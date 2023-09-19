We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Ergo 27 Inch UHD 4K IPS Monitor With USB Type-C™ Ergonomic Monitor
Exceptional Image Quality
3840x2160 UHD 4K IPS / VESA DisplayHDR400 & sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Ergonomics
Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp and Grommet / Full Movement of Display
User Convenience
USB Type-C™ / Easy Installation
Clear Display for Visual Comfort
With sRGB 99% (Typ.) and VESA DisplayHDR400, LG LG UltraFine™ Ergo provides exceptional image quality. 27-inch 4K IPS display delivers a comfortable viewing experience by reducing color shift from different vantage points.
UHD 4K IPS Display: Clear
Extend / Retract 0~180mm
Swivel ± 280˚
Height 0~130mm
Pivot 90˚
Tilt ± 25˚
*The figures above are the available range of features.
Compatible with Every Posture
27UN880 is a welcome innovation for anyone who spends a significant amount of time at their desk. LG’s technologically and ergonomically advanced stand helps to promote good posture through its high degree of adjustability, enabling each user to create a perfectly customized workstation.
*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Buy Directly
27UN880-B
LG Ergo 27 Inch UHD 4K IPS Monitor With USB Type-C™ Ergonomic Monitor