About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG PF610P Full HD LED Portable Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG PF610P Full HD LED Portable Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

PF610P

LG PF610P Full HD LED Portable Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

PF610P
Print

Key Spec

Native Resolution

Full HD (1920x1080)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

1000

Type

﻿4Ch(RGBB) LED

Contrast Ratio

150,000:1

Digital Keystone Correction

Edge Adjustment (HV 4 Corner Keystone)

Output

3W+3W Stereo

Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

YES (up to 4K/30Hz)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

YES

Zoom

Fixed

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Projection System

DLP

NATIVE RESOLUTION

Native Resolution

Full HD (1920x1080)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

1000

CONTRAST RATIO

Contrast Ratio

150,000:1

NOISE

Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

24dB(A)

Energy Saving Med.

26dB(A)

Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

29dB(A)

UNIFORMITY

Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

85%↑

PROJECTION LENS

Focus (Auto / Manual)

Manual

Zoom

Fixed

PROJECTION IMAGE

Screen Size

60" ~ 120"

Standard (lens to wall)

60"@1.59m, 100"@2.65m

Throw Ratio

1.195

PROJECTION OFFSET

Projection Offset

100%

LIGHT SOURCE

Life Hours

30,000 Hrs

Type

﻿4Ch(RGBB) LED

ASPECT RATIO

Aspect Ratio Control

16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/4-Way Zoom

SOUND

Clear Voice

YES (Clear Voice lll)

Dolby Atmos compatible

YES (Pass through)

Output

3W+3W Stereo

SIZE

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

225 x 192 x 69

WEIGHT

Net Weight (kg or g)

1.65

POWER

Power Consumption (Max.)

98W

Power Supply

Adapter 110W (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

Stand-by Power

<0.5W

TEMPERATURE

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

Digital(HDMI)

Up to 1080p (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

FEATURES

Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

YES (up to 4K/30Hz)

AI Speaker Compatibility

Apple Homekit works-with

Auto Keystone

YES (Vertical)

Background Image

YES

Black Level Control

YES

Bluetooth AV Sync Control

YES

Bluetooth Sound out

YES

Color gamut setting (Expert control)

YES

Color Management System (Expert control)

YES

Color Temperature Adjustment

YES

Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

YES

Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

YES

Contents Suggestion

YES

Digital Keystone Correction

Edge Adjustment (HV 4 Corner Keystone)

Dynamic Color (Expert control)

YES

Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

YES

Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

YES

Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

YES

Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

YES (Min/Med/Max)

Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

YES

Eco Function - Sleep Timer

YES

Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

YES (On / Off)

Gamma Correction (Expert control)

YES

HDCP

HDCP 2.2

HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

YES (ARC)

HDMI simplink(CEC)

YES

HDR

HDR10

HDR Effect

YES

HDR Tone Mapping

YES (Dynamic, frame by frame)

HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

YES

Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

YES (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)

Image Flip

YES (Horizontal/Vertical)

Internet Browser

YES

LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

YES

Noise Reduction

YES

Platform (OS, UI)

webOS 5.0 (Smart)

Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

YES

Premium CP

YES

Processor

Quad Core

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

YES (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

YES

Self Diagnosis

YES

Setting Guide

YES (Bean Bird)

Smooth Gradation

YES

Store Mode

YES

Super Resolution (Expert Control)

YES (Full HD)

Upscaler

YES (Full HD)

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

YES

White balance setting (Expert control)

YES

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

Top - White / Bottom - Gray

Kensington Lock

YES

Leg-Stand

YES

Local Key

Joystick

Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)

YES

ACCESSORY

Conformances(Regulation)

CE/CB

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

Simple Book

Remote Control - Normal

YES

Warranty Card

YES

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

Audio out

1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1(Optical)

HDMI

2

RJ45

1

USB Type-A

2 (USB2.0)

What people are saying