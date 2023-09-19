About Cookies on This Site

Grains/Nuts

Herbs/Condiments

Oils

Microave-safe bowl (deep glass pot)

Ingredients

SERVINGS: 3~4

 

0.4kg rice, 1000ml water, 3 tablespoons oil, 3 teaspoons saffron water, salt to taste

(Weight Range 0.1~0.4kg, Microwave-safe bowl(deep glass pot)).

Image of pressing a menu button.

Auto Cook

 

MEA: Use Popular Menu No.4

 

1.Wash rice and drain. Add rice, water, salt, liquid oil and saffron water into deep glass bowl and mix them.

2. Do not cover to vaporize whole water. Place food in the oven.

3. After cooking. Stir and stand covered for 5 minutes.

Manual Cook

 

1. Wash rice and drain. Add rice, water, salt, liquid oil and saffron water into a deep glass bowl and mix them.

2. Do not cover to vaporize whole water. Place food in the oven. Microwave in 1000w for 3min.

3. When BEEP , stir rice and then coer with lid. Press start to continue cooking.

4. Afer cooking, stir and stand covered for 5 minutes.

