31.5'' UHD 4K HDR monitor with USB Type-C™
Details mastered
The 31.5-inch UHD 4K (3840x2160) large display reproduces detailed images and accurate color with DCI-P3 90% (Typ.). And its HDR10 delivers a dramatic, dynamic immersive visual experience.
The 31.5-inch UHD 4K large display reproduces detailed images and accurate color.
Immersive viewing experience
31.5” UHD 4K (3840x2160)
DCI-P3 90% (Typ.) & HDR10
Work efficiency
USB Type-C™
Multiple ports
Comfortable workstation
Ergonomic Stand
Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
HDR10 with DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
See amazing colors
HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the DCI-P3 90% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.
*Brightness: 250nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.).
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Built-in speakers with MaxxAudio®
Clutter-less desk setup
This monitor supports a built-in stereo speaker with MaxxAudio® that helps you save desk space and delivers audio clarity.
This monitor supports a built-in stereo speaker with MaxxAudio that helps you save desk space and delivers audio clarity.
USB Type-C™
Easy control and connectivity
USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
Easy Control and Connectivity through USB Type-C™ ports.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Multi ports
A variety of interface
This monitor offers USB Type-C™, DisplayPort,
HDMI, and USB (Downstream3.0) compatible with existing devices for a smooth
display and headphone out port support hardware connectivity.
*USB Type-C™ and HDMI cable are included in the package (DisplayPort, USB cable are NOT included).
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfy
Achieve suitable positioning with the Ergonomic Stand: easily adjust Height, Tilt, and Pivot for your ideal viewing experience.
Protect your eyes
Reader Mode
Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
Yes(1ea)
-
HDMI
Yes(2ea)
-
Headphone out
Yes
-
USB-C
Yes(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
Yes
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
Yes(via USB-C)
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 80% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
2100:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.06053 x 0.18159 mm
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
80
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
Yes
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
135W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
45W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
Yes
-
Speaker
Yes
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
