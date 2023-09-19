We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UltraGear™ OLED League of Legends edition gaming monitor | 27", QHD, 240Hz
Built for Legends
Step into a world of legends where gaming expertise and superior performance meet.
Experience the joy of victory with UltraGear™ LoL edition.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 98.5%, Minimum 90%.
LG UltraGear™ x League of Legends
|*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Hextech-inspired design
The UltraGear™ LoL edition takes you right into the heart of the game, with its Hextech metal and signature icon design, borderless style, and adjustable base for more comfort.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Signature interface for Summoners
|Get your gaming to the next level with the signature interface of League of Legends. With On-Screen Display, you can customize your gaming settings in an instant.
|*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Unlock the Champions
Get complimentary skin and champion bundle.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*After order confirmation, you will receive the redemption code via e-mail. It required a valid email address and consent to receive emails (Purchase is necessary).
*All customers can get Jayce Brighthammer skin + Champion bundle game items.
*You can redeem a code below the link and use redeemed items in your gaming account.
|*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
|*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
|1.5M:1 contrast ratio & high brightness
Clarity even in
the Fog of War
|Vision wins games. With a 1.5M:1 contrast ratio and a brightness of 1,000 nits, the 27GR95QL can handle minute details even in the deepest, darkest corners of the spectrum. Adjust brightness to your preference and read the game your way.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL.
*Peak brightness up to 1,000 nits based on Gamer2 picture mode, HDR application and 3% APL.
*APL (Average picture level) value is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Smart Energy Saving mode is applied by default to optimize power consumption, but you can enjoy a brighter gaming experience by turning it off.
*Select 'Off' the Smart Energy Saving mode (General → SMART ENERGY SAVING → Off).
*Power consumption may increase when Smart Energy Saving mode is turned off.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of the previous LG gaming monitor that not applied Anti-Glare and Low Reflection technology.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms, among the OLED gaming monitor.
Instincts take over
|A frame ahead of your opponent. Make critical decisions faster and react to skills precisely, with a blazing 240Hz refresh rate.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms, among the OLED gaming monitor.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms, among the OLED gaming monitor.
*It supports up to 240Hz rapid refresh rate. A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is sold separately.
Technology for
smooth immersion
Technology for smooth immersion.
|*The remote control is included in the package.
|*Headsets sold separately.
|*This feature is only available as a remote controller included in the package.
Dynamic Action Sync
|Outsmart your opponents. Dynamic Action Sync reduces input delay, so you can hit skillshots precisely and celebrate more clutch moments.
Black Stabilizer
|Be prepared for every situation. Black Stabilizer increases clarity in dark areas so you can react faster to peripheral information. No more sneaky ganks.
Crosshair
|Master every moment of combat. Enable a crosshair in the middle of your screen for maximum target accuracy.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The software and a Calibration Sensor are NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
All Spec
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
27GR95QL-B
UltraGear™ OLED League of Legends edition gaming monitor | 27", QHD, 240Hz