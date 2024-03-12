About Cookies on This Site

45" UltraGear™ DQHD curved monitor with 200Hz refresh rate

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

45" UltraGear™ DQHD curved monitor with 200Hz refresh rate

45GR75DC-B

45" UltraGear™ DQHD curved monitor with 200Hz refresh rate

Front view

It shows 45GR75DC.

The world, expanded

The magnificent graphics, the thrill of actions, and the pleasure of victory. The game world you have known will expand.

Panoramic view

45" 32:9 Dual-QHD

1500R curved

True-to-life color

VESA DisplayHDR™ 600

DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

Clear movement

200Hz refresh rate

1ms (GtG) response time

Seamless technology

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

*It supports up to 200Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC), HDMI 2.1 or USB Type-C™is required to work correctly.

The video shows two monitor pictograms merged into one 32:9 wide monitor.

45" 32:9 Dual QHD display

Explore the panoramic gamescape

Gamers can experience overwhelming immersion with the panoramic view on a 44.5-inch ultrawide screen, a doubled QHD (5120x1440) size with a 32:9 aspect ratio and 1500R curvature.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

HDR 600 with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

Every detail comes to life

Thanks to the wide color gamut that supports DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) and VESA DisplayHDR™ 600, this monitor can deliver detailed-color and contrast. Play games more lively with amazing colors.

It is a very vivid and colorful image with an astronaut.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

PBP & PIP

One-screen, multi-view

With Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture, you can multitask while playing games by connecting various devices at the same time, splitting the screen, or floating a little window on the other window.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

200Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG) response time

Ultra clear movement

Get an edge in your game with clear and buttery movement by the 1ms fast time and a refresh rate that re-loads image frames 200 times a second, allowing you to respond fast with few visual obstacles such as input lag or reverse ghosting.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*To enable the 200Hz, a PC with a graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC), HDMI 2.1 or USB Type-C™ is required.

DQHD@200Hz by DP, HDMI, USB Type-C

Dynamic play with HDMI, DP, and USB Type-C™

Fully enjoy constantly up to 200Hz refresh rate and DQHD resolution with HDMI2.1, DP1.4, and USB Type-C™.

*It supports up to 200Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC), HDMI 2.1or USB Type-C is required to work properly.

*The graphic card is sold separately.

USB Type-C™ (90W PD)

USB Type-C™ (90W PD)

Create a clutterless gaming room with a USB Type-C™ port that supports connection to various devices, data transfer as well as up to 90W of power delivery via only a single cable.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*To work properly, the USB-Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB-Type-C™ port to the monitor.

Technology for
flawless gaming

Immerse yourself with significantly reduced distractions such as tearing, stuttering, or jittering by the AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro that synchronize the specification of the game, monitor, and graphic card.

  • Image with distractions

  • Tech applied

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applied the Sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Designed for gamer

Enhance your gaming experience with an eye-catching design and a 3-side virtually borderless design. The adjustable base supports the monitor's tilt, height, and swivel to help you play games more comfortably.

The monitor has a 3-side borderless bezel.

Borderless design

3-side virtually borderless

The monitor is ±15˚rotatable.

Swivel

±15˚

The monitor stand is tilt-adjustable.

Tilt

-5~15°

The monitor is height adjustable.

Height

110mm

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Comfortable but clear

See the live colors even in the low blue light option. LG's Live Color Low Blue Light can reduce blue light by combining RGB hardware and software adjustments while maintaining vivid color quality. 

  • The image applied conventional low blue light

  • The image applied Live color low blue light

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The performance of Live color low blue light is compared to the typical low blue light mode.

4-pole headphone out

Plug into immersive sound

Enjoy your games while having voice chat by connecting easily with 4-pole headphones out. Also, you can feel more immersive with virtual 3D sound with DTS Headphones :X.

*Headsets sold separately.

Gaming focused features

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter (Frame Per Second) will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, you'll have real-time data.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.

*FPS(Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.

*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.

Gaming GUI

Award-winning gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering a ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

44.5"

Ultrawide screen

DQHD

5120x1440

HDR 600

VESA certified

DCI-P3 95%

Wide color range

200Hz

Fast refresh rate

1ms

Response time

AMD FreeSync™

Premium Pro

Compatibility

HDMI2.1, USB Type-C™

Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Front view

45GR75DC-B

45" UltraGear™ DQHD curved monitor with 200Hz refresh rate