people complain about the dishwasher not cleaning properly due to many reasons. The issue might be with many things, such as the filter, washing arms, and residue. And such issues will affect the cleaning performance of your dishwasher. Therefore, this guide includes great dishwasher cleaning tips to help keep the dishwasher both clean and high performing.
Get a smart dishwasher for cleaning reminders
LG dishwashers can be connected to your phone through the ThinQ application. It will send you cleaning reminders when necessary and you will be able to customize these cleaning cycles. You can adjust the cycle’s duration, intensity, and much more. Moreover, you can share this personalized cleaning cycle with friends and family who also have a smart LG dishwasher connected to their phones.
Clean the spray arms
Washing arms have water jets installed within them. And with constant use, food leftovers can block these jets. Therefore, to clean my dishwasher perfectly, all the spray arms must be cleaned. Fortunately, taking out washing arms on dishwashers, such as LG QuadWash Steam Dishwasher is a piece of cake. The whole process would not take more than a few minutes.
Lower washing arm cleaning
When cleaning the dishwasher's lower spray arm, you must first remove it. Simply lift it up and spin it, and it will come off easily. Then, hand wash it under the kitchen skin. You can use regular dish soap and a toothpick to perfectly unclog it. Once done, put it back by pushing it down into place. Finally, give it a quick spin with your hand to make sure it is turning freely.
Upper washing arm cleaning
As for the spray arm placed under the glasses and bowls rack, removing it is just as easy. First, pull out the empty rack, and turn the arm counterclockwise, then pull it down and take it off. Just as we mentioned above, hand wash it under the sink with whatever products you prefer. When it is nice, clean and dry, put it back by placing it on the holder, and turn it clockwise.
Top washing arm cleaning
To clean the washing arm at the top of the dishwasher, you have to disassemble the hook from the brackets holding it. This would require a screwdriver. Also, putting it back would require the same.
Clean Dishwasher Filter
It is common for dishwasher filters to be placed at the bottom of the tub. This filter works on collecting any food particles to keep drainage flowing easily. To clean it, first remove the empty bottom rack, and then take out the mesh filter along with the other outer ones. It is worth noting that this mesh filter is considered a dishwasher self-cleaning filter instead of an old-fashioned grinder.
There are two important things to be done here. First, is to hand wash these filters under running water and make sure there is no residue left. And second, pour some warm water on its place within the dishwasher. This will ensure to get rid of all blockages fully.
Run a cleaning cycle
Most dishwashers have programmed self-cleaning cycles. For instance, the LG QuadWash Dishwasher with Inverter Direct Drive has one to ease its cleaning process. Also, if you are wondering how to clean dishwasher with vinegar then the cleaning cycle is your right arm.
Simply leave your dishwasher empty, place a half cup of white vinegar at the bottom rack, and run the cycle. If your dishwasher does not have a self-cleaning cycle, then simply select a normal one.
Clean the air gap debris
Finally, cleaning dishwashers' air gap is just as important to maintain high performance. First, make sure the dishwasher's power is off. Then remove the air gap cover and cup under it. Then clean it with a fine brush or a toothpick. Also, pour some hot water into it to perfectly clean it.
How To Clean Dishwasher Naturally at Home?
If you are asking, what can I use to clean dishwasher at home? Then there are many cleaning mixtures you can make with ingredients found at every home. Below you will find the most efficient ways to do so.
Cleaning Dishwasher with Vinegar and Baking Soda
How to clean dishwasher with vinegar and baking soda is a piece of cake. As we mentioned before, white vinegar is great combined with the dishwasher’s self-cleaning cycle. For extra cleaning, do that first and the cycle is done sprinkle a cup of baking soda at the dishwasher's bottom. Follow that with your dishwasher's highest temperature cycle. This cleaning method will leave your dishwasher spotless and odour free.
Use lemons, oranges, or grapefruit
Lemons, oranges, and grapefruits are perfect for cleaning and sanitizing any germ hotspot in your kitchen, and the same goes for dishwashers. All you must do is cut your citrus fruit into quarters and remove the seeds. Then place them all over your dishwasher - top rack, bottom rack, and tub. Then run a hot cycle and let the magic happen. This will get you a clean and fresh-smelling dishwasher easily.
Try tea tree oil
Vinegar mixed with tea tree oil is also a great natural and homemade cleaner. Put the mixture into a spraying bottle and spray your dishwasher all over with it. Then run a hot cycle, and you will be good to go.
Use Dishwasher Cleaning Products
Another way on how to clean dishwasher smell is using scented products. If you prefer buying designated products to clean dishwashers. Then you have many various options. Such as:
- Dishwasher cleaning gel
- Tabs
- Salts
- Liquid
- Rinse aid
FAQ
Why is my dishwasher not cleaning glasses properly?
Complaining about the dishwasher not cleaning tea stains properly is common. The issue here might not be your dishwasher, but rather the dishwasher detergent. Therefore, make sure to use ones that have chlorine or alkali.
How Often to Clean Dishwasher Exactly?
This depends on the dishwasher itself. Some require cleaning once a month. On the other hand, LG dishwashers should be cleaned on the inside once every 2 weeks.
How to Clean a Clogged Dishwasher at Home?
The tips this guide covers will allow you to unclog your dishwasher. Such as using vinegar and cleaning the filter.
Is It Safe to Clean Dishwasher with Bleach Only?
This depends on the dishwasher's material. Bleach will damage stainless steel dishwashers. For instance, LG manufacturers do not recommend using bleach at all.
Can I Use Citric Acid to Clean Dishwasher Safely?
Citric acid can be used on dishwashers with stainless steel interiors. Mix it with vinegar, salt crystals for the best results.
How do you clean a dishwasher is key to keeping its performance at its highest. And following the tips and tricks this guide provides will ensure a perfectly cleaned and sanitised dishwasher.
How to Load a Dishwasher?
It is important to learn how to properly load a dishwasher to use the maximum capacity of it. Overall, having a dishwasher surely makes cleaning your dishes easier. Not only do they reduce electricity and water use, but they also save up a lot of money and effort. Also, learning how to fill it up and use all available spaces will help cleaning all your dishes. In this guide, you will learn how to do efficient dishwasher loading along with some hacks that you will love.
How to Properly Load a Dishwasher Step by Step?
Dishwashers can come in various designs and capacities. For instance, when it comes to LG dishwashers, some come with 14 place settings, while others have less or more. Understanding how to load a dishwasher using the manual can help you get the most use out of it as it will save both energy and water.
Furthermore, you will have no dishes left behind. So, make sure to check it out first. In addition, the steps below will walk you through accurately loading your dishwasher from A to Z perfectly.
Check If Your Dishes Are Dishwasher Friendly
The first of these dishwasher loading tips is checking your kitchenware. You should know that not all utensils and kitchenware go into the dishwasher. Some pots, pans, utensils and kinds of Tupperware cannot be washed in a dishwasher. But they are only to be hand-washed. So, check your kitchenware, and to ease your mind make sure to only buy dishwasher-safe dishes.
Do a Quick Scrape
Relax, you do not need to do a ton of work on this. Simply use a dish brush to scrape off excess foods off your plates. This will help prevent any clogs within your dishwasher. Moreover, this is where installing the dishwasher right next to the kitchen sink comes in handy.
Know where everything goes
As mentioned before, dishwashers differ in size and capacity. Therefore, you must know where everything goes to make use of all the space efficiently. Also, this is how you will get perfectly cleaned dishes without any hassle.
Top Rack or 3rd Rack
Dishwashers may vary on the utensils’ placings. Some have designated baskets for spoons, forks, knives, and spatulas. While others have a rack at the top for utensils. Additionally, make sure to separate your silverware to prevent nesting, which would make it easier to clean. Also, face knives downwards to avoid as a protective measurement.
Furthermore, LG dishwashers feature a utensils rack at the top. This third rack eases loading your utensils. As you won't need to bend much and hurt your back. But you will load it within a minute standing up - which is easy, quick, and back pain-free.
Middle Rack
The middle rack is designed for glasses, cups, small bowls and other small kitchenware. They also must be placed downward to avoid water overflow. Some dishwashers have special compartments for special items. Such as baby feeding bottles and stemmed glasses.
Bottom rack
Bottom racks are designated for pots, pans, casserole dishes, and they should be facing down. That is to avoid water flowing off from them. Also, plates go virtually at the bottom rack.
While it is crucial not to overcrowd them, you do not need to leave a ton of space between them. In fact, in dishwashers such as LG QuadWash Steam Dishwasher, the plate tines leave perfect space.
Also, it must be mentioned that LG dishwashers feature an Easy Rack. What distinguishes this rack is its adjustability in both height and width. Which will help you load all sorts of big and small kitchen ware.
Check the washing arms
When learning how to properly load a dishwasher it is important to check the washing arms. Make sure they can rotate freely without any kitchenware blocking their rotation. You can do so by either looking at them or giving them a single spin with your hand. This way you will make sure nothing is blocking their movement.
Use the right dishwasher detergent
Sometimes, manufacturers recommend the type of detergent suitable for the dishwasher. If so, make sure to stick with it. There are various types of dishwasher detergents, such as:
- Tabs
- Powder
- Liquid
- Gel
Moreover, make sure to fill up the correct designated compartment. As some dishwashers have compartments for cleansing salts or glass shining detergents. You can also get a rinse aid which will ensure perfect cleaning and residue-free drying.
Choose the right cycle
Each dishwasher has various cycle programmes, each suited for a certain kind of wash. These cycles depend on the types of dishes, the level of soiling, desired temperature and more. For instance, LG dishwashers have Turbo Cycles for extremely dirty dishes. As they have a rinse cycle too. In anyways, select the suitable one, close your dishwasher's door, and let it do its magic.
Let things cool down before unloading
When your dishwasher's cycle is done, it will probably make a beeping sound. Some LG dishwashers, such as LG QuadWash Dishwasher are super smart. They can be connected to your phone via the ThinQ application. And once they are done, you will receive a notification of that.
Also, remember that the dishes will be super-hot, so you might want to crack the dishwasher's door a bit to let out the steam and have them cool down. And then they will be clean and ready to be unloaded. Lastly, make sure to empty bottom rack first, then middle, and then top. This will help you avoid water dripping on dry kitchenware.
FAQ
How many litres does a dishwasher use per load exactly?
The average dishwasher takes up to 9.5 litres per wash. However, this may differ from one dishwasher to the other as the cycles consume water differently.
How to keep the dishwasher clean and fresh smelling?
There are many products designated for that. As there are freshener tablets that you can keep even when washing dishes. Also, you can run a cleansing cycle with vinegar and baking soda.
What is a top loading dishwasher and how efficient is it?
Top loading dishwashers are built-in ones good for small kitchens. So, if you have a big kitchen, or a big family, it might not be the most efficient.
What is a front load dishwasher and is it suitable for homes?
Front loading dishwashers are gigantic ones, designed for the catering sectors. So, they are better suited for restaurant kitchens rather than homes.
Does LG offer a half load dishwasher for small loads?
LG offers some dishwashers with a half-load cycle. This is perfect for small loads that need to be done efficiently and quickly.
To sum up, understanding how to properly load a dishwasher is key to having perfectly clean dishes. And following the steps mentioned above will help you get exactly that!
