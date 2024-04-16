We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
DUALCOOL Inverter AC, 24000 BTU Heat and Cool, Split Air Conditioner with 4 way swing, 50/60Hz
Non-Stop high performance cooling
Thanks to the Power Mode1) with auto swing, you can enjoy cooling performance without time limitations, at temperatures as low as 16℃.
Tropical Dual Inverter Compressor™
LG's Tropical Dual Inverter Compressor™ that works even at 65℃ with the 10-year warranty on the compressor, users can enjoy the benefits of LG air conditioner for a longer period of time
Anti Dust Gold Fin™ 2)
Advanced long lasting performance
|Enjoy long lasting performance with corrosion-preventive gold coating and upgraded fin technology verified from TUV
Good work goes unnoticed
Don't get disturbed and sleep soundly with an air conditioner that makes less noise.
*According to LG internal testing, LG DUAL Inverter air conditioner(V10API) is less than 19dBA. Making less noise than LG non-inverter air conditioner (S3-CO9TZCAA)
Press a button, get a good night’s sleep
Deep Sleep mode automatically adjusts air temperature, flow and direction for a comfortable, natural night's sleep.
*This function can be switched on or off via remote control
*It continues to operate before the customer deactivates this function
'Disclaimer
1)Power Mode
-This function can be turned on or off via remote control
-Once switched on, this function continues to operate until the customer deactivates it.
-TÜV Rheinland Korea confirm that the Power mode of LG air conditioners provides higher cooling speed performance than Jet mode, based on test results in Report No. KR24FS1L 001, which provided a comparison of cooling speeds between the two operation modes of the air conditioner.
Test date: 2024.02.06 ~ 2024.02.07
Location of test: LG air conditioner test chamber
Test institution: TÜV Rheinland
Test model: S4NQ18K23BC, S4UQ18K23BC (Power mode) / S4NQ18K23BB, S4UQ18K23BB (Jet mode)
Test environment: 64.8㎥ (6.0m x 4.5m x 2.4m) / Indoor DB (33 ± 0.3)°C, RH (60 ± 5)% / outdoor DB(35 ± 0.3)°C, RH(60 ± 5)%
Test method: After 2 hours of operation, cooling speed is measured by comparing the temperatures reached in Power mode and Jet mode, respectively.
Test result: Power, the cooling mode of the S4NQ18K23BC and S4UQ18K23BC models, has been verified by TÜV to provide 45% faster cooling performance than Jet mode of the S4NQ18K23BB and S4UQ18K23BB models.
-Depending on installation and usage environment, product performance may vary.
-Excessive cooling operation may increase power usage.
2)Anti-Dust Gold Fin™
-TUV has verified that the cooling performance of the Anti-Dust Gold Fin improved by 42% compared to conventional models after 4 years of use.
-Test date: 2021.01 LG air conditioner testing chamber, TUV Observed test
-Test model: I23TTB(S4-Q18K232C) 14FPI Wide Louver(Anti-Dust Gold Fin), I23TTB 18 FPI Louver(Conventional)
-Test conditions: T3 conditions, , Indoor DB(29±0.3)℃/ WB(19±0.3), Outdoor DB(46±0.3)℃/ WB(24±0.3)℃/ 22℃ setting on cooling mode
-Applicant’s test method with referenced to ISO 5151: 2017, Cl.5.1
Conducted a performance comparison after blocking the condenser, considering the dust accumulation over a usage period of 4 years.
-TUV Test Report: KR21SLNY-001
-Depending on installation and usage environment, product performance may vary.
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Supply
220-240V, 50/60HZ
-
Cooling Capacity [BTU]
24,000
-
Cooling & Heating
Cooling & Heating
-
Inverter Technology
Inverter
MODEL
-
Type
SMART
-
Power capacity, BTU
24
CAPACITY
-
Cooling (Min ~ Rated ~ Max) (kW)
0.90 ~ 6.45 ~ 8.00
-
Cooling (Min ~ Rated ~ Max) (Btu/h)
3,070 ~ 22,000 ~ 27,200
-
Cooling (T3) (Rated) (kW)
0.90 ~ 6.45 ~ 8.00
-
Cooling (T3) (Rated) (Btu/h)
3,070 ~22,000 ~ 27,200
-
Heating(Min ~ Rated ~ Max)(kW)
0.90 ~ 7.08 ~ 8.70
-
Heating(Min ~ Rated ~ Max)(Btu/h)
3,070 ~ 24,200 ~ 29,690
EER
-
EER (W / W)
3.55
-
EER ((Btu/h)/W)
12.10
EER(T3)
-
EER (T3) (W/W)
2.55
-
EER (T3) ((Btu/h)/W)
8.70
COP
-
COP (W/W)
3.55
-
COP ((Btu/h)/W)
12.14
INDOOR
-
Air Flow Rate (Cooling, Max / H / M / L) (㎥/min)
19.0 / 14.5 / 13.0 / 10.5
-
Air Flow Rate (Heating, Max / H / M / L) (㎥/min)
20.0 / 16.0 / 13.5 / 11.0
-
Sound Pressure Level (Cooling, H / M / L / SL) (dB(A))
46 / 42 / 37 / 28
-
Sound Pressure Level (Heating, H / M / L) (dB(A))
46 / 42 / 37
-
Dimensions (W × H × D) (Net) (mm)
998 × 345 × 210
-
Dimensions (W × H × D) (Shipping) (mm)
1080 × 422 × 281
-
Weight (Net) (kg)
12.6
-
Weight (Shipping) (kg)
13.4
OUTDOOR
-
Dimensions (W × H × D) (Net) (mm)
870 × 650 × 330
-
Dimensions (W × H × D) (Shipping) (mm)
1026 × 693 × 446
-
Weight (Net) (kg)
43
-
Weight (Shipping) (kg)
47
-
Operation Range (Cooling) (℃ DB)
18 ~ 54
-
Operation Range (Heating) (℃ WB)
-5 ~ 18
COMPRESSOR
-
Type
Dual Inverter Compressor
-
Manufacturer / Country of Origin
LG Electronics / China
BETWEEN INDOOR & OUTDOOR
-
Piping Length (Min / Standard / Max) (m)
3 / 5 / 30
-
Max. Elevation Difference (m)
25
REFRIGERANT
-
Type
R410a
UNIQUE FEATURES
-
Faster Cooling
Yes
-
65C° Tropical Compressor
Yes
-
10 Years Inverter Compressor Warranty
Yes
-
Low Noise
Yes
-
Comfort Sleep
Yes
-
SMART Display
Yes
-
Auto Cleaning
Yes
-
Dual Protection Filter
Yes
-
Pre-Filter
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
4 Way Auto Swing
Yes
-
30M Pipe Maximum Elevation
Yes
-
Auto Swing
2 Way
-
Maximum Elevation
25M
-
Plasmaster Ionizer
No
-
GoldFin
Yes
-
50/60 hz
Yes
-
Power Suppply
220-240V
DISCLAIMER
-
Performance
Except for rated value, the performance can be varied based on the operation and the installation conditions.
