How to Clean Your Dishwasher
18 Mar, 2024
At times, cleaning your kitchen appliances can seem like a daunting task. But, it’s important to give your appliances, especially your dishwasher some attention to avoid low performance and breakdowns.
Ensuring that your dishwasher is clean not only helps maintain their efficiency but also upholds health standards. This comprehensive guide explores the most effective ways to clean a dishwasher, guaranteeing that every part gleams with cleanliness.
Tools You Need to Clean Your Dishwasher
The basic supplies you will need:
1. White vinegar or citric acid: Natural cleaning agents that effectively sanitize and remove mineral deposits. It's important to highlight that citric acid is particularly suitable for cleaning steel appliances.
2. A soft cloth or sponge: For gentle yet effective wiping.
3. An old toothbrush: Perfect for reaching tight spaces and corners.
4. Warm, soapy water.
5. Baking soda: Acts as a scrub and deodorizer.
Important Precautions to Keep in Mind
Your safety should always be a top priority:
1. Always disconnect the power. Unplug the unit or turn off its circuit breaker to ensure safety.
2. Avoid combining bleach and vinegar together as they produce toxic fumes.
Cleaning the Exterior
The exterior of your dishwasher speaks volumes; it's the first impression:
1. Prepare a mixture of warm water and a few drops of dish soap.
2. Gently scrub the exterior, especially around the door edges, handle, and control buttons, which tend to accumulate fingerprints and grime.
3. Use a microfiber cloth to dry the dishwasher to avoid water spots and streaks.
Cleaning the Interior
1. Manual Wash
Check the dishwasher’s base to remove any forgotten food particles.
Place a bowl filled with vinegar or citric acid on the bottom rack for effective descaling and sanitizing.
Run a standard cycle using hot water for optimal results.
2. Automated Wash
Most modern dishwashers, such as LG dishwashers have a self-cleaning function that you can easily control and manage through the LG ThinQ mobile application.
LG ThinQ App
Instead of having to guess when to clean your dishwasher, the LG ThinQ app will remind you every 30 cycles. You'll get a notification on the app when it's time to run the cleaning cycle.
This allows you to regularly maintain the cleanliness of your dishwasher and increase its lifespan.
Filters Cleaning
The filter is vital for ensuring that food particles don't end up back on your dishes:
1. Find the filter, usually located at the base of your dishwasher.
2. Gently remove and rinse under running warm water.
3. Gently scrub with an old toothbrush to remove stubborn grime.
4. Reinstall the filter, ensuring it's securely back in place.
Spray Arms Cleaning
The arms help in distributing the water evenly, however, it’s important to note that they can get clogged. Below are steps to solve the problem:
1. Detach the upper, middle, and lower spray arm, referring to the user manual for guidance.
2. Clean debris and mineral buildup with a toothbrush.
3. After a thorough rinse, reattach the arm securely back in place.
Reposition the spray arms properly to ensure effective water distribution during wash cycles.
Cleaning the Pipes
Over time, pipes can accumulate residue, which can affect the dishwasher's performance. Therefore, it is advisable to clean the pipes using the following method:
1. Carefully disconnect the pipes as per the user manual's instructions.
2. Let them soak in a vinegar or citric acid solution for several hours.
3. Make sure to remove all traces of residue by using a pipe brush to ensure thorough cleaning.
4. Securely reassemble them after rinsing.
Storing and Taking Care of Your Dishwasher While You're Away
If you're planning an extended trip:
1. Empty and clean the dishwasher thoroughly.
2. Keep the door slightly ajar to encourage air circulation, preventing the formation of mold and mildew.
3. Unplug the power.
4. Lock the water supply.
5. Prior to using it again, it’s advisable to run a short cycle to refresh it.
6. Get the help of a professional technician to service your dishwasher if you’re planning to be away for months.
Tips to Keep Your Dishwasher Clean
● Wipe off solid food residues before placing dishes inside the dishwasher.
● Run a cleaning cycle monthly using citric acid or vinegar to maintain the freshness of the dishwasher.
● Inspecting the filters and spray arms regularly can eliminate future issues.
Things to Avoid When Cleaning Your Dishwasher
1. Be cautious of using harsh chemicals as they can potentially harm the dishwasher's interior and leave behind harmful residues.
2. Overloading the dishwasher can limit water flow, which can lead to ineffective cleaning.
3. to avoid tarnishing, ensure that stainless steel items don’t come in contact with silver.
4. Avoid letting dirty dishes sit for an extended period as it encourages the growth of mold and unpleasant odors.
One Last Tip
Although it can feel strange to clean an appliance whose main function is cleaning, it's very important to ensure the machine’s efficiency and lifespan. Opting for a high-quality dishwasher with durable metal parts can make a significant difference, as you wouldn't have to worry about water leaks, rust, or the need for specific cleaners.
By following our comprehensive cleaning guide, you can be confident that your dishwasher will uphold a pristine standard of cleanliness in your kitchen for years to come.
