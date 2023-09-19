About Cookies on This Site

LG Ergo 27 Inch UHD 4K IPS Monitor With USB Type-C™ Ergonomic Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG Ergo 27 Inch UHD 4K IPS Monitor With USB Type-C™ Ergonomic Monitor

27UN880-B

LG Ergo 27 Inch UHD 4K IPS Monitor With USB Type-C™ Ergonomic Monitor

LG UltraFine™ Display Ergo
Designed Around You

Designed Around You

Boost your productivity with new innovations for ergonomics and workplace.

Exceptional Image Quality

3840x2160 UHD 4K IPS / VESA DisplayHDR400 & sRGB 99% (Typ.)

  •  

Ergonomics

 

 

Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp and Grommet / Full Movement of Display

  •  

User Convenience

USB Type-C™ / Easy Installation

UHD 4K IPS Display

Clear Display for Visual Comfort

With sRGB 99% (Typ.) and VESA DisplayHDR400, LG LG UltraFine™ Ergo provides exceptional image quality. 27-inch 4K IPS display delivers a comfortable viewing experience by reducing color shift from different vantage points.

UHD 4K IPS Display: Clear

Ergo stand, Full Movement of Display, Perfectly Follow Your Eye Level
Full Movement of Display

Perfectly Follow Your Eye Level

Enhanced flexibility of the ergonomic stand offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of extend, retract, swivel, pivot, height and tilt as well as providing perfect position of screen for more comfortable and sustainable user experience.

Extend / Retract 0~180mm

Swivel ± 280˚

Height 0~130mm

Pivot 90˚

Tilt ± 25˚

*The figures above are the available range of features.

Compatible with Every Posture

27UN880 is a welcome innovation for anyone who spends a significant amount of time at their desk. LG’s technologically and ergonomically advanced stand helps to promote good posture through its high degree of adjustability, enabling each user to create a perfectly customized workstation.

Scene of Architect With Ergo
Scene of Memedia Gamer With Ergo
Scene of Photographer With Ergo
Scene of Architect With Ergo
Scene of Memedia Gamer With Ergo
Scene of Photographer With Ergo

Create a Perfectly Customized Workstation eg.Photographer, Creator, Office Worker
Clutter-Free Desk Setup

Fully Use Your Desk

27UN880's compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation. Helping users achieve a clutter-free environment, 27UN880's USB-C One Cable solution conveniently provides the crisp 4K screen, power (up to 60W) for laptop charging and data transfer through a single cable.

 

Usage of Stable & Powerful Connection

USB Type-C™

Stable & Powerful Connection

Supporting Screen, Data and Power Delivery (Up to 60W).

Usage of One Click Mount

One Click Mount

Usage of C-Clamp

C-Clamp & Grommet

Usage of Easy Cable Management

Easy Cable Management

*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

All Spec

What people are saying

27UN880-B

LG Ergo 27 Inch UHD 4K IPS Monitor With USB Type-C™ Ergonomic Monitor