Why LG AI TV?

1)*Compared to 2025 alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

2)*Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.

*AI Dual Super Upscaling only applies to W6, G6, C6, MRGB95, and MRGB9M.

3)*Must be activated through the Sound Mode menu. And sound may vary according to the listening environment.

4)*LG Shield certification may vary depending on model.

*Install protection excludes app installations from unusual sources other than LG Apps, etc.

*Regular software updates are required for continuous 5-year protection.

*Data protection and encryption is secured under normal usage.

*webOS is secured by LG Shield.