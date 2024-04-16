We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2023 LG Smart Monitor - 31.5 inch, Full HD IPS Display
*Since '24, “LG SMART Monitor” has been rebranded as “LG MyView Smart Monitor”. Depending on the time of purchase, the same model may be labeled as LG SMART Monitor on its box and manual.
Work smarter, Play better
Our Smart Monitor is designed for your home office and for entertainment. Watch your favorite content effortlessly with various streaming apps, and set up a home office environment instantly, with a connected PC or PC-free.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
*The Remote Control is included in the package.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
webOS 23 new home
Personalized discoveries await
With webOS 23, explore numerous contents with built-in streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV. Also, you can get tailored contents recommendations and enjoy built-in apps such as Music and Sports.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Built-in streaming services and apps may differ by country.
*Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
*The Remote Control is included in the package.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related services are required, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
*Supported services may differ by country.
Music
Curated to your tastes
Enjoy customized music seamlessly with 5W x 2 stereo speakers. You can search for music easily and access recently played songs quickly. Also, it recommends popular songs based on your preference.
Sports
Follow your favorite teams
Support your team with personalized service. It shows the latest on your favorite sports team, based on your profile.
*The Magic Remote control is excluded from the package (sold separately).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
*AI concierge: Recommended keywords vary depending on Foreground App and time. And, the keywords of "For you" service only can be provided in countries that support NLP (Natural Language Processing) in their native language.
*Supported services may differ by country.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Supported services may differ by country.
*The Remote Control is included in the package.
*How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard: Step1. Install the LG ThinQ app on your phone and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on the LG ThinQ app to the ThinQ Home Dashboard.
*Smart Monitor may shown as 'TV' when adding a device on the ThinQ app. If so, you can change the product name. (Device Settings → Edit Nickname).
Use your phone like a remote
With the ThinQ app, you can use key remote control features, like power on/off, changing channels, and content search.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, you need to connect LG Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.
*The screen-shown images may differ from the actual app's. The services may vary depending on the region/country or the app versions.
*You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries: English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese / Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic(Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese / Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g., USA/English).
*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
***Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your monitor.
Full HD IPS display
Brilliant colors, sharp picture
The 31.5" Full HD (1920x1080) display lets you enjoy great picture quality by bringing color accuracy, visual contrast, and sharpness. Also, the IPS panel allows you to enjoy wide angles through 178 degrees.
Simple design
Stylish space-saving design
The 4-side slim bezel body with the stand's slim-flat form blends into your office or home, taking up minimal space. And it allows an ideal viewing experience through convenient tilt adjustment.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*HDMI cable is included in the package.
All Spec
