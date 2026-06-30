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Why LG AI TV?
LG AI TV is a revolutionary breakthrough, redefining your viewing experience through the sophisticated intelligence at its core, the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 now with a Dual AI Engine—LG's most advanced Contextual Immersive AI Processor. With 5.6x more powerful AI neural processing, the new alpha 11 processor powers pixel-level precision that delivers breathtakingly realistic picture and also enables webOS to learn your viewing habits and adapt to your preferences to provide a unique and personalized experience, just for you. And even with this level of personalization, the reliable and award-winning LG Shield's advanced security measures help keep your data safe and protected.