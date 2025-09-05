We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 32'' UltraGear™ Dual-Mode OLED gaming monitor, 2024 + 23.8” FHD Curved Monitor with USB-C
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
23.8" FHD VA curved display
Vivid colours with precision
Our FHD (1920x1080) screen delivers clear visuals with an sRGB 99% (Typ.) color gamut and a 1500R curvature, enhancing work productivity.
A 23.8-inch FHD curved monitor on a desk displays vibrant visuals and apps. The workspace includes a plant, papers, a keyboard, mouse, headphones, and coffee, with an office blurred in the background.
*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.
- 23.8” FHD Curved Monitor with USB-C
- LG 32'' UltraGear™ Dual-Mode OLED gaming monitor, 2024
All Spec
Key Spec
Size [Inch]
31.5
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Panel Type
OLED
Aspect Ratio
16:09
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275cd/m²
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
Response Time
0.03ms (GtG)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
ACCESSORY
Adapter
YES
Calibration Report (Paper)
YES
Display Port
YES
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
HDMI (Color/Length)
Black / 1.8m
Others (Accessory)
YES
Power Cord
YES
USB A to B
YES
CONNECTIVITY
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4 (DSC)
HDMI
YES(2ea)
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
USB Downstream Port
YES (2ea/ver3.0)
USB Upstream Port
Yes(1ea/ver3.0)
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
973x183x544mm
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.1x411.8x65.0mm
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.1 x 620.9 x 249.8 (UP) / 714.1 x 510.9 x 249.8 (DOWN)
Weight in Shipping [kg]
13.9㎏
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.6㎏
Weight with Stand [kg]
9.8㎏
DISPLAY
Aspect Ratio
16:09
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250cd/㎡
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275cd/m²
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1200000:1
Panel Type
OLED
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1814mm x 0.1814mm
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Response Time
0.03ms (GtG)
Size [cm]
79.9
Size [Inch]
31.5
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
Black Stabilizer
YES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
Auto Input Switch
YES
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Crosshair
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
FPS Counter
YES
HDR 10
YES
HDR Effect
YES
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
Others (Features)
Dual Mode, Unity Hexagon Lighting, DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out), DTS Virtual X
Reader Mode
YES
RGB LED Lighting
Unity Hexagon Lighting
Smart Energy Saving
YES
User Defined Key
YES
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK
VRR
YES
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
POWER
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
DC Output
19.5V, 10.8A
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Type
External Power(Adapter)
SOUND
Speaker
7W x 2
SW APPLICATION
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
Dual Controller
YES
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
