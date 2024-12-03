Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Key Features

  • New Acoustic Package
  • AI Sound Pro
  • WOW Interface

LG Soundbar S20A is placed on a wooden TV console, below a TV and between its TV stands. On the TV a red car with smoke is shown.

LG Soundbar S20A

Balanced sound in a compact form

Experience what’s unexpected from a compact standalone soundbar. Clearer, more balanced sound fills your space and elevates your moment.

*Displayed on a 48” TV for demonstration purposes.

**Product appearance may vary in actual use, depending on settings and other factors.

On the left image 2 S20A Soundbar units are placed, one showing its interior parts such as woofers and tweeters without grill and another one showinng the back side On the right side dts logo and Dolby digital audio logo are shown.. In the center image 3 TV screens are shown: A stage and a mic in her hand, a reporter spaeaking with a mic and a tablet in her each hand and a horse. Below the TVs SH5A soundbar is placed with EQ graphics on it. In the bottom 3 icons are presented: MUSIC, VOICE and CINEMA. On the right image a wall-mount TV is showing LG webOS home screen and SH5A is placed below the TV, on the TV table. On the left a LG TV remote control is partially shown and on the right 4 icons are showing WOW Interface features.

Built-in sub woofers in a compact design

Equipped with woofers, it delivers powerful and immersive sound in a compact design. Improved acoustic package, featuring double tweeters and passive radiator, creates clear and balanced sound. 

2 S20A Soundbar units are placed, one showing its interior parts such as woofers and tweeters without grill and another one showinng the back side On the right side dts logo and Dolby digital audio logo are shown..

AI Sound Pro

AI optimizes sound for every genre

AI analyzes sound genre of the content and delivers through the three optimized modes. Automatically sets the most optimal mode according to analysis.

*This video is for demonstration purposes.

WOW Interface

Integrated control of your soundbar on LG TV

Unparalleled synergy when paired with LG TV. Control the soundbar’s modes, volume, connection and other settings through the convenient UI, LG WOW Interface. Simply check and adjust your soundbar on TV screen.

A wall-mount TV is showing LG webOS home screen and SH5A is placed below the TV, on the TV table. On the left a LG TV remote control is partially shown and on the right 4 icons are showing WOW Interface features.

*Displayed using a LG TV remote control for demonstration purposes.

Compact yet sleek look

Compact yet sleek design fits perfectly for small to medium-sized TVs. Place your soundbar below the TV stand for a clean and tidy look.

S20A soundbar is placed on a wooden TV console. Above it a TV is partially shown with a band's concert scene on it.

*Displayed on a 55” TV for demonstration purposes.

LG ThinQ

Control your soundbar through LG ThinQ app on the smartphone

Control your soundbar using your phone. Connect to device, adjust volume, and change sound mode on ThinQ app for your convenience. 

Commitment for Better Life

LG is committed to create a better life for all. We are redesigning manufacturing processes to use sustainable materials, including recycled resin. We will continue to explore and introduce new technology for sustainability. Our products are statement of our promise.

