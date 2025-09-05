We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG WATCH IT Promotion — Terms & Conditions
- Eligibility: Offer valid only in Saudi Arabia on selected LG TV models purchased during the promotion period.
- Promotion Benefits:
- 3 Months WATCH IT with: QNED (82, 80A, 70), NANO (90, 80), UA (75, 73), LR60 series.
- 6 Months WATCH IT with: OLED (Z3, C5, CS5, B5), QNED (99, 9M, 92, 91, 85), StandbyME2.
- 12 Months WATCH IT with: OLED (T4, M5, G5).
- Redemption: Activate via the WATCH IT app on the eligible LG TV till 12th Oct.
- General Conditions:
- Valid for new WATCH IT subscribers only.
- One subscription per eligible TV purchase.
- Non-transferable, non-exchangeable, no cash value.
- LG and WATCH IT may modify or end the promotion without prior notice.
Help Center: https://support.watchit.com/hc/en-us
How to redeem a promo code: Click here