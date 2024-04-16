Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
31.5'' UHD 4K HDR monitor with USB Type-C™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

31.5'' UHD 4K HDR monitor with USB Type-C™

32BR55U-B

31.5'' UHD 4K HDR monitor with USB Type-C™

LG UHD Monitor 4K

Details mastered

The 31.5-inch UHD 4K (3840x2160) large display reproduces detailed images and accurate color with DCI-P3 90% (Typ.). And its HDR10 delivers a dramatic, dynamic immersive visual experience.

The 31.5-inch UHD 4K large display reproduces detailed images and accurate color.

Immersive viewing experience

31.5” UHD 4K (3840x2160)

 DCI-P3 90% (Typ.) & HDR10

Work efficiency

USB Type-C™

 Multiple ports

Comfortable workstation

Ergonomic Stand

 Reader Mode & Flicker Safe

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

HDR10 with DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)

See amazing colors

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the DCI-P3 90% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

 *Brightness: 250nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.).

OnScreen Control

Streamlined control

Easily control display settings with a few clicks using OnScreen Control software. You can also readily divide the whole display area with Screen Split.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

 *To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.

 *The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

Built-in speakers with MaxxAudio®

Clutter-less desk setup

This monitor supports a built-in stereo speaker with MaxxAudio® that helps you save desk space and delivers audio clarity.

This monitor supports a built-in stereo speaker with MaxxAudio that helps you save desk space and delivers audio clarity.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

USB Type-C™

Easy control and connectivity

USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.

Easy Control and Connectivity through USB Type-C™ ports.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

Multi ports

A variety of interface

This monitor offers USB Type-C™, DisplayPort,

  HDMI, and USB (Downstream3.0) compatible with existing devices for a smooth

  display and headphone out port support hardware connectivity.

USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB (Downstream3.0) port pictogram image.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

 *USB Type-C™ and HDMI cable are included in the package (DisplayPort, USB cable are NOT included).

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy

Achieve suitable positioning with the Ergonomic Stand: easily adjust Height, Tilt, and Pivot for your ideal viewing experience.

One Click Stand for an easy set-up of monitor without any other equipment.

One Click Stand

Easy installation

The monitor offering tilt adjustment.

Tilt

-5〜20˚

The monitor offering pivot adjustment.

Pivot

90°, Clockwise

The monitor offering height adjustment.

Height

110mm

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Protect your eyes

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

 *Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Print

Key Spec

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    4ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    Yes(1ea)

  • HDMI

    Yes(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    Yes

  • USB-C

    Yes(1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    Yes

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    60Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    Yes(via USB-C)

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 80% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    2100:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.06053 x 0.18159 mm

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Response Time

    4ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    80

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • AMD FreeSync™

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    135W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    45W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    Yes

  • Speaker

    Yes

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.