32” UltraGear™ QHD IPS 180Hz gaming monitor | 1ms (GtG), DisplayHDR™ 400 + LG Soundbar S20A

32GS75Q.S20A
Key Features

  • 31.5-inch QHD (2560x1440) IPS display
  • 180Hz refresh rate
  • IPS 1ms (GtG) response time
  • New Acoustic Package
  • AI Sound Pro
  • WOW Interface
Products in this Bundle: 2
front view

32GS75Q-B

32” UltraGear™ QHD IPS 180Hz gaming monitor | 1ms (GtG), DisplayHDR™ 400
left side

S20A

LG Soundbar S20A

UltraGear™ Logo.

Born to game

Side view of a monitor with a gaming archer character on the screen image.

Faster movement.
Closer to winning.

Rev up your gaming world with 180Hz speed. Ignite your gameplay with a QHD resolution, IPS wide viewing angles, and a jaw-dropping 180Hz refresh rate.

LG Soundbar S20A is placed on a wooden TV console, below a TV and between its TV stands. On the TV a red car with smoke is shown.

LG Soundbar S20A

Balanced sound in a compact form

Experience what’s unexpected from a compact standalone soundbar. Clearer, more balanced sound fills your space and elevates your moment.

*Displayed on a 48” TV for demonstration purposes.

**Product appearance may vary in actual use, depending on settings and other factors.

