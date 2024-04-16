We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” UltraGear™ 1000R curved gaming monitor | QHD, 1ms (GtG), 180Hz
Display
27” curved QHD (2560x1440)<br>
HDR10 / sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Speed
180Hz refresh rate
1ms (GtG) response time
Technology
AMD FreeSync™
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
180Hz refresh rate
Upgraded speed.
New standard.
We have raised UltraGear's speed standard to 180Hz. You can enjoy ultra-clear and smooth images with a 180Hz refresh rate, which loads images 180 times in a second.
Fluid gaming experience
Gamer-centric design
Enhance your gaming experience with a 3-side virtually borderless design for an immersive view and tilt adjustable base to help you play the game more comfortably. Its clutter-free L stand occupies minimal desk space, allowing you to minimize dead space.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.
All Spec
