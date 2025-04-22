Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27" 4K UHD UltraFine™ IPS monitor

27" 4K UHD UltraFine™ IPS monitor

27" 4K UHD UltraFine™ IPS monitor

27US550-W
  Front view of 27" 4K UHD UltraFine™ IPS monitor 27US550-W
Front view of 27" 4K UHD UltraFine™ IPS monitor 27US550-W
Key Features

  • 27” UHD 4K (3840x2160) IPS display
  • HDR10, DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
  • Brightness 300nits upgrade
  • 3-side Virtually Borderless
  • LG Switch
Pantalla LG UltraFine™.

Details mastered

En el escritorio, hay un monitor ultrafino que muestra trabajos de Photoshop. Junto al monitor, hay una lámpara de escritorio, un mouse, papel y lápices de colores.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Enjoy your creativity

Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors with the LG UHD monitor. UltraFine™ supports 4K resolution, 90% DCI-P3, over 300nits brightness, and a 3-side borderless design that provides an efficient workstation for illustrators, photographers, and video editors.

Display

27” UHD 4K (3840x2160)

IPS (178° Wide view)

Image quality

HDR10

DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)

300nits brightness

Feature

3-side Virtually Borderless Design

Tilt, height, swivel and pivot adjustment

HDR 10 with DCI-P3 90%

See amazing colours

HDR technology is now applied to various content. Our monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the DCI-P3 90% colour gamut, supporting specific levels of colour and brightness that enable viewers to enjoy the dramatic colours of the content.

La pantalla contiene varios colores que representan UHD 4K y, en la esquina inferior izquierda, hay un logotipo que indica HDR y DCI-P3 90 %.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.).

On the left is an FHD image, and on the right is a 4K UHD image.

UHD 4K

Clarity with
8.29 million pixels

Enjoy vivid and accurate color expression, thanks to UHD 4K.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy

The 3-side thin bezel design with the stand's slim-flat form blends into your office or home taking up minimal space. And it allows an ideal working experience through convenient tilt, height, swivel and pivot adjustment.

Tilt

Height

Swivel

Pivot

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 27US550 in the LG.com Support Menu.

