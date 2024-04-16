Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32" UltraGear™ Dual-Mode OLED gaming monitor | 4K UHD, Pixel Sound

32GS95UE-B

32" UltraGear™ Dual-Mode OLED gaming monitor | 4K UHD, Pixel Sound

front view
CES 2024 Innovation Awards logo.

CES 2024 Innovation Awards

Honoree

Computer Peripherals & Accessories

UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor.

Born to game

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The new genre of
gaming monitor

Witness the big bang of innovative technologies, Dual-Mode, and Pixel Sound. 

This monitor opens a new genre, satisfying all gamers and bringing a whole new era of gaming.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Display

34" 4K UHD OLED

DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%

Anti-glare & Low reflection

Speed

Dual-Mode (4K 240Hz ↔ FHD 480Hz)

0.03ms (GtG) response time

240Hz from DisplayPort & HDMI

Technology

Pixel Sound with DTS® Virtual:X™

VESA ClearMR

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

The wider 4K OLED monitor.

32" 4K OLED

Finally,
the wider 32” 4K OLED

Indulge in a wider gaming experience with the 32" 4K OLED designed for gamers ready to dive into a broader world. Impeccably fitting your desk, it will truly captivate your view with a grand sense of scale.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The display is wider than the commonly used 27-inch display.

The wider 4K OLED monitor.

World’s first certified

Dual-Mode,
double the wonder 

No need to hesitate between refresh rate and resolution. With the world's first VESA-certified Dual-Mode, you can dive into graphically rich games at UHD 240Hz (2160P) and instantly switch to FHD 480Hz (1080P) on a 24" or 27" monitor, whichever you prefer, for fast-paced gaming just by pressing a hotkey.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The performance of 'Dual-Mode’ may vary depending on the game type.

The brighter OLED

Brilliance to
magnificent play

The brilliant OLED display takes colors to a new level of vividness. With a standard luminosity of 275nits and a peak brightness of 1300nits, this monitor keeps your visuals bright and vibrant, ensuring you never play in the dark.

Bright OLED panel.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear™ 45GR95QE.

*Brightness: 250nits (Min.), 275nits (Typ.).

Micro Lens Array+

The evolution of OLED

Our UltraGear™ OLED featured Micro Lens Array+ technology, presents 37.5% higher brightness (SDR) compared to MLA.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%

The explosion of colors

VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 makes every scene, whether bright or dark, come to life with its realistic details with a 1.5M contrast ratio and DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ.).

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL.

*APL (Average Picture Level) value is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.

Extremely fast
0.03ms response time

With 0.03ms (GtG) response time, reducing reverse ghosting, and helping objects render clearly, enjoy the game with smoother movement and surreal visual fluidity.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The video shows the sound is from the display itself, and the sound moves as each pixel of the image moves.

Pixel Sound with DTS® Virtual:X™

Blasting sound
on every pixel move

Immerse in a whole new level of game sound which comes from the front of the 32-inch screen itself transforming every in-game movement into audio. With DTS® Virtual:X™ up to 7.1 channels, you can feel the game sound surrounding you like never before. 

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Gamer-centric design

All new design in your style

Unveiling UltraGear's new identity in Unity Hexagonal Design. Unfold your own game room with a streamlined, unique design. Its clutter-free L stand occupies minimal desk space, allowing you to minimize dead space.

New unity-hexagonal-design with L stand.
Front image in an ambient cut.
Back light image in an ambient cut.
Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

Height adjustable icon.

Height

Pivotable icon.

Pivot

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Fluid gaming experience

Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

Featuring VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smoother, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

This monitor is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Bring sharpness
to your play

This monitor has received VESA ClearMR 13000 certification, allowing you to see movement as clearly as still images

with incredibly reduced motion blur for gaming.

Video of smooth gaming experience with VESA ClearMR logo.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Anti-glare & Low reflection

Show only your game

Anti-glare & Low reflection technology can provide a better viewing experience by reducing screen distraction even in the surrounding lighting environment.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Comfortable but vibrant

Keep your gaming experience brilliant, keeping your eyes comfortable with LG's Live Color Low Blue Light technology.

*LG OLED panels have been certified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.

*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.

*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.

Gamers enjoy a 240 refresh rate game supported by DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1.

DP 1.4 and HDMI 2.1

Amplify gaming output
with an OLED display

This monitor is capable of up to 240Hz refresh rate from DP and HDMI so that gamers can fully enjoy 4K UHD resolution and 240Hz either by DisplayPort or HDMI ports.

*It supports up to 4K UHD@240Hz rapid refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 cable is required to work properly.

*DP and HDMI cables are included in the package.

*The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.

The 4-pole headphone cord is connected to the monitor.

4-pole headphone out

Plugin for
immersive sound effect

Not only Pixel Sound, easily connect your headset with 4-pole headphones out and enjoy gaming while having a voice chat. Also, you can experience the immersive sound by DTS Headphone:X, offering a virtual 3D audio experience.

*Headsets are NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.

Gaming GUI

Award-winning
gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.

GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.
GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.
GUI setting image of Brightness.
GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.
GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.
GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.
GUI setting image of Brightness.
GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.
GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.

GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.

GUI setting image of Brightness.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.

GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Power consumption may increase when the above options are chosen.

*The display burn-in may occur when any of the above options is chosen.

How to Protect
your OLED

You can prevent occurring afterimages or display burn-in by turning on the 'OLED Screen Move', which moves the screen slightly at regular intervals, 'Screen Saver' and 'Image Cleaning'.

*This feature is only available as a 4-Way Joystick included in the package.

*It may not prevent every afterimage or display burn-in with this method. 

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.

*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.

*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.

LG Calibration Studio software.

LG Calibration Studio

Accurate colors updated

By utilizing the hardware calibration of LG Calibration Studio, you can experience advanced color quality with extensive color spectrum and consistency.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use. 

*The software and the sensor are ​NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

