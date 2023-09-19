We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ingredients
SERVINGS: 1~2
1 pot of grape leaves, 2 large onions(finely chopped), 1/2 cup olive oil, 1 garlic clove(crushed), 1 tomato(chopped), 1 cup lemon juice, 1 tablespoon tomato paste, Kosher salt, Freshly ground black pepper, 1 cup white rice, 1/2 cup water, 1/2 cup chopped dill.
(Weight Range 1.0kg, Microwave-safe bowl)
Auto Cook
MEA: Use Popular Menu No.1
1. Cook onions, Garlic, Tomato, tomato paste, and lemon juice in a lightly oiled frying pan until lightly browned.
2. Add cooked rice. Vegetable mixture, salt and pepper in a bowl and mix well.
3. Place grape leaf on a flat surface and place 1 1/2 spoonfuls of the rice mixture in the center of the leaf. Wrap rice mixture with leaf.
4. Put all wrapped leaves in rows into a deep and large bowl and add water. Cover with plastic wrap.
5. Place food in the oven. Choose the menu, press start.
6. After cooking. serve with sour cream or as desired.
Manual Cook
1. Cook onions, garlic, tomato, tomato paste, and lemon juice in a lightly oiled frying pan until lightly browned.
2. Add cooked rice, vegetable mixture, salt and pepper in a bowl and mix well.
3. Place grape leaf on a flat surface and place 1 1/2 spoon of the rice mixture in the center of the leaf. Wrap rice mixture with leaf.
4. Put all wrapped leaves in rows into a deep and large bowl and add water. Cover with plastic wrap.
5. Place food in the oven. Microwave in 500W for 2min.
6. After cooking, serve with sour cream or as desired.
