LED Projector with Built-In Battery HD RGB LED 550 Lumens 100000:1
Key Spec
-
Native Resolution
-
HD (1280x720)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
550
-
Type
-
RGB LED
-
Contrast Ratio
-
100,000:1
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
YES (Vertical)
-
Output
-
1W + 1W Stereo
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
YES
-
Zoom
-
Fixed
All Spec
-
Projection System
-
DLP
-
Native Resolution
-
HD (1280x720)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
550
-
Contrast Ratio
-
100,000:1
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
-
23dB(A)↓
-
Energy Saving Med.
-
24dB(A)↓
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
-
30dB(A)↓
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
-
90%↑
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
-
Manual
-
Zoom
-
Fixed
-
Screen Size
-
25" ~ 100"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
-
40"@1.4m, 100"@3.3m
-
Throw Ratio
-
1.4
-
Projection Offset
-
100%
-
Life Hours
-
30,000 Hrs
-
Type
-
RGB LED
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
4:3/Just scan/Set by Pro./ 16:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom
-
Clear Voice
-
YES (Clear Voice ll)
-
Output
-
1W + 1W Stereo
-
Capacity
-
22.2Wh (3,000mAh x2)
-
Running time
-
Up to 2.5 hours
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
174 x 116 x 44
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
-
0.69
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
55W
-
Power Supply
-
Adapter (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)
-
Stand-by Power
-
0.5W↓
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 ~ 40℃
-
Digital(HDMI)
-
1080p/1080i/720p/480p/576p
-
Component Video
-
1080p/1080i/720p/480p/480i/576p/576i
-
Composite Video
-
480i/576i
-
RGB
-
up to WSXGA+(1680x1050@60Hz)
-
Cabinet Color
-
White
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
Leg-Stand
-
YES
-
Local Key
-
Joystick
-
Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)
-
YES
-
Conformances(Regulation)
-
CE, IEC, MIC, USA/Chinese
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
-
Simple Book
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
-
YES
-
Remote Control - Normal
-
YES (Card)
-
Warranty Card
-
YES
-
Auto Keystone
-
YES (Vertical)
-
Black Level Control
-
YES
-
Blank
-
YES
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
-
YES
-
Bluetooth Sound out
-
YES
-
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Color Management System (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
-
YES
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
YES (Vertical)
-
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
-
YES (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
-
YES
-
File(Office) Viewer
-
YES
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Image Flip
-
YES (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Noise Reduction
-
YES
-
Picture Still
-
YES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
-
Non Smart
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
-
YES
-
Processor
-
YES
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
-
YES (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
YES
-
Self Diagnosis
-
YES
-
Store Mode
-
YES
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
-
YES
-
Audio out
-
1 (Φ3.5)
-
Component (YPbPr)
-
RGB to Component in
-
Component (YPbPr) Audio in
-
RGB to Component in
-
Composite(AV) Audio in
-
Phone to AV in
-
Composite(AV) in
-
Phone to AV in
-
HDMI
-
1 (MHL)
-
RGB in
-
YES
-
RGB(PC) Audio in
-
YES
-
USB Type-A
-
1 (USB2.0)
