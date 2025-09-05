Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
LG UltraGear™ 27-inch OLED 480Hz QHD Gaming Monitor | 0.03ms (GtG), DP 2.1, DisplayHDR True Black 400 + 23.8” FHD Curved Monitor with USB-C

27GX790A-B.24U421A
Bundle Image
Front view
front view
Bundle Image
Front view
front view

Key Features

  • 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) OLED display
  • DisplayHDR True Black 400 / 1.5M:1 contrast ratio
  • OLED with 480Hz refresh rate
  • 23.8” FHD curved display (1500R)
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.) / 100Hz refresh rate
  • USB-C (PD 15W)
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
front view

24U421A-B

23.8” FHD Curved Monitor with USB-C

front view

27GX790A-B

LG UltraGear™ 27-inch OLED 480Hz QHD Gaming Monitor | 0.03ms (GtG), DP 2.1, DisplayHDR True Black 400

UltraGear™ OLED GX7 Logo image.

Superfast 480Hz OLED with
DP 2.1 and ClearMR 21000

"Front image of the UltraGear™ OLED 27GX790A gaming monitor. "

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

23.8" FHD VA curved display

Vivid colours with precision

Our FHD (1920x1080) screen delivers clear visuals with an sRGB 99% (Typ.) color gamut and a 1500R curvature, enhancing work productivity.

A 23.8-inch FHD curved monitor on a desk displays vibrant visuals and apps. The workspace includes a plant, papers, a keyboard, mouse, headphones, and coffee, with an office blurred in the background.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.

Print

All Spec

Print

Key Spec

Resolution

QHD

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

480Hz

Response Time

0.03ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Height, Pivot, Swivel, Tilt

All Spec

ACCESSORY

Calibration Report (Paper)

Yes

Display Port

Yes

HDMI

Yes

USB A to B

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

Yes

DP Version

2.1

Headphone out

Yes

USB Downstream Port

Yes

USB Upstream Port

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

32.3" x 7.2" x 20.9"

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

23.8" x 13.8" x 1.8"

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

23.8" x 22.8" x 9.8" (Up) 23.8" x 18.5" x 9.8" (Down)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

27.6 lbs

Weight without Stand [kg]

11.2 lbs

Weight with Stand [kg]

20.5 lbs

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

275cd/m² (Typ) / 250 cd/m² (Min)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1.5M:1 (Typ.)

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2292 x 0.2292

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

480Hz

Resolution

QHD

Response Time

0.03ms (GtG at Faster)

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare, Low-Reflection of the front polarizer

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

Yes

AMD FreeSync™

Yes

Auto Input Switch

Yes

Color Calibrated in Factory

Yes

Color Weakness

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

FPS Counter

Yes

HDR 10

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

HW Calibration

Yes

NVIDIA G-Sync™

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

RGB LED Lighting

Hexagon Lighting

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

User Defined Key

Yes

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ TRUE BLACK 400

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Height, Pivot, Swivel, Tilt

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100mm

POWER

AC Input

100-240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

48.22 W

Type

External Power (Adapter)

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

Yes

