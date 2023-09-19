MEA: Use Popular Menu No.1

1. Cook onions, Garlic, Tomato, tomato paste, and lemon juice in a lightly oiled frying pan until lightly browned.

2. Add cooked rice. Vegetable mixture, salt and pepper in a bowl and mix well.

3. Place grape leaf on a flat surface and place 1 1/2 spoonfuls of the rice mixture in the center of the leaf. Wrap rice mixture with leaf.

4. Put all wrapped leaves in rows into a deep and large bowl and add water. Cover with plastic wrap.

5. Place food in the oven. Choose the menu, press start.

6. After cooking. serve with sour cream or as desired.