Asia: Use Popular Menu No.7

1. Remove the head, tentacles and ink-sac from the squid. Pull off and discard the mottled skin. Slice flesh to stripe and cut into cubes, drain.

2. Mix all the ingredients except vegetables and oil.

3. In a microwave-safe bowl, put the mixture, vegetables, oil and squids.

4. Place food in the oven. Choose the menu, press start. Stir at least twice during cooking.