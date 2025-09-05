About Cookies on This Site

LG 32'' UltraGear™ Dual-Mode OLED gaming monitor, 2024 + 31.5" Full HD Curved monitor with AMD FreeSync™ + 23.8” FHD Curved Monitor with USB-C

LG 32'' UltraGear™ Dual-Mode OLED gaming monitor, 2024 + 31.5" Full HD Curved monitor with AMD FreeSync™ + 23.8” FHD Curved Monitor with USB-C

LG 32'' UltraGear™ Dual-Mode OLED gaming monitor, 2024 + 31.5" Full HD Curved monitor with AMD FreeSync™ + 23.8” FHD Curved Monitor with USB-C

32GS32MR.24U421
Combo front view
front view of 32GS95UV-B
Front view of 32MR50C-B
front view of 24U421A
Combo front view
front view of 32GS95UV-B
Front view of 32MR50C-B
front view of 24U421A

Key Features

  • 32" 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) OLED
  • Dual-Mode (4K 240Hz ↔ FHD 480Hz)
  • 31.5” Full HD Curved display(1500R)
  • 100Hz Refresh Rate
  • 23.8” FHD curved display (1500R)
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.) / 100Hz refresh rate
More
Products in this Bundle: 3
front view

32GS95UV-B

LG 32'' UltraGear™ Dual-Mode OLED gaming monitor, 2024
Front image

32MR50C-B

31.5" Full HD Curved monitor with AMD FreeSync™
front view

24U421A-B

23.8” FHD Curved Monitor with USB-C
The gaming edge unlocked

The gaming edge unlocked

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

31.5" Full HD Curved display

Colors more vibrant and accurate

This Full HD (1920x1080) screen offers clear color while displaying various programs at once on the 31.5-inch widescreen with 1500R curvature, elevating work productivity.

This Full HD (1920x1080) screen offers clear color while displaying various programs at once on the 31.5-inch widescreen with 1500R curvature, elevating work productivity.

*Based on comparison against previous LG models with HD display.

A fast 100Hz provides a smooth frame loading in various programs.

100Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid visuals.
Seamless workflow.

A fast 100Hz provides a smooth frame loading in various programs.

Also, you can enjoy realistic gameplay with less screen stuttering and motion blur.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The refresh rate feature may vary depending on the user’s PC conditions.

 

Print

Key Spec

Display - Size [Inch]

31.5

Display - Resolution

3840 x 2160

Display - Panel Type

OLED

Display - Aspect Ratio

16:09

Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

275cd/m²

Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

240

Display - Response Time

0.03ms (GtG)

Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

ACCESSORY

Adapter

YES

Calibration Report (Paper)

YES

Display Port

YES

HDMI

Yes (2ea)

HDMI (Color/Length)

Black / 1.8m

Others (Accessory)

YES

Power Cord

YES

USB A to B

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4 (DSC)

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

4-pole (Sound+Mic)

USB Downstream Port

YES (2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

Yes(1ea/ver3.0)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

973x183x544mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

714.1x411.8x65.0mm

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

714.1 x 620.9 x 249.8 (UP) / 714.1 x 510.9 x 249.8 (DOWN)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

13.9㎏

Weight without Stand [kg]

5.6㎏

Weight with Stand [kg]

9.8㎏

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:09

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

250cd/㎡

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

275cd/m²

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

1200000:1

Panel Type

OLED

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.1814mm x 0.1814mm

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

240

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Response Time

0.03ms (GtG)

Size [cm]

79.9

Size [Inch]

31.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium Pro

Auto Input Switch

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

FPS Counter

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

Others (Features)

Dual Mode, Unity Hexagon Lighting, DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out), DTS Virtual X

Reader Mode

YES

RGB LED Lighting

Unity Hexagon Lighting

Smart Energy Saving

YES

User Defined Key

YES

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK

VRR

YES

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100 mm

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

DC Output

19.5V, 10.8A

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

SOUND

Speaker

7W x 2

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

Dual Controller

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

Print

All Spec

Print

All Spec

