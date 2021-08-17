While smart homes are designed to be universally beneficial, the benefits can be completely unique to every individual. Through in-depth discussions with a wide variety of smart homeowners, the report details how smart spaces are providing flexible solutions that adapt to distinctive lifestyles based on users’ key values, interests and hobbies. For example, respondents aiming for high social status are the only group to place the smart washer’s identifying the fabric and recommending the best course function in their top 3 most-used features. This feature is useful for socially active people who want to show their friends something new. When it comes to leisure time, respondents with a passion for gardening placed the remote control/voice command function of smart TVs, refrigerators, and washing machines that provide hands-free home control even in the garden as the top 3 most-used features.