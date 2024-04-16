Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27'' UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor | HDR400 True black, 240Hz, 0.03ms(GtG)

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

27'' UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor | HDR400 True black, 240Hz, 0.03ms(GtG)

27GS95QE-B

27'' UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor | HDR400 True black, 240Hz, 0.03ms(GtG)

Front view
Born to game

Born to game

The brighter OLED gaming monitor with a 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG) response time.

 

Display

27" QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED

HDR400 True black / DCI-P3 98.5%**

Anti-Glare / Low Reflection

Speed

240Hz refresh rate

0.03ms (GtG) response time

QHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1

Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 98.5%, Minimum 90%.
*The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear 27GR95QE.

Brilliance to all your play

The brighter 27-inch QHD OLED

Brilliance to all your play

 

Immerse yourself in gaming with an OLED, keeping scenes bright while providing vivid colors whatever you play. Elevate your gaming experience with this brilliant OLED display.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear 27GR95QE.

275nits up to 1000nits

Ever bright OLED

This monitor has a luminosity of 275nits in standard use and can reach up to 1000nits at its brightest. You can be sure that you won't be playing in the dark, as the new OLED keeps the visuals bright and vibrant.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*275 nits is the typical brightness at 100% average picture level.

DisplayHDR™ TRUE BLACK 400/DCI-P3 98.5%

The explosion of colors


HDR TRUE BLACK 400 makes every scene, whether bright or dark, come to life with its realistic details with a 1.5M contrast ratio.

Immerse yourself in playing with the more vibrant world created by DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ).

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*TrueBlack 400 is at 10% average picture level and 1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% average picture level.

[Tip] The way to enjoy a brighter OLED gaming?

To enjoy a brighter OLED experience in the gaming environment, turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Smart Energy Saving mode is applied by default to optimize power consumption, but you can enjoy a brighter gaming experience by turning it off.
*Select ‘Off' the Smart Energy Saving mode (General → SMART ENERGY SAVING → Off).
*Power consumption may increase when Smart Energy Saving mode is turned off.

Show only your game

Anti-Glare & Low Reflection

Show only your game

Applying Anti-Glare & Low Reflection technology can provide a better viewing experience anywhere by reducing screen distraction even in the surrounding lighting environment.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Low Blue Light Logo.

Keep your gaming experience brilliant, keeping your eyes comfortable with

LG's Live Color Low Blue Light technology.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.
*LG OLED panels have been certified by UL.

Lightning speed OLED

OLED display with 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG)

Lightning speed OLED

LG’s new UltraGear™ monitor delivers the ultra-fast speed of 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms (GtG) response time on the OLED display.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Incredible speed,
OLED 240Hz refresh rate

A fast speed of 240Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Extremely fast 0.03ms response time

With 0.03ms (GtG) response time, reducing reverse ghosting and helping objects render clearly, let you enjoy the game with smoother movement and surreal visual fluidity.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Amplify your gaming output with OLED display

QHD OLED@240Hz from HDMI 2.1

Amplify your gaming output with OLED display

27GS95QE is capable of up to 240Hz refresh rate from HDMI 2.1. It means gamers can fully enjoy QHD resolution and 240Hz either by DisplayPort or HDMI.

*It supports up to 240Hz rapid refresh rate. A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is sold separately.

Technology focused on fluid gaming experience

Technology focused on fluid gaming experience

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

 

27GS95QE is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.

 

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

Gamer-centric design

Enhance your gaming experience with a new Hexagon lighting and 4-side virtually borderless design. The adjustable base supports swivel, tilt, height, and pivot helps you play games more comfortably.

Gamer-centric design

Swivel

Swivel

Tilt / Height

Tilt / Height

Pivot

Pivot

Borderless design

Borderless design

UltraGear™ remote control

Set and control at once

With UltraGear™ remote control, you can conveniently set and control your monitor by turning it on or off, sound adjusting, changing mode, and others.

*The remote control is included in the package.

Plugin for immersive sound effect

4-pole headphone out

Plugin for immersive sound effect

Enjoy your games while having voice chat by connecting easily with 4-pole headphone out. Also, you can feel even more immersive with virtual 3D sound with DTS Headphone :X.

*Headsets sold separately.

Gaming GUI

Award winning gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Protect your display with OLED Care

OLED Care help to prevent the after image, display burn-in, that occurred when it change the new picture after a static high-contrast image was displayed for a long time.

*This feature is only available as a remote controller included in the package.

Dynamic Action Sync

 

With Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.

Black Stabilizer

 

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

Crosshair

 

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

 

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

 

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.

Accurate colors updated

LG Calibration Studio

Accurate colors updated

Optimize color performance by using hardware calibration through the LG Calibration Studio, making the most of LG QHD OLED display's wide color spectrum and consistency.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The software and a Calibration Sensor are ​NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

Print

Key Spec

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:09

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    (Typ.) 275 cd/m² (Min.) 250 cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240Hz

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GtG)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Height, Pivot, Swivel, Tilt

All Spec

ACCESSORY

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

  • USB A to B

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Headphone out

    Yes

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes

  • USB Upstream Port

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    31.8" x 7.1" x 20.9"

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    23.8" x 13.8" x 1.8"

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    23.8" x 22.6" x 10.2" (Up) 23.8" x 18.3" x 10.2" (Down)

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    24.3 lbs

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    11.1 lbs

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    16.2 lbs

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:09

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    (Typ.) 275 cd/m² (Min.) 250 cd/m²

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1500000:1 (Typ.)

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    110.8 PPI

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240Hz

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GtG)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178˚(R/L), 178˚(U/D)

FEATURES

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Auto Input Switch

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • FPS Counter

    Yes

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • User Defined Key

    Yes

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ TRUE BLACK 400

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Height, Pivot, Swivel, Tilt

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

What people are saying

Buy Directly

Front view

27GS95QE-B

27'' UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor | HDR400 True black, 240Hz, 0.03ms(GtG)