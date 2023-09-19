We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ingredients
SERVINGS: 3~4
300g squids, 1/2 onion(sliced), 2 red spur peppers(sliced), 2 Chinese celeries(cut 2 inches), 2 spring onions(cut 2 inches)
2 tablespoons curry powder, 1 egg, 3 tablespoons unsweetened condensed milk, 2 tablespoons oyster sauce,
2 teaspoons sugar, 2 tablespoons chili paste, 2 tablespoons cooking oil
(Weight Range 0.6kg, Microwave-safe bowl).
Auto Cook
Asia: Use Popular Menu No.7
1. Remove the head, tentacles and ink-sac from the squid. Pull off and discard the mottled skin. Slice flesh to stripe and cut into cubes, drain.
2. Mix all the ingredients except vegetables and oil.
3. In a microwave-safe bowl, put the mixture, vegetables, oil and squids.
4. Place food in the oven. Choose the menu, press start. Stir at least twice during cooking.
