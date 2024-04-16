We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” UltraGear™ QHD IPS 180Hz (O/C 200Hz) gaming monitor | 1ms (GtG), HDR10
Display
27” QHD (2560x1440) IPS<br>
HDR10 / sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Speed
200Hz refresh rate (O/C)<br>
IPS 1ms (GtG) response time
Technology
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible<br>
AMD FreeSync™
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This monitor supports a 180Hz refresh rate; when overclocked, it can be used at a 200Hz refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 and the DisplayPort 1.4 cable is required to work properly.
*The refresh rate has been upgraded compared to the previous model, 27GN800.
200Hz refresh rate (O/C)
Upgraded speed.
New standard.
We have raised UltraGear's speed standard to 200Hz. You can enjoy ultra-clear and smooth images with a 200Hz (O/C) refresh rate, which loads images 200 times in a second.
It is a comparison image of a fast-paced game with a low refresh rate and a clear image with a 200Hz (O/C) high refresh rate.
*This monitor supports a 180Hz refresh rate; when overclocked, it can be used at a 200Hz refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 and the DisplayPort 1.4 cable is required to work properly.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).
*The viewing angle of this IPS display is 178 degrees.
Technology for flawless gaming
Enjoy the perfect graphic with reduced tearing, stuttering, or jittering caused by differences in the hardware and software specification by synchronizing through NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible, AMD FreeSync™.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applied the Sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Gamer-centric design
Enhance your gaming experience with a 3-side virtually borderless design for an immersive viewing. The adjustable base, which supports tilt, height, and pivot, helps you play games more comfortably.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while the FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
All Spec
