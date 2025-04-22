27" 4K UHD UltraFine™ IPS monitor

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Details mastered
En el escritorio, hay un monitor ultrafino que muestra trabajos de Photoshop. Junto al monitor, hay una lámpara de escritorio, un mouse, papel y lápices de colores.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Enjoy your creativity
Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors with the LG UHD monitor. UltraFine™ supports 4K resolution, 90% DCI-P3, over 300nits brightness, and a 3-side borderless design that provides an efficient workstation for illustrators, photographers, and video editors.
Display
27” UHD 4K (3840x2160)
IPS (178° Wide view)
Image quality
HDR10
DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
300nits brightness
Feature
3-side Virtually Borderless Design
Tilt, height, swivel and pivot adjustment
HDR 10 with DCI-P3 90%
See amazing colours
HDR technology is now applied to various content. Our monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the DCI-P3 90% colour gamut, supporting specific levels of colour and brightness that enable viewers to enjoy the dramatic colours of the content.
La pantalla contiene varios colores que representan UHD 4K y, en la esquina inferior izquierda, hay un logotipo que indica HDR y DCI-P3 90 %.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.).
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfy
The 3-side thin bezel design with the stand's slim-flat form blends into your office or home taking up minimal space. And it allows an ideal working experience through convenient tilt, height, swivel and pivot adjustment.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 27US550 in the LG.com Support Menu.
