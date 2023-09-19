About Cookies on This Site

23.8” QHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

23.8” QHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

24QP500-B

23.8” QHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

23.8

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

All Spec

INFO

Product name

PC Monitor

Year

2021

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

22W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

19W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

Dual Controller

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

240

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Color Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2058 x 0.2058

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

60.45

Size [Inch]

23.8

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

611 x 391 x 165

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

540.1 x 321.1 x 41.9

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

540.1 x 413.2 x 211.5

Weight in Shipping [kg]

5.5

Weight without Stand [kg]

3.4

Weight with Stand [kg]

4

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Color Weakness

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

HDMI

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

