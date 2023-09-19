About Cookies on This Site

UltraGear™ OLED League of Legends edition gaming monitor | 27", QHD, 240Hz

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

27GR95QL-B

27GR95QL-B

UltraGear™ OLED League of Legends edition gaming monitor | 27", QHD, 240Hz

UltraGear™ OLED League of Legends edition gaming monitor.

Built for Legends

Step into a world of legends where gaming expertise and superior performance meet.

Experience the joy of victory with UltraGear™ LoL edition.

Design
League of Legends limited edition
with Hextech-inspired design
Display
27" QHD OLED
HDR10 / DCI-P3 98.5%**
Anti-Glare / Low Reflection
Speed
240Hz refresh rate
0.03ms (GtG) response time
QHD OLED 240Hz from HDMI 2.1
Technology

NVIDIA®  G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

**DCI-P3 Typical 98.5%, Minimum 90%.

LG UltraGear™ x League of Legends

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Hextech-inspired design

The UltraGear™ LoL edition takes you right into the heart of the game, with its Hextech metal and signature icon design, borderless style, and adjustable base for more comfort.

Monitor rear design.

Monitor stand design.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Swivel adjustable monitor.

Swivel

Tilt / Height adjustable monitor.

Tilt / Height

Pivot adjustable monitor.

Pivot

Borderless design monitor.

Borderless Design

Signature interface        for Summoners

Get your gaming to the next level with the signature interface of League of Legends. With On-Screen Display, you can customize your gaming settings in an instant.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Unlock the Champions

Get complimentary skin and champion bundle.

All customers

Get a LoL in-game skin + Champion bundle item.
: Jayce Brighthammer

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*After order confirmation, you will receive the redemption code via e-mail. It required a valid email address and consent to receive emails (Purchase is necessary).

*All customers can get Jayce Brighthammer skin + Champion bundle game items.

*You can redeem a code below the link and use redeemed items in your gaming account.

Redeem a code
27-inch QHD OLED.
27-inch QHD OLED

Bring the Rift to life

Spectacular gaming immersion. OLED displays are mounted on 27-inch gaming monitors, supporting HDR10 and DCI-P3 98.5% wide color gamut. The LG UltraGear™ monitor teleports you straight to the Rift.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

SELF-LIT OLED

Your winning perspective. OLED self-lit pixels' rich color expression, contrast ratio, and response time give Summoners a clear lane to the Nexus.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
1.5M:1 contrast ratio & high brightness

Clarity even in
the Fog of War

Vision wins games. With a 1.5M:1 contrast ratio and a brightness of 1,000 nits, the 27GR95QL can handle minute details even in the deepest, darkest corners of the spectrum. Adjust brightness to your preference and read the game your way.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL.

*Peak brightness up to 1,000 nits based on Gamer2 picture mode, HDR application and 3% APL.

*APL (Average picture level) value is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.

[Tip] How to enjoy brighter OLED

Turn off Smart Energy Saving mode to illuminate the Rift to its ultimate brilliance.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Smart Energy Saving mode is applied by default to optimize power consumption, but you can enjoy a brighter gaming experience by turning it off.

*Select 'Off' the Smart Energy Saving mode (General → SMART ENERGY SAVING → Off).

*Power consumption may increase when Smart Energy Saving mode is turned off.

Anti-Glare & Low Reflection.
Anti-Glare & Low Reflection

See only your game

Fewer distractions, more wins. Anti-Glare and Low Reflection technology reduce the influence of outside lighting and distractions, improving your real-life Vision Score.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Comparison of the previous LG gaming monitor that not applied Anti-Glare and Low Reflection technology.

OLED Display with 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

240Hz & 0.03ms (GtG) OLED display

Lightning-fast reactions with OLED        UltraGear™

Unleash your skills. A 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms (GtG) response time lets you read the game clearer to win.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms, among the OLED gaming monitor.

Instincts take over

A frame ahead of your opponent. Make critical decisions faster and react to skills precisely, with a blazing 240Hz refresh rate.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms, among the OLED gaming monitor.

See. React. Clutch.

The quickest path to victory. The 0.03ms (GtG) response time reduces reverse ghosting, so objects render clearly. Identify movements with extreme precision, and climb the ranks smoothly.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms, among the OLED gaming monitor.

QHD OLED 240Hz from HDMI 2.1.
QHD OLED 240Hz from HDMI 2.1

Amplify gaming with
QHD OLED display

The optimal build. 27GR95QL has a 240Hz refresh rate with HDMI 2.1 support. Summoners can play with QHD resolution through DisplayPort or HDMI.

*It supports up to 240Hz rapid refresh rate. A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.

*The graphics card is sold separately.

Technology for
smooth immersion

Technology for smooth immersion.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

Game seamlessly with NVIDIA-tested and verified as G-SYNC® Compatible, with less tears for even more victories.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

AMD FreeSync™ Premium ensures uninterrupted gameplay in any situation. Enjoy high-res, fast-paced games with less tearing and stuttering.
UltraGear™ remote control

One touch.
Total command.

The power is in your hands. With UltraGear™ remote control, effortlessly turn your monitor on and off, switch modes, and adjust sound with just a click. Focus on the fight, not your settings.
*The remote control is included in the package.
4-pole Headphone out.
4-pole Headphone-out

Hear the call of victory

Teamwork spells success. Communicate clearly with the whole team and catch every call with a 4-pole headphone jack. Immerse even deeper with 3D AoE sound from DTS Headphone:X.
*Headsets sold separately.
OLED care

Defend your display

Protect your carries and your setup. OLED Care fights against burn-in, keeping pictures sharp so you catch the chaos and slay every opponent.
*This feature is only available as a remote controller included in the package.

Dynamic Action Sync

Outsmart your opponents. Dynamic Action Sync reduces input delay, so you can hit skillshots precisely and celebrate more clutch moments.

Black Stabilizer

Be prepared for every situation. Black Stabilizer increases clarity in dark areas so you can react faster to peripheral information. No more sneaky ganks.

Crosshair

Master every moment of combat. Enable a crosshair in the middle of your screen for maximum target accuracy.

FPS Counter

Every frame matters. Check your computer’s performance with a real-time FPS counter, for gaming, streaming, and even editing.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.

*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.

LG Calibration Studio.
LG Calibration Studio

Colors optimized for you

Always optimal color. Make the most of your LG QHD OLED display’s wide color spectrum with LG Calibration Studio's Hardware Calibration feature.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use. 

*The software and a Calibration Sensor are ​NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

27GR95QL-B

UltraGear™ OLED League of Legends edition gaming monitor | 27", QHD, 240Hz