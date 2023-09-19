We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Large Display Immersion
Vivid Color & HDR
Feature
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Clean and Bright HDR
The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 with wide-range brightness and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion in the latest HDR games, movies and images.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
SDR
-
HDR Effect ON
HDR Effect to SDR Content
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Immersive Gaming Experience
Immersive experience in 4K HDR video gaming
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The conventional illustrates the model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
-
OFF
-
ON
Attack First in Dark
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Vividly and Realistically
The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents
*The remote control is NOT included in the package.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
Ergonomic Design
Easy and Comfortable
The One-Click stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the tilt, height and pivot of the screen to position it in the optimal position for you.
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.