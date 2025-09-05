We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ 27-inch OLED 480Hz QHD Gaming Monitor | 0.03ms (GtG), DP 2.1, DisplayHDR True Black 400 + 23.8” FHD Curved Monitor with USB-C
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
23.8" FHD VA curved display
Vivid colours with precision
Our FHD (1920x1080) screen delivers clear visuals with an sRGB 99% (Typ.) color gamut and a 1500R curvature, enhancing work productivity.
A 23.8-inch FHD curved monitor on a desk displays vibrant visuals and apps. The workspace includes a plant, papers, a keyboard, mouse, headphones, and coffee, with an office blurred in the background.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.
- 23.8” FHD Curved Monitor with USB-C
- LG UltraGear™ 27-inch OLED 480Hz QHD Gaming Monitor | 0.03ms (GtG), DP 2.1, DisplayHDR True Black 400
All Spec
Key Spec
Resolution
QHD
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
480Hz
Response Time
0.03ms (GtG at Faster)
Display Position Adjustments
Height, Pivot, Swivel, Tilt
All Spec
ACCESSORY
Calibration Report (Paper)
Yes
Display Port
Yes
HDMI
Yes
USB A to B
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
DisplayPort
Yes
DP Version
2.1
Headphone out
Yes
USB Downstream Port
Yes
USB Upstream Port
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
32.3" x 7.2" x 20.9"
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
23.8" x 13.8" x 1.8"
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
23.8" x 22.8" x 9.8" (Up) 23.8" x 18.5" x 9.8" (Down)
Weight in Shipping [kg]
27.6 lbs
Weight without Stand [kg]
11.2 lbs
Weight with Stand [kg]
20.5 lbs
DISPLAY
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
275cd/m² (Typ) / 250 cd/m² (Min)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1.5M:1 (Typ.)
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2292 x 0.2292
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
480Hz
Resolution
QHD
Response Time
0.03ms (GtG at Faster)
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare, Low-Reflection of the front polarizer
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
Black Stabilizer
Yes
AMD FreeSync™
Yes
Auto Input Switch
Yes
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
Color Weakness
Yes
Crosshair
Yes
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
FPS Counter
Yes
HDR 10
Yes
HDR Effect
Yes
HW Calibration
Yes
NVIDIA G-Sync™
Yes
Reader Mode
Yes
RGB LED Lighting
Hexagon Lighting
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
User Defined Key
Yes
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ TRUE BLACK 400
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Height, Pivot, Swivel, Tilt
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100mm
POWER
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (Typ.)
48.22 W
Type
External Power (Adapter)
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
Yes
