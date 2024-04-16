Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
24” UltraGear™ Full HD IPS gaming monitor | 180Hz, IPS 1ms (GtG), HDR10

24GS60F-B

front view

UltraGear™ gaming monitor.


Born to game

UltraGear™ gaming monitor.

Start with speed.
Be on the front.

Introducing gaming monitor which makes you being ahead from the starting line with 180Hz refresh rate.

Display

23.8" Full HD (1920 x 1080)

HDR10 / sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Speed

180Hz refresh rate

IPS 1ms (GtG) response time

Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

180Hz refresh rate

Upgraded speed.
New standard.

We have raised UltraGear's speed standard from 144Hz to 180Hz. You can enjoy ultra-clear and smooth images with a 180Hz refresh rate, which loads images 180 times in a second.

180Hz refresh rate..

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Sharp image
from any angle.

Experience the vibrant visuals with a 1ms fast response time, which reduces reverse ghosting and input lag. In addition, the IPS panel allows you to enjoy these stunning images clearly from a wide angle

up to 178°.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).

*The viewing angle of this IPS display is 178 degrees. 

HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.).

HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Feel true-to-life color 

This monitor supports a wide color gamut, sRGB 99% (Typ.), and HDR10, reproducing high-fidelity colors for gamers to see the dramatic colors the game developers intended regardless of the battlefield. 

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Technology for
flawless gaming

Enjoy the perfect graphic with reduced tearing, stuttering, or jittering caused by differences in the hardware and software specification by synchronizing through NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible, AMD FreeSync™. 

Technology for flawless gaming.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applied the Sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Designed for gamer

Enhance your gaming experience with a 3-side virtually borderless design for an immersive view and tilt adjustable base to help you play the game more comfortably.

Borderless design icon.

Borderless design

3-side virtually borderless

Tilt icon.

Tilt

-5~+15°

UltraGear™ gaming monitor.

  • HDMI 2.0

    HDMI 2.0

  • DisplayPort 1.4

    DisplayPort 1.4

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Gaming GUI

Award winning gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.

*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.

