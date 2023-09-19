We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" UltraFine™ 5K Monitor
*The USB Type-C™ enabled Mac or iPad Pro can be connected via the USB Type-C™ cable included in package.
*VESA mount bracket is not included in package.
Key Spec
Size [Inch]
27
Resolution
5120 x 2880
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Response Time
14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All Spec
Product name
UHD
Year
2019
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
45.65W
Power Consumption (Max.)
200W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 1.0W
Power Consumption (Typ.)
140W
Type
Built-in Power
RoHS
YES
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1100:1
Panel Type
IPS
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.11685 x 0.11685
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Resolution
5120 x 2880
Response Time
14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)
Size [cm]
68.29
Size [Inch]
27
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
743 x 573 x 315
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
625.6 x 375.1 x 53.8
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
625.6 x 574.4 x 239.9(↑) 625.6 x 464.4 x 239.9(↓)
Weight in Shipping [kg]
13.5
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.4
Weight with Stand [kg]
8.5
Others (Accessory)
Wall Mount Cover
Thunderbolt
YES
USB-C
YES
Thunderbolt
YES(1ea)
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
YES
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
5120x2880 at 60Hz
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
94W
USB Downstream Port
YES(USB-C/3ea/ver3.0)
USB Upstream Port
YES(via Thunderbolt)
Camera
YES
Mic
YES
Rich Bass
YES
Speaker
5W x 2
Buy Directly
27MD5KL-B
27" UltraFine™ 5K Monitor
Find Online
PCD